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Airbnb has opened up a whole new world for travelers. Never before was it so easy to find unique, gorgeous and private accommodation when hotels just won’t cut it. But beneath the magical clifftop villas, star-gazing domes and off-the-grid eco cabins lies a parallel universe of pain and suffering.

Live like a local, they said. But what they failed to mention was that this also often means you might have to endure cockroaches in the bathroom, a nosy host spying on you, last-minute cancellations, photo listings that fail to portray reality, seriously unsafe conditions and exorbitant prices.

The internet is filled with Airbnb horror stories (along with receipts), and many might make an old beat-up campervan seem like a dream destination. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst Airbnb-related posts for you to scroll through before you hit “confirm” on your next booking.