Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a public event, dressed formally amidst a crowd in the background.
Celebrities, Lifestyle

Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

Prince Harry has surfaced to address claims by author Andrew Lownie, who claims that he gave his uncle, Prince Andrew, a bloody nose over a comment she made about his wife, Meghan.

Andrew, the Duke of York, has also been named by the late trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers. 

Lownie, in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, described the royal as “obsessed, vulgar, vile” and accused him of bullying Meghan.

Highlights
  • Author Andrew Lownie claims Prince Harry bloodied Prince Andrew’s nose in 2013 over Meghan.
  • Lownie alleges Andrew called Harry “bonkers” and predicted his marriage would fail in a month.
  • Harry’s rep says the story is false and filled with “gross inaccuracies and defamatory remarks.”
RELATED:

    Jeffrey Epstein said that women reported back to him with depraved stories about Andrew

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    As Lownie’s account goes, Epstein once said that the now disgraced Duke’s dark bedroom preferences exceeded his own in depravity.

    “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared,” Lownie quoted the deviant saying, “he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. 

    “He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!”

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    The book goes on to say that Andrew’s antics predate his association with Epstein—so much so that during his schooling years, he received the moniker “Randy Andy,” which followed him into his sixties.

    Prince Andrew could not get along with his nephews 

    Andrew, who was used to having his own way, including with women, had become an Achilles’ Heel for the royal family to the point that they held a conference about him in 2021.

    At the gathering, it was determined that he was “ungracious and ungrateful” and “there was no way back” for the Duke of Sussex.

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty

    One of the determining factors behind this decision was his inability to get along with his nephews.

    One such instance transpired in 2013, when Harry had learned that his uncle had said something offensive to Meghan behind his back.

    Harry told his brother that he hated his uncle, the Duke of York

    He demanded that the older man say it to his face, then called him a coward, and a fight ensued.  

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    When they were eventually pulled apart, Andrew had a bloody nose. 

    Despite the beating, Andrew remained outspoken about Meghan and Harry, and called him “Bonkers” for not combing through Meghan’s past.

    One day, he told his nephew that his marriage to the Suites alum would last no longer than a month.

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: meghan

    Harry eventually confided in his brother William and told him that he disliked Andrew severely—one of the few sentiments the brothers still share.

    Prince William wants Andrew kicked off the royal property

    William has become proactive in his dissent for his uncle, working to have him evicted from his Royal Lodgehome in Windsor Great Park.

    These efforts are in part based on the belief that “Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there.”

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: meghan

    “He also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out. If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted,” Lownie wrote.

    Harry’s representatives have since reacted to the book

    Harry’s camp denies Lownie’s allegations. According to a report by the New York Post, a representative of the 40-year-old told them:

    “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

    Communication further noted that author Lownie’s book contained a string of “gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks.”

    Some royal fans are living until Andrew gets his dues.

    “There will be a day of reckoning when Prince William accedes the throne,” wrote one netizen. “I don’t think he will tolerate this reckless behavior.”

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He 'Punched Prince Andrew In The Face' Over Comments About Meghan

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    But not everyone believed the story. 

    “It’s probably a load of rubbish from someone trying to flog a book,” wrote a critic. 

    “Maybe Harry didn’t like what Andrew was, unlike the rest of them who are covering up for [him],” wrote another, siding with the Prince in exile.

    The internet sees it as boys being boys

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Prince Harry Responds To Claims He ‘Punched Prince Andrew In The Face’ Over Comments About Meghan

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

