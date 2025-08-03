Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Another Woman Jealous She Doesn’t Look Like Sweeney”: Ex-Teacher Says Sweeney’s AE Ad Traumatized Her
Woman smiling indoors, wearing earrings and necklace, related to Sweeney AE ad and jealousy discussion.
Celebrities, Society

“Another Woman Jealous She Doesn’t Look Like Sweeney”: Ex-Teacher Says Sweeney’s AE Ad Traumatized Her

A former teacher turned influencer is the latest to weigh in on the spiraling Sydney SweeneyAmerican Eagle controversy and go viral, because of her claims that it gives her trauma.

The post was met with criticism from right-wing political commentator Colin Rugg, who reposted the video on X—an action that has since attracted 24,000 likes, with a large percentage of them slamming the former educator.

According to Rugg, Payal Desai, who produced the video, is “a professional victim.”

    The woman with “trauma” says she would have given her name for blonde hair and blue eyes when she was 13

    Woman with shoulder-length dark hair smiling indoors, related to Sweeney AE ad and woman jealous of appearance.

    Image credits: payalforstyle

    “I can’t help but think of the 13-year-old brown girl who gets all of her denim at American Eagle. 

    “Who already struggles to see her beauty and worth in a world that continues to value white beauty standards,” Desai’s missive goes.

    “I naively thought by this point we would have moved the needle on.”

    She said that when she was 13, she would have given anything, including her name for blonde hair and blue eyes.

    Woman holding makeup product, expressing emotion related to Sweeney AE ad controversy and jealousy topic.

    Image credits: payalforstyle

    “It took me so long, too long in my life to look in the mirror and see beauty and I hate that it becomes a shared experience for young brown girls in this country.”

    Critics think the 33-year-old is jealous of Sydney Sweeney

    Rugg took to the ether on July 30 and posted Desai’s Instagram video alongside Sweeney in her American Eagle denims, and wrote: “The professional victims are relentless.”

    His followers reacted to the post en masse with one person saying, “If your self worth crumbles at the sight of Sydney Sweeney in jeans, I’ve got news for you: The problem isn’t whiteness. It’s you.”

    “Why do they always play the victim role?” asked another, to which Rugg answered: “For many, their entire identity is being a victim. Take their victimhood away and they have no identity.”

    “Translation,” observed another, ridiculing Desai, “I hate myself and I’m jealous.”

    Bill Maher thinks it’s ironic that women advocates decry the idea of good genes, then swipe left on Tinder every time they see a bald guy

    Young woman in denim jacket and jeans posing indoors, representing another woman jealous she doesn't look like Sweeney.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    Rugg and his followers are far from the only people who see the furore around the Euphoria star and her self-proclaimed “good (American) jeans (or genes)” as a ridiculous overreaction.

    Funny man Bill Maher picked the frenzy as a talking point on his show Real Time on August 2 when he quipped, “In other uncomfortable racial news, sad news, we found out this week that Sydney Sweeney is a N**i.”

    Woman in denim jeans stands in front of an American Eagle billboard featuring Sydney Sweeney advertising jeans.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    “No she’s not, but you’ve seen the ad … This is a very important ad that we’re seeing now, there she is dressed like Jay Leno in all blue denim,” he continued before telling his audience:

    “I also like it’s pretty funny that all the online social justice girls are like ‘it’s racist, there is no such thing as good genes. Right, and then you go on Tinder and swipe left on every bald guy.” 

    Musicians Lizzo and Doja Cat have also joined the fray

    Text on blue background emphasizing Sydney Sweeney's AE jeans, celebrating confidence and how great jeans look on everyone.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    On the side of those who see things Desai’s way are musos Doja Cat and Lizzo. The former broke her ongoing hiatus from the spotlight on July 30 to mock Sweeney’s AE ad monologue.

    Her fans were surprised, firstly, to see her on TikTok at all and, secondly, that she surfaced over a denim ad with Sweeney in it.

    Woman smiling in a casual outfit, discussing feelings of jealousy related to Sweeney’s AE ad and its impact on her.

    Image credits: payalforstyle

    Next in line was Lizzo mimicking the 27-year-old Idaho native’s AE pose and the caption: “If the democrats won the election.” 

    Her take was not afforded the same enthusiasm, and one netizen wrote: “Don’t you have harassment charges you should be worrying about?”

    AE jeans is sticking by its guns, while Sweeney has refrained from commenting

    The closest the clothing brand–whose share price jumped by 8 percent when it announced its campaign with Sweeney–came to a reaction was an August 1 post with the words:

    “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans, and then, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way.” 

    Blonde woman with long hair posing indoors, related to Sweeney’s AE ad and ex-teacher’s reaction to the campaign.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    As for Sweeney, she simply posted a bouquet of flowers with a little heart scrawled on the picture, and as can be seen by numerous reports, outlets are doing their utmost to connect it to the swirling chaos.

    The fact that the controversy is getting AE  publicity is not lost on the public

    Tweet by Reality By Ashley criticizing robot-written copy, referencing communication skills and Sweeney’s AE ad trauma.

    Image credits: RealityByAshley

    Tweet by Matt replying to PopCrave about increasing publicity, timestamped August 1, 2025, related to Sweeney AE ad controversy.

    Image credits: DeadMattBounce

    Tweet from user _buckys_ replying to PopCrave, expressing strong negative reaction, posted August 1, 2025.

    Image credits: _buckys_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sweeney’s AE ad and mentioning genes and eye color as tone deaf and unnecessary.

    Image credits: AOTY2024

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing rejection of racist content, related to Sweeney's AE ad controversy.

    Image credits: WhateverVishal

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sweeney’s AE ad, expressing frustration and referencing another woman jealous.

    Image credits: AKristianos

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by andrews178 criticizing clickbait related to Sweeney’s AE ad and public reaction.

    Image credits: andrews17855360

    Tweet by Paul A. Szypula discussing a woman jealous she doesn’t look like Sweeney in a social media reply.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a reaction to Sweeney’s AE ad and its impact on viewers.

    Image credits: jt_stein2

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing trauma related to appearance, mentioning Sweeney and AE ad impact on an ex-teacher.

    Image credits: allthetitles

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing jealousy and personal insecurities related to Sweeney’s AE ad controversy.

    Image credits: janninereid1

    A tweet replying to @CollinRugg with the text "So ridiculous" and eye-rolling emojis, discussing Sweeney’s AE ad.

    Image credits: KelliDPowers

    Tweet by Oscar Herrera reacting to Sweeney AE ad, discussing self confidence and its impact on viewers.

    Image credits: OscarEnjoylife

    Tweet from Katherine Deves Morgan commenting on jealousy, with 49 likes and reply options visible.

    Image credits: deves_katherine

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone with actual trauma scrêw anyone who throws the word around lightly. No, something that causes you a slight discomfort isn't traumatizing ffs.

    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I doubt what she is feeling is even discomfort. It is, more likely, a way to get likes. Ridiculous to cat fight about an ad when there is soooo much more to really pay attention to! (and I am not blonde and blue-eyed, tall or thin)

