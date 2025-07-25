Med Student Caught Red-Handed Faking Poverty For Scholarship After College Finds Her Social Media Profile

ADVERTISEMENT

A judge has stopped a medical student’s state-sponsored university grant after a socialmedia audit showed that, contrary to her claims of an impoverished life, she was, in fact, well-heeled enough to holiday in exotic countries.

The discovery comes after the student, Gabriella Andrade Viegas de Arruda, sued the Evangelical University of Goiás and the city of Anápolis in Brazil when payments on her behalf ceased and she was unable to register for classes.

Her legal efforts appeared fruitful—until a judge spotted her mother’s name on the court documents and realized she was a lawyer under the state’s employ.

The student’s mother was a public servant moonlighting as a lawyer, earning eight times more than the minimum wage

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

A significant prerequisite for people applying for the GraduAção university scholarship awarded to Gabriella, is that applicants’ households generate no more than three minimum salaries, which in Brazil amounts to around $275 each.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

According to a local news outlet, Metropoles, Gabriella’s mother, Priscilla, receives a monthly payment of $800 for serving the state of Goiás, and an additional $1,520 from moonlighting as a lawyer.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

A local judge, Gabriel Lisboa, observed that the woman’s income far exceeded the three minimum wages declared in Gabriella’s grant application.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

When the bursary stopped, the student sued and won

Additionally, Gabriella’s father, Tiago, had been a partner in a real estate company and was employed by a state agency in charge of a social insurance project.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

The third alleged minimum wage came from the student’s paternal grandfather, who was a major shareholder in a construction supply firm.

Despite her family’s economic activities, Gabriella saw fit to sue the city of Anápolis and the University she was attending when they stopped paying for her tuition earlier this year.

In her application, Gabriella claimed she lived with her two impoverished grandparents

She would actually emerge from the case victorious and her bursary was reinstated after a court issued an injunction.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

Lisboa, however, would realize who Priscilla, Gabriella’s mother, was, when he spotted her name on her daughter’s court filings.

Digging deeper, he discovered that Gabriella’s home address was the same as the business owned by her mother, which clashed with the students’ documented claims that she lived with poor grandparents.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

Her maternal grandfather’s business interests are registered under the same address.

The probe had the judge looking into the student’s social media accounts and found anything but poverty

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

The investigation went even further and took on the form of a social media audit.

Officials found evidence of a trip to Italy in 2023 and another to the country’s capital, Rio de Janeiro, in the same year, along with well documented parties on superyachts and music festivals.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

The Metropoles reported on Lisboa’s reaction, writing:

“The judge found that the young woman boasts international travel, a fitness lifestyle, and is a fan of running, facts that, according to him, do not correspond to the poverty declared by the student.”

The judge’s findings could mean the end of the bursary program

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

A council has since been formed to deliberate over what action to take and one of the options being considered, according to the Brazilian outlet, is to hand the family over to the country’s revenue services.

The Andrades’ actions have since also made GraduAção administrators rethink the student grant program.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

“Since the municipality lacked a database to certify that the recipients met the criteria, only after the committee’s work is completed will it be possible to determine the program’s future course,” a statement to the Brazilian outlet confirmed.

The public feels that the student robbed a place from someone who really needed it

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

Members of the public have since responded to the development en masse and have shown no sympathy for the student and her family’s embarrassment.

“I really like seeing this kind of news,” wrote one person, reveling in the situation.

Image credits: Tiktok/gabiandradev

Another, observing a social dilemma, wrote: “Have you noticed that the rich always criticize welfare programs for the poor, but they’re always cheating to benefit themselves?”

“Well done… My son lost a place because of people like that,” a commenter echoed dejectedly.

The internet sees her documenting her life on social media as her downfall