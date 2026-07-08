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Airbnb has opened up a whole new world for travelers. Never before was it so easy to find unique, gorgeous and private accommodation when hotels just won’t cut it. But beneath the magical clifftop villas, star-gazing domes and off-the-grid eco cabins lies a parallel universe of pain and suffering.

Live like a local, they said. But what they failed to mention was that this also often means you might have to endure cockroaches in the bathroom, a nosy host spying on you, last-minute cancellations, photo listings that fail to portray reality, seriously unsafe conditions and exorbitant prices.

The internet is filled with Airbnb horror stories (along with receipts), and many might make an old beat-up campervan seem like a dream destination. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst Airbnb-related posts for you to scroll through before you hit “confirm” on your next booking.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A small clock with a hidden camera lens, representing a potential Airbnb blunder and privacy concern.

This hidden camera disguised as a clock in my Airbnb.

yumchasupreme Report

6points
POST

Airbnb crept onto the scene in 2007 and has subsequently changed the face of travel for millions of people around the world. For better, or worse...

It all began with two hosts welcoming three guests to their San Francisco home in October that year. Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia were struggling to afford their rent, and came up with a rather novel plan to make some cash. They simply put three air mattresses on the floor of their apartment and invited attendees of a sold-out design conference to come and stay - at a price. The duo charged $80 a night for the modest accommodation.

What began as an accidental success inspired them to launch AirBed & Breakfast in 2008, along with developer Nathan Blecharczyk.
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    #2

    A narrow view from an Airbnb balcony, highlighting an Airbnb blunder with a blocked view between two buildings.

    I reserved an Airbnb with Sea View.... can't complain.

    weully Report

    6points
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    #3

    A bathtub filled with murky, yellow water, an example of Airbnb blunders guests might encounter.

    Water has been yellow and metallic tasting in our Airbnb for a week now. Owner says they can’t do anything about it.

    Go_Commit_Reddit Report

    5points
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    Today, the Airbnb platform has more than 5.5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2.5 billion guests around the world. “Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way,” reads the Airbnb Newsroom page. 

    With that many listings there are bound to be some blunders...

    In 2017, travel blogger Asher Fergusson released a damning report claiming that the home-sharing service “has multiple dangerous loopholes and scams that are going unchecked.” Fergusson came to this conclusion after analyzing more than 1,000 negative Airbnb reviews.
    #4

    An Airbnb blunder with a small, cramped bathroom featuring a toilet and sink at the bottom of a staircase.

    The 'bathroom' in my Airbnb will 100% result in encounters with the host.

    TheInBredDragon Report

    5points
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    #5

    Airbnb blunder: A sign taped to a wooden bed frame reads Use only to sleep / no other activities.

    Found this in an Airbnb in Istanbul. Came here with my wife. Oh well.

    Responsible-Lack-285 Report

    5points
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    #6

    A split image showing an advertised pool versus a real pool, highlighting Airbnb blunders and the desire for a hotel room.

    From a French AirBnB alternative.

    robot_accomplice Report

    5points
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    Fergusson said that some of the alleged schemes included things like hosts canceling bookings at the last minute and demanding that guests pay in cash, and the advertising of non-existent properties. There were also reports of hosts creating several listings for the same location at different prices and then cancelling on the guests who booked at lower prices.

    In 2021, Fergusson conducted a follow-up study in which he “analyzed 127,183 Airbnb guest complaints to find out which problems are most likely to be complained about via Twitter.” 

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    He found that 22.27% (more than 28,000) of all guest complaints were related to scams. These included multiple listings of the same property, property not as described, fraudulent charges, fake listings and/or reviews and other scams.
    #7

    A dirty, murky hot tub with a stained cover, depicting an Airbnb blunder of poor maintenance.

    This is the hot tub of the Airbnb which was the main reason why I rented the spot. Smelled terrible and was obviously not cleaned in forever.

    Forsaken_Storm_6397 Report

    4points
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    #8

    An empty, dirty pool at an Airbnb property, showing a significant Airbnb blunder.

    While my family with young kids were staying at this Airbnb, an old man walked into the backyard and started draining the pool.

    Particular-Bike-9275 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    A small mushroom growing out of the wall in an Airbnb, highlighting a common Airbnb blunder.

    At my Airbnb there’s a mushroom growing out of the bathroom door.

    sipicup Report

    4points
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    Airbnb seems to have since taken note. “Last year, Airbnb’s anti-fraud systems blocked over 250,000 suspicious listings before they went live and cut clicks on risky links by more than 20 percent following a new feature launch," said Roger Kaiser, the company's Vice President of Airbnb Fraud and Safety Operations, in 2026.

    Scams aside, Fergusson's 2021 study also found over 7,000 complaints about unsafe conditions. More than half of these were related to infestations, unsanitary or unhealthy homes. Other negative reviews mentioned obnoxious hosts, unsafe or broken amenities, hidden cameras (251 complaints) and theft. 3.81% of the total complaints were about unfair discrimination.
    #10

    A note from an Airbnb host requesting more than 1 or 2 dollars for tips, a classic Airbnb blunder.

    In our AirBnB in the middle of nowhere.

    Lachesis92 Report

    4points
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    #11

    Airbnb blunder: A skylight in the shower ceiling, offering an unexpected view of the sky.

    Booked an airbnb for vacation. This is the view from the shower. There is no way to cover it up.

    Ingtar2 Report

    4points
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    #12

    A wooden honor box for fireplace logs, an Airbnb blunder requiring guests to pay for additional logs.

    $1,000 Airbnb (corporation owned and not home owner operated) wants guests to pay for fire wood? Am I crazy to think it should come with the rental, considering how expensive it was to book?

    Alarmed_Telephon Report

    4points
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    While many people would rather steer clear of dodgy listings, it turns out that there are some very brave souls among us. In 2020, UK-based YouTube vloggers, Passion Squad, decided to pull a practical joke purely for content. They “opened” the absolute worst accommodation, took a few photos, and listed it on Airbnb, not really expecting much to happen.

    “Earth house hosted by Jamie” boasted an outdoor location, and showed a mattress in the middle of an open clearing, with nothing but a tree to keep guests sheltered from the elements. They also included a bedside table, featuring just a lamp and two glasses of complimentary water.
    #13

    An Airbnb checkout checklist, showing blunders guests might face with excessive cleaning requirements.

    This 4 page cleaning checklist that is expected to be done before checking out of our AirBnB. And yes, this is in addition to the outrageous cleaning fee they charged when we booked it.

    Party_Wrangler7949 Report

    4points
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    #14

    A small cockroach on an air vent, an Airbnb blunder that makes guests rethink booking a hotel room.

    Roaches in our Airbnb.

    Web-Slinger14 Report

    4points
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    #15

    An Airbnb message offering compensation for a review, one of the Airbnb blunders that leads to booking a hotel room.

    Airbnb host tried to bribe me to remove my 3 star review?

    reverse_mango Report

    4points
    POST

    “This is inspired by one of the most exquisite and unique hotels in Europe. It has got easy access to wildlife, fresh air, and some peace. During your stay, you will find everything very nearby, including train station, bus station, and the local town,” read the listing.

    “We gathered together a load of items we found on Facebook for free to assemble a terrible Airbnb experience,” travel-updates/travel-stories/youtubers-create-worlds-worst-airbnb-in-north-london-photos/news-story/25855139f93ba4710c6514936dc859f1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said Passion Squad co-founder Rhys Simmons. “But to our surprise when we uploaded this thing on to Airbnb, we had an insane amount of interest for people to come and stay within our establishment.”

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    #16

    Two men in an Airbnb room with undersized furniture, an Airbnb blunder making a boring hotel room more appealing.

    Airbnb wasn’t what we were expecting.

    pokemon-collector Report

    4points
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    #17

    A man too tall for a shower in an Airbnb, illustrating an Airbnb blunder that would make one prefer a hotel room.

    Trying to enjoy my shower at this Airbnb.

    daredelvis421 Report

    4points
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    #18

    A frog in a toilet is one of the Airbnb blunders guests might encounter, prompting booking a boring hotel room.

    Airbnb with a surprise waiting for us.

    the_long_grape Report

    4points
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    In 2021, the content creators took it a step further and listed what they believed was even worse “accommodation.”

    “They placed a chest of drawers, an inflatable mattress, some carpet and a questionable piece of art, overlooking the iconic arch at Durdle Door, Dorset, one of the UK’s most visited tourist destinations,” reported Metro news. Once again, their prank proved that some people tend to have really low standards when it comes to where they’ll rest their heads while on holiday.

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    “Some of the responses were absolutely hilarious, within the first 24h we got over 10 request[s] which was very surprising,” said Passion Squad co-founder Jamie Kamaz.
    #19

    An Airbnb receipt showing a price breakdown with high cleaning, service, and occupancy fees, leading to Airbnb blunders.

    danidonovan Report

    3points
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    #20

    A list of additional Airbnb rules, highlighting various Airbnb blunders and restrictions for guests.

    Notice to AirBnb guests.

    peachydonut69 Report

    3points
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    #21

    A screenshot of a text conversation revealing an Airbnb blunder with a host trying to change a booking.

    If you needed another reason to hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks before our reservation our hosts tells us he overbooked??

    veritas__a3quitas__ Report

    3points
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    The Passion Squad guys may have had fun with their prank. But as many a disappointed traveler will tell you, dodgy Airbnb accommodation and bad hosts are no laughing matter. 

    "Airbnb essentially allows anyone to sign up to be a host, which will always prove to be problematic," says Grace Moser, the owner of women's lifestyle blog Chasing Foxes and a full-time traveler since 2016. "Because when you have people flooding in year after year who are seeing it as a way for them to make quick cash, you're going to be met with bad customer service."
    #22

    A list of strict and unusual kitchen rules at an Airbnb, representing an Airbnb blunder.

    This Airbnb host's kitchen rules...

    randomredditguy94 Report

    3points
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    #23

    A wall covered with numerous key lockboxes next to a door, representing a common Airbnb blunder.

    My AirBnb host said “the keysafe is near the white door… it is silver with black plastic.”

    Arwell27 Report

    3points
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    #24

    A messy kitchen with exposed pipes above the stove, an Airbnb blunder that might have you booking a boring hotel room.

    Checked into our Airbnb and found these tiles.

    ccrone Report

    3points
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    Moser feels that most hosts have stopped prioritizing the guest and instead, treat their listings/homes as just another income stream. “They do the bare minimum and know nothing about customer relations," she said.

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    As many of the posts in this listicle prove, Airbnb has become stupid expensive, and it's pushing people back to booking hotels instead. Kien Lam, a photographer, filmmaker, story teller and the founder of Where And Wander is just one of the many travelers who are turning their backs on the platform.

    Lam writes that prices on Airbnb have risen enough that it’s no longer an attractive selling point. "Unfortunately, the higher prices are not always justified when you don’t have the same services and amenities of a hotel, like the common areas, pools, gym, front desk, and security," they added.
    #25

    Uneven, poorly constructed stairs, an Airbnb blunder that might have you booking a boring hotel room.

    The stairs in an Airbnb I stayed in where every step is a different height, width and depth.

    jingojangobingoblerp Report

    3points
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    #26

    A dirty shower drain, an Airbnb blunder that might have you booking a boring hotel room instead.

    This marbled shower at an Airbnb I stayed in.

    I thought it was dirty and tried to scrub it clean until I realized it was "supposed" to look like that.

    Finassar Report

    3points
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    #27

    A lengthy text message from an Airbnb host to a guest, expressing disappointment over a low review and explaining property issues.

    Left a 4 star review on an AirBnB. Host messaged me this afterwards.

    nicoleeoliee Report

    3points
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    One of the traveler's biggest gripes is one shared by many of us: the audacity of hosts to charge a cleaning fee while expecting visitors to leave the place spotless.

    "I’m not going to trash a place, but if I’m paying a cleaning fee, how much more cleaning is required? Is the line drawn at washing my cups and dishes, taking out the trash, airing the place – or is it ok to require me to remove the sheets and put it in the washer?" questions Lam, and the rest of us would love to know, too...

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    #28

    A text message from an Airbnb host to a guest, requesting them to read the Airbnb description before leaving a low review.

    The owner of the airbnb we stayed at texted us that after we rated his place. We gave 5/5 for everything except for ‘accuracy’ where we gave a 4/5.

    They advertised for a “private swimming pool”; without mentioning that it would be shared with another suite, or that the owner’s private house windows give directly on the pool or that there is a camera pointed towards it.

    We explained our ‘bad’ note, it had nothing to see with it being a suite.

    maoussepatate Report

    3points
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    #29

    A collage of four images depicting Airbnb blunders: messy bathroom, small bed, dirty sink, and a floor with a small cloth.

    How I found my Airbnb when checking in.

    Host only wanted to offer to return the cleaning fee for $190 when I paid over $1,000 for just the Airbnb. Walked in and the cleaners forgot that they were supposed to clean the house from the last guests.

    boba_beans Report

    3points
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    #30

    A screenshot of an Airbnb message from a host canceling a stay due to blunders with pricing for an F1 weekend.

    Airbnb host cancels reservation because it’s a high demand weekend.

    Srihari_stan Report

    3points
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    #31

    A poorly installed shower with water spraying horizontally from the wall. This Airbnb blunder makes you book a boring hotel room.

    After a long day of doing tourist things, come back to the Airbnb to take a shower and the shower fights back. Going to a hotel, it’s 1am. Airbnb says we’re getting a refund thankfully. Tried to turn off the shower and the dial for the cold water went totally flying off.

    XxMrCoolGuyxX Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A very narrow, cramped room with a single bed, resembling a closet. An Airbnb blunder making you wish for a boring hotel room.

    This "bedroom" in the AirBnB I stayed in last week.

    barriedalenick Report

    3points
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    #33

    A screenshot of an Airbnb message discussing house guidelines and potential blunders, like street noise.

    Airbnb host is using AI to talk to me.

    Ta1kativ Report

    3points
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    #34

    An Airbnb listing showing a modern loft in Buenos Aires with multiple rooms and city views, highlighting potential Airbnb blunders.

    Airbnb apartment using extremely fake ai images.

    wrong_axiom Report

    3points
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    #35

    A digital thermometer displaying a high temperature, symbolizing potential Airbnb blunders and the desire for a hotel.

    Floor temp of my Airbnb Kitchen.

    SweetBread398 Report

    3points
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    #36

    A dirty air vent covered in dust and grime, a common Airbnb blunder that deters guests from booking.

    Dirty is putting it mildly with this return air vent.

    glibbed4yourpleasure Report

    3points
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    #37

    A tweet criticizing Airbnb commercials that promote gatherings, citing Airbnb blunders and house rules against parties.

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    2points
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    #38

    A tweet questioning if Airbnb is still a realistic alternative to a hotel, discussing ludicrous Airbnb blunders and fees.

    camjordan94 Report

    2points
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    #39

    A tweet mockingly showing an overpriced Airbnb listing, highlighting Airbnb blunders and luxurious claims.

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    2points
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    #40

    A tweet about Airbnb blunders, comparing the high cost of Airbnb to a more affordable hotel room with amenities.

    euphorixa Report

    2points
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    #41

    A meme comparing stressful Airbnb experiences with simple hotel stays, illustrating Airbnb blunders.

    ThunberStorm Report

    2points
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    #42

    A tweet joking about vague Airbnb sleeping arrangements, highlighting common Airbnb blunders.

    _Gottalovezik Report

    2points
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    #43

    A screenshot of an Airbnb dispute over thermostat settings and an Airbnb blunder.

    Airbnb host tried to charge us for changing settings on a thermostat.

    ViberNaut Report

    2points
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    #44

    An Airbnb login page with a complex dice captcha, a blunder that might have you booking a boring hotel room.

    AirBNB requiring users to "pick the image with dice adding up to 14" ten times in order to log in.

    ResponsibleLine401 Report

    2points
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    #45

    A hand holding a broken door lock, an Airbnb blunder that might have you booking a boring hotel room.

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    #46

    A close-up image of a dirty, stained white towel, an example of common Airbnb blunders.

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    #47

    A printed sign detailing complex garbage disposal instructions for an Airbnb guest, highlighting potential additional charges.

    Our Airbnb, which included a $200 cleaning fee, will charge us if we don’t walk across town to empty our trash.

    unknown Report

    2points
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    #48

    Airbnb blunders: A messy bedroom with an unmade bed and a cluttered hallway with cleaning supplies.

    5pm check in at our Airbnb and it was still dirty when we arrived. We had a 5pm check in which is the latest I’ve ever seen (normally it’s 2 or 3pm). We arrived at 5 to find it not cleaned. Check out is 11am so they’ve had at least 6 hours to clean.

    Interesting_Move_846 Report

    2points
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    #49

    Airbnb blunder: Close-up of a dirty washing machine with visible mold and grime around the seal.

    AirBnb sheets were moldy from their moldy washer. Host mailed us cleaner to clean his washer for him. Rented an Airbnb for a month. The sheets and towels smelled and were causing us to itch. When I went to wash them the washer smelled horrible and had black mold all over it. Host said he would buy something on Amazon that I could clean it with… so I get to clean his moldy dirty washer… Ugg.. after a test the thing is clogged so water just sits. Dishwasher is also broken lol.

    BionicBelladonna Report

    2points
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    #50

    Two humorous paintings depicting classic art figures like Mona Lisa having drinks. This Airbnb blunder is quite a choice.

    Airbnb I’m staying at has very ugly and tacky AI images on the walls.

    Conspiracy_Geek Report

    2points
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    #51

    A close-up of a bed frame with missing and misaligned wooden slats, revealing poor construction. This Airbnb blunder is a problem.

    After a couple of nights of back pain and poor sleep (Airbnb), I decided to check what was under the mattress.

    vertexar Report

    2points
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    #52

    A photo showing an Airbnb bathroom blunder with a small sink next to a shower, highlighting poor design.

    In the Airbnb I'm staying at the sink is literally in the shower.

    Ashamed_Ad1622 Report

    2points
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    #53

    A smartphone screen showing the SmartHQ app interface, used for adding appliances, possibly related to Airbnb blunders with outdated tech.

    App needed to use AirBnB oven.

    Miserable-Cell1331 Report

    2points
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    #54

    A kitchen range hood with a cut-out and exposed wires in the cabinet above, a significant Airbnb blunder showcasing poor maintenance.

    Airbnb kitchen hood

    I had a feeling that the hood in my airbnb was ineffective, so I decided to open the cabinet that's over the hood and I saw this... I don't know what is worse, those cables or the fact that the hood leads nowhere and there's a smoke detector next to the exhaust hole...

    MaxNik24 Report

    2points
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    #55

    Close-up of a dirty wooden beam with some white fungus, a clear Airbnb blunder that might make you book a hotel instead.

    Nasty past guests on this Airbnb stuck gums under the table and now I have to see them everytime I lay on the hammock.

    Correct_String7726 Report

    2points
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    #56

    A close-up of a dirty toilet, highlighting one of many Airbnb blunders that could lead to booking a hotel room.

    This toilet seat at an Airbnb I’m staying at.

    Logical-Bullfrog3216 Report

    2points
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    #57

    Airbnb blunder: A mailbox with a sign indicating mail is not delivered at this address.

    The signs in my $5000 a month Airbnb.

    g0Ids0undz Report

    1point
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    #58

    A laptop screen displaying a 'This site can't be reached' error for Reddit. This Airbnb blunder is a real issue.

    AirBnB owner blocks websites

    Turned on wifi... Some sites won't load on phone. Try laptop. Won't load. Turn off wifi, those sites loads. Read house rules book, and they have a list of websites they block.

    IntolerantModerate Report

    1point
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    #59

    A sign detailing Airbnb blunders about 5-star review expectations and how short-term rentals are rated, guiding guests on feedback.

    Magnet on fridge at Airbnb.

    3_4_dutchystrat Report

    1point
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    #60

    Three panels of artwork depicting Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night, a decorative choice that might be an Airbnb blunder if not maintained.

    This "artwork" in the Airbnb I'm staying in. Yes... I tried to fix it.

    oldguydrinkingbeer Report

    1point
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