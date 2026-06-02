#1 I'm a dude...but this was just too terrible not to share...my girlfriend was a bridesmaid for her friend a few years ago. The bride was 2 hours late to her own rehearsal. This was very aggravating the all of the professional staff at the church who were required to be there. It was equally aggravating to the restaurant staff who were expecting a large party at 7:30, that didn't show up until 9:30, at a place that closed at 10. They refused to serve us any alcohol as a result and I think her dad had to end up paying them a big fee for the incurred overtime and lost business from renting the place out but leaving it empty on a Friday night.



And then when I thought it couldn't get any worse...she was 90 minutes late for her own wedding because she was getting her hair done. All of the wedding party, priest etc, standing there right on time. A full church, everyone waiting. After 30 minutes, those standing up decided to sit down and they announced that the bride would be there shortly. Children crying, people fretting...at least 20 people got up and left. I wanted to, and would have if it were a friend of mine. She finally arrives, gets scolded at by the wedding planner, the priests, her parents, everyone...doesn't even apologize. Just interrupts everyone trying to talk to her to say "excuse me, but this is *my* wedding! and I needed my hair to be perfect!".

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#2 She slapped me in the mouth in the restroom during the reception. She had this massive, billowing explosion of organza as a skirt. It was beautiful but utterly impractically designed: it took at least three of us to hold up her skirt so she could pee. She had been drinking on an empty stomach and on the second trip to the rest room with all of us holding this dress up while she hovered drunkenly over a toilet she couldn't see, she ordered me to wipe her.



Ordered. Me. To clean her of urine.



I declined.



She slapped me.



The skirt was dropped by all parties while I shouted obscenities at her. She screamed that if I didn't do this for her, this friendship was over! Over!



She tried to apologize years later, but seemed surprised when I was not interested in rekindling our friendship.

#3 My sister in law asked her bridesmaids (me included) to gain 5-10 kilos to make her look better in comparison. I just can't understand that.



My sister in law is crazy, none of us did it especially as she outweighed the heaviest of us by 20kilos anyway, so I doubt it would have made her look any different.



She was super serious and threatened to replace us all of we didn't, but my SO talked her down.

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#4 My best friend's coworker is getting married later this year, and oh, man, this girl's got some problems. She's very religious and "pure," which, if that's your thing, is fine. Whatever.



However, she told my friend last week that she doesn't want anyone at her wedding who was born out of wedlock. Which includes my friend, who is the daughter of a teen mom.

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#5 Not the worst in the world but my sister in law had four fat bridesmaids, me included, and the first thing she tried to do was stuff us all into unflattering strapless dresses.



I don't own a strapless bra that can support my girls, I'm pretty sure such a thing does not exist. She had told us earlier to look at the dress selection online and pick something made in X fabric and X color.



I got to the fitting they put me in an empire waist, draped fabric, strapless monster. I very calmly talked to the lady helping us and had her bring me my selection.



Long story short I was the only girl in a flattering dress.



Same wedding, the Mother of the bride kept having the unemployed maid of honor pay for things claiming she'd pay her back and never did.

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#6 Many people are saying they knew the woman was self-centered or crazy beforehand. Why would you ever agree to be part of the wedding party for someone like that? Just say no.

#7 Last year (April 2013) I cut off 11 inches and dyed my hair bright red (formerly dirty blonde/strawberry blonde-ish). The wedding was a year out (happened this past weekend actually) and the bride threw a fit. How could I so selfishly ruin her wedding by having short red hair when all the other bridesmaids had long blonde hair (like I used to have).



She got over it since I wasn't changing my hair or paying for recolor/extensions.

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#8 I have had to spend $1.5k so far on my friends wedding.



The dress she chose cost over $250 and it will need alterations. She keeps saying "but you can wear it again!" Every time she says that, I want to throw my hands up and say "frick you."



Her bachelorette party was in Las Vegas. I was hesitant to go because of the expense and also, if I am going to go to Las Vegas, I want to make sure I take advantage of it. Despite being reassured that everyone would party, everyone decided to go to bed before 1 am when we were there. I felt like I flushed 1k down the toilet.



She wants to me to buy new shoes (to match the dress of course) and get my hair and nails done for the rehearsal dinner. Also, her mom has requested my help for the bridal shower.



After Las Vegas, I told myself I am not spending another cent on this wedding. I'm extremely worried there will be a fight in the near future...



The worst part is, this is my close friend of over 15 years. It upsets me that I am now resenting her over this wedding. I don't want this to be something that ruins our friendship.

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#9 My college roommate asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. I agreed. Then the bridesmaid dress she picked out for me was $2400. I couldn't afford it and gently told her so. I found a pattern for a similar dress and fabric that was the same color and type, so I asked her if it was okay if I made the similar dress, or perhaps we could go dress shopping together to find something in my budget?



All of the bridesmaids were going to be wearing the same color, but she'd picked out different styles of dresses for each of us, so it wasn't as if I would stick out like a sore thumb.



She cussed me out, told me I was ruining her wedding, that her "vision" required me to wear THAT dress, and can't I just get a credit card to charge the dress on?



When I told her no, she cut all contact with me, claiming that if I was a true friend I would make the finances work. She's never spoken to me again. She'd been like a sister to me up until that point.



One of the dresses she'd picked out for another bridesmaid was $300, by the way. I was pissed when I found that out.

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#10 I used to be frenemies with this girl a few years ago... when she got engaged, she asked me to be a bridesmaid for her lavish wedding ceremonies (there were two). She had always been self-centered though, so while none of what went down actually came as much of a surprise, it was still incredibly rude and I am glad we are no longer friends.



I won't go into too much detail, but the biggest issues we butted heads over were the various financial expectations she had of us. It was her sincere opinion that because it was *her* special day, and because we were her *friends*, that we were obligated to bend over backwards to accommodate all her ludicrous requests - and if that meant spending upwards of $2000 each on outfits, gifts, showers, and travel, then so be it.



I'm willing to do many things for my friends, but if those things threaten my financial security, then I have to put my foot down. As a bridesmaid, you know you're going to be spending money. I would have been fine spending anywhere from $200-500, tops. But $2000? Hell naw.



Unfortunately, being the spoiled daddy's girl that she was, this didn't sit well with her, and she felt I was not being "supportive", or a good friend. I was booted out of the wedding party. Several weeks later, she and the MOH (my best friend) had a falling out about the same issues, and she and I both ended up dis-invited and de-friended.



**EDIT**: I forgot the most ludicrous of all! When I told her I couldn't afford everything she was asking of me, she said (and I quote), "Well can't you just ask your parents for the money?".

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#11 I'm not even in my friend's wedding (her bridal party is her sister and her stepsister) but she has forbidden me from wearing red because I "look too good in it."



She made this rule up our junior year of high school.

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#12 I don't know if this counts, but my best friend's brother married a woman that literally just used him for a wedding.



He was a long time (over 40yo) nerdy but successful single guy who was suddenly engaged to this very outgoing woman who planned a huge elaborate and expensive wedding that she micromanaged down to the last detail (my friend was a bridesmaid and went through all kinds of stuff) and then about 2 months after the wedding, this poor guy comes home to a half-empty house and a note that says she didn't really want to be married after all.



I'm not normally a violent person, but I could seriously punch this woman in the face.

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#13 A friend was mad because a few days before her wedding there was a terrible flood in a South American country which somehow ruined her chances of being able to get just the right colour flower for the centre pieces. Nutbag.

#14 Yes! I can finally share!



We, the bridesmaids, were planning the bride's bachelorette. I suggested we go up to my cottage for the weekend (swimming/drinking etc) and go into town one evening for a big right bash at a bar. It went over well, all was planned!



Since none of us had cars (we live in a big city), except for the bride and one bridesmaid who lived close to the cottage. We asked the bride or her fiance to maybe drive to the cottage, or at least to the bridesmaid-with-the-car's place. She said ok. Phew, all going smoothly.



We took public transit out to her place on the Friday, and her fiance drove us to teh bridesmaid-with-the-car's place.



On the way home, after the cottage, we were told they would only drive us (3 bridesmaids without a car, including me who hosted the weekend), as far as the next big town. That meant we would all be stranded 3 hours from home, while the bride got a ride back to the bridesmaid-with-car's house to wait for her fiance to pick her up. We weren't allowed to go that far.



So we were dropped off at a bus stop, and took a bus home with all our gear. The bus took us over 5 hours with all the stops and connections.



I was very tempted to put the bus ticket receipt in her receiving box at the wedding. I didn't go that far, but she didn't get a very nice gift.



Worst bride ever. Overall, her reasoning was she was the bride, she didn't want to drive at all for her weekend. So it's not our fault. We had even offered to pay for her gas and plus more if she'd drive her car to the cottage. She refused everything. She did not want to lift a finger that weekend. 4 years later, she is now asking if I will make her a bridesmaid at my upcoming wedding.. NOPE!

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#15 I was a bridesmaid for a friends wedding. She was actually really calm about the whole thing. Everything was easy. Then the day of the wedding when she was about to put on her dress is when she freaked. She said there was a stain on the front of her dress. There wasn't. No one could see anything. She was screaming at her mother and mother in law about it. Said she wasn't going to get married in a stained dress. This went on for about 15 minutes and then everything went back to normal and the rest of the day went by smoothly. I was really scared during those 15 minutes though lol.

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#16 One of my "best" friends was getting married, I was to be a bridesmaid. I was between jobs at the time so I ended up taking a temporary position at the company she worked for. about halfway through the job, I got a great opportunity for a full time, permanent position in my field. It was competitive so if I didn't take it right away, they could have easily given it to someone else just as qualified. I couldn't afford to not take it, so I ended my temporary position with her company as gracefully as I could to start my new job right away.



She took this as an insult and dumped me as a bridesmaid. In fact, she didn't even let me know if I was still invited to the wedding or not until the morning of. I took that as a hint that she didn't actually want me to go but didn't want to be the bad guy so waited until the last minute to let me know, thinking I would have other plans or wouldn't have enough time to get a nice dress or a date.



To spite her, I got a fabulous dress that afternoon, snagged a date, we went to the wedding/reception and drank/ate as much as the free stuff we could fill ourselves with, and on our way out I drunkenly drew a inappropriate member on her car under the JUST MARRIED sign with a bar of soap I took from the bathroom.

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#17 I was MOH for a bridezilla. She was a pretty horrible person before the wedding, so there's no surprise she turned out to be horrible while planning it.



She was an a complete jerk the entire process of planning her wedding. She frequently would scream at me about not caring enough about the wedding, but would then paradoxically not inform me of any of the decisions.



We fought every day for hours for nearly a year about her wedding. I talked to the other bridesmaids and discovered she was doing the same thing to them.



When the time came to plan her bachelorette party everything came to a head. Initially, she wanted to go to Vegas - which almost none of us could afford. After that was nixed, we were having trouble setting a date, and she was being difficult, as usual.



She didn't like any of the plans I made for her and wanted some bs that was really impractical and not very fun. Then, I discovered she was lying to all of us about different bachelorette-party related things to get us to agree to take an expensive trip to another city. I was furious and stopped talking to her for a month.



On the day of the bachelorette party she was three hours late to my house to leave because she went shopping. She ruined our plans, and we ended up missing our dinner reservations. She proceeded to get blacked out really early in the night, and we had to take her home and put her to bed. I haven't talked to her since shortly after her wedding. She broke me.

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#18 By the time this thread wraps up, I bet I'm going to be very grateful for my SIL being a poised, reasoned, kind woman with characteristic unflappable English calm.

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#19 One of my oldest friends turned out to be kind of a crazy bride. We lost contact in college, but when she asked me to be in her wedding I was stoked because growing up, she had always been really laid back and fun. A lot changed I guess...



The bridal party was twenty people--ten bridesmaids, ten groomsmen. We were basically the unpaid wedding staff; although over half of the bridesmaids and groomsmen sat around flirting instead of working. The remaining eight of us set up, and completely decorated the venue for a 200 guest wedding. The bride and her super controlling mother followed us around, correcting absolutely everything we did.



Why? The bride and her mother didn't want to pay the venue staff who would normally do this. What did they spend the budget on instead? *Six* wedding dresses. Yes, throughout the course of the very long wedding ceremony/reception, the bride changed into all six. No, it wasn't a cultural thing. They were six, nearly identical, very expensive white satin dresses. I guarantee you, most people hardly noticed that she changed six times.



Hours before the wedding, the bride has a breakdown because she didn't make a hair or make-up appointment, and the salon she wanted to go to couldn't squeeze her in. She is crying, while eight of her ten bridesmaids comfort her and proceed to work on her hair and makeup. Myself and the remaining bridesmaid are sent to go check on things in the kitchen.



So, although the venue let us set up, it was sort of a requirement that you use the catering staff in place. But that didn't stop the mother of the bride from micromanaging in the kitchen. We walk in, and she is yelling at the kitchen staff, telling them how they *should* be doing things. She sees us, and starts giving us tasks. Peel, chop! Uh...ok? So the other bridesmaid and I do as she says despite the kitchen staff staring daggers at us.



So there we are, sweating profusely, peeling and chopping. Quick mental picture-- the bridesmaid dresses the bride picked out were these garish purple numbers, with a fully open back and extremely deep V down the front. Under this, we had to wear neon bustiers, which were completely visible under the dresses (that was the point, I guess). Impractical, unflattering...and the absolute LAST thing I want to be cooking in.



It was a surreal and bizarre experience. I could go on and on, but this is already ridiculously long.

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#20 TL;DR Bridezilla wanted to tell me when I could sleep, where I could eat, and what I could or couldn't do with my own funds on a destination wedding and I wasn't even in the wedding party.



I typed it all out and decided that it wasn't worth going over all of it, but seriously, that bridezilla tried to tell me that I had to be at the formal dinner on the first night of the cruise after I had been up for over 24 hours getting everything together, flying, and finally getting to the ship. I ended up passing out in my room and got yelled at in front of the rest of her guests the next morning at breakfast.

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#21 My sister was on vacation and saw this really nice, green dress and ended up buying it, thinking she'd wear it to her brother-in-law's wedding a few months later. The bride was pissed and told her she needed to wear pink because that was the theme. My sister's daughter was the flower girl and my sister even paid for the ugly, pink flower girl dress. But she refused to wear pink herself, considering she wasn't even in the bridal party.

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#22 My former best friend was always somewhat entitled, but things reached epic proportions when she was planning her wedding. I dropped her when I realized I just couldn't bear to hear her complain about the burdens of spending her parents money on a big party for herself any longer.

#23 This was before the wedding, but my friend called me up and casually dropped into the conversation, "My aunt and uncle were really surprised that none of our friends were throwing us an engagement party." *long pause* "But I just told them, people don't really do that around here." *sad little sigh*



Yeah, right, your relatives were asking.



When I got engaged several months later she threw us an engagement party, I guess to show us how it's done and how we messed up. I appreciated the gesture, but there was still a big element of either "frick you" or just general selfish cluelessness, because she invited all of her friends, including a guy I used to date and was very uncomfortable around, and several people in her circle whom my fiance disliked.

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#24 I was supposed to be a bridesmaid in my (ex)friends wedding. We weren't as close as we were when we were kids, but she didn't really have many other friends so I was nice enough to say yes. I helped her pick flowers, we had already chosen her dress and the bridesmaids dresses. Her wedding was in October. In May, I decided to move across the country due to issues I was having in the current place I was living. I told her I would fly back for the parties in July, that I would get the bridesmaid dress altered by myself, and fly back again for the wedding in October. She responded to that by sending horribly mean text messages, saying if I couldn't be there for the dress fitting, she'd "find someone else to fit the dress", and saying it was incredibly selfish of me to move while she was planning her wedding. That's the last time I've talked to her since.



With the issues I was having at home, one involved a car accident. My mom told her about it, and her first response was, "well, is she going to ruin my wedding?" not ever asking once how I was.

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#25 A bridesmaid contract. I said "NOPE" and got out of being in the wedding party and had a great time at the wedding, worry-free.

#26 My friend was supposed to have a bunch of rooms + bridal suite at the Ritz-Carlton reserved and when we arrived there with the entire bridal party to check in, they had lost her reservation.



She stood in the lobby screaming that she "just wanted to f my husband on my wedding night" and "I have special red silk sheets that are lucky for making babies".



She thought it was funny but it was just incredibly embarrassing. One of the groomsmen and I snuck off to have a snack while she was screaming.

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#27 My bridezilla friend told me I wasn't allowed to take pain medication (for my lupus) at her wedding. She was afraid I'd be "too out of it" to perform my MOH duties. 9am to 7pm is a long time to be on your feet without a break and without pain meds. I sent them off to their honeymoon and drove the eight hours home in misery.

#28 My step-sister has always been a princess but her wedding takes the cake in terms of princess acts. I'm a dude first off so I escaped what my other sister couldn't.



The first thing they do is have a destination wedding on the other side of the country. No ifs and or buts. This involved a $600 plane ticket, car rental for the additional 4 hour drive, and then $200 a night (3 nights) rooms at some historic colonial inn. Add in a wedding gift, time off from work, other incidentals and it comes to a grand total of $1700 just to attend!



My sister had it worse as she was the MOH. She had to organize 2 bridal showers (?why?), and a bridal shower weekend trip which involved flying out to Aspen. And she has a 3-month old who stayed home with dad because it would have been too much to bring her and her husband. They saved themselves $2500 by him staying home with my niece.



Both sides of the family live on the opposite side of the country and everyone was not happy to be spending time and money to fly out to BFE. My own grandmother couldn't attend as being 85 restricts your traveling ability.



Our father gave her $20000 for the wedding and she got a loan for an additional $30000 to cover the other expenses. All for a 3-day ordeal the vast majority of us have already forgotten.



She wasn't that much of a bridezilla but the financial devotion she expected from all of us was appalling. it does beat being guilt-tripped for the rest of my life though, so I have that going for me.

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#29 My best friend eloped. She called me up to scope out places to do the little ceremony in my city (since you can't just go to City Hall, you have to have a officiant come to you) and I found a nice indoor garden. She wore a cute sweater dress, the groom wore a collared shirt and jeans. I wore whatever I felt like, my boyfriend wore whatever he felt like, and the best man wore whatever he felt like. It was short and sweet. Then we went and had drinks and food at the Melting Pot. Best. Wedding. Ever.

#30 My best friend wasn't a bad bridezilla, but she made the bridesmaids sew their own dresses from a 1950's pattern. Mine ended up looking pretty awesome, but it was still like hitting my head against the wall getting the dress ready.

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#31 I was the MOH at my childhood best friend's wedding. At this time I had just started to date someone new. Moments before we were about to walk out, she turns to me and says "You know, your relationship is such a joke. Nobody will ever accept an interracial couple like you two. That's why my wedding is always going to be so much better than yours." I looked really miserable trying to force a smile on my face the rest of the day.

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#32 My ex's cousin managed to be a Bridezilla for *months* after her own wedding. She got married in late April in a very simple off-white strapless gown, which was the high-fashion choice of that year - simple lines all the way. And then she had her dress shortened to knee-length, and wore it to every family wedding she attended over the summer, and probably the non-family weddings, although I wasn't at any of those to be sure. I saw her at no fewer than five weddings wearing a wedding dress - from the waist up completely indistinguishable from the bride.



She might still be wearing it and upstaging brides all over Ireland.

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#33 My stepmom was beyond pissed that 9/11 happened 4 days before her wedding, because air flights delayed her honeymoon.

#34 Am a commercial (not wedding) photographer, best friend since first grade asks me to photograph his twin sister's wedding because they don't have the budget for a pro that does weddings, I figure out my costs and tell them I'll do it for a break-even fee of $400 (about 1/4 of what they'd pay otherwise) and they agree.



Supposed to pay me on the day, things are going on, she's panicking, doesn't have check book but promises to pay cash later, okay. Follow them around from 9:30 am to 1 am hearing from both the bride and groom that they got enough cash as gifts and they'd settle up right away, never happens. They'll email transfer me, okay.



A week later I'm about 10 hours into what would become 30 hours of editing 250 final photos and still no money, bills from my expenses coming due. Text them, no reply. Had to ask my friend, find out they took off on a month long honeymoon in europe.



Their dad finally called and paid me instead, and I mailed them the photos. They all went on her Facebook, she seemed happy, friends and family seemed happy, not a word of thanks. 6 months later she starts getting my buddy to ask me for all of the photos I took (almost 1400) to do her own editing, which most professionals including myself would never allow and I say as much, and ask why it never came up before, she starts putting horrible Instagram filters on the final photos and posting them with passive aggressive comments about how the photographer won't come through so she has to improve what she's got etc. Buddy and I have a more strained relationship because I had to put my foot down.



I don't shoot weddings or offer friend discounts anymore with no exceptions.

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#35 Not mine, and I was unfortunately not even there for it, but my wife got the skinny from a close friend who was a bridesmaid.



You have to understand that my friend -- We'll call her Katie -- is quite possibly the sweetest and most loving person under the sun. Seriously. Coming from the family that she did, it's a wonder. She was the family punching bag. Whenever something went wrong, it was Katie's fault. It didn't matter who did it, how it happened, the fact that Katie was in another state at the time -- the entire family, including her two sisters, would gang up and yell at her.



So Katie's sister, Krystal, is getting married into a conservative Greek Orthodox family. She's losing her mind because she wants so bad for her new family to think she's perfect, which is laughable, but whatever. Of course, the morning of the wedding, everything is going wrong and how dare Katie do this, despite the fact that Katie wasn't even awake when everything started happening. Makeup if misplaced, boxes haven't been taken up to the church for decorating, the works. So they all load up and head to the church to get the place ready. Katie grabs a box nearly as big as her (if she's 5'1", then I'm Danny DeVito), hauls it into the church, and asks Krystal where it needs to go, to which she responds, "OH MY GOD KATIE JUST SET IT DOWN SOMEWHERE!"



Katie, being the sweetheart she is, sets it down somewhere out of the way so people won't trip on it, but still in a higher traffic area so it can be found. She goes to put on her dress because some of the groomsmen are putting up the decorations. Of course, Krystal screeches like a banshee not ten minutes later because something in the box Katie had carried in needed refrigeration, but Katie was not informed of that. Not only was it not in the refrigerator, but Katie clearly hid it so nobody else could find it because she was trying to ruin the wedding. Katie apologizes and shows her where the box is. She finishes applying her makeup when she's informed that there's been a change in the ceremony as far as the handling of the bouquet goes. Katie will hold Krystal's bouqet (the other sister couldn't do it for whatever reason -- it was probably too heavy for her poor, dainty arms). So Katie verifies how that's going to work. "So you give it to me, there's some talking, you and Carl walk around the altar a few times, then I give it back to you?" Krystal doesn't answer, and after a few more questions, she dismissively says, "yeah, yeah, you give it back to me."



During the ceremony, Krystal never makes a move to take the bouqet back, and does not accept it when offered. Katie is yelled at about this after the ceremony.



After the reception, Krystal asks Katie to take some things out to her new husband's car for her. She does, but it's locked. He doesn't have the keys. Nobody knows who has the keys. This is also Katie's fault. She gets yelled at. She finally finds the keys and gets it put away when Krystal asks Katie to clean up the last little bit of the room she got ready in for her. This is fifteen minutes before the church is being closed. The room is completely wrecked, no efforts were even close to being made to put things away. Katie is a champ and cleans it in ten, gets the stuff out to the car. She wasn't fast enough and Krystal yells at her because she wanted to leave.



To top all this off, Krystal and Carl are going on two separate two week honeymoons and refuse to come back a day early to go to Katie's rehearsal dinner for her wedding next month. They're flying in on the day of the wedding and frankly I hope they get delayed past the wedding. The farther she is from the wedding, the less she can ruin it.



Oh, and Krystal had moved her wedding up after she heard the date of Katie's wedding because she threw a fit about Katie getting married first. How *dare* she.



The karmic justice here is that despite the fact that none of the sisters are above 21, Krystal looks like a forty year old. Katie is easily the only attractive one in the family.

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#36 Went to a wedding that was a dry wedding only. She refused to let anyone bring alcohol and the wedding was in the middle of nowhere. The wedding was several hours before the reception and there was absolutely nothing to do. There was no entertainment, no food, no drinks, etc. We had to wait for 4+ hours for them. Then the bridal party shows up and they had alcohol for themselves. Our entire group left.

#37 I was in a wedding for a girl who wasn't a super close friend, but we each had the same best friend, so I ended up being in the wedding. We had to sign a contract vowing to a few things like:



#1) We wouldn't get any fake tans because no one was allowed to be tanner than her. Also, no tan lines on our lesser tanned skin.



#2) No false lashes, her lashes were to be the longest.



#3) No teeth whitening done. Her "smile was to shine the brightest" (exact from quote from the contract)



#4) $400 bridesmaids dress & $100 shoes + $250 rented jewelry we had to buy on our own, despite the fact her family was loaded and I was so BROOOOOKE.



Looking back, I wish I would've had the courage to just decline. It was awful.

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#38 A sister of mine. wedding starts late because bride and groom are day drinking. bride is mad that her new husband is super drunk before dinner so instead of helping him sober up proceeds to get loser pissed drunk as well because its her day too. then is mad that people didn't stay for cake.... it's 11pm on a tuesday and your just getting to the cake now!? people have jobs to go to and we all got here at 10am. (cousins also robbed all the liquor from the bar and stole some of the gifts. Mom breaks her arm and the venue was vandalized) But how dare people leave before the cake.

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#39 We weren’t allowed to talk directly to the bride. Her mom and maid of honor were the only ones allowed to.

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#40 My brother's brother-in-law was getting married. He had a daughter from a previous relationship who was 10 or 11 at the time of the wedding and he had a second child that was 2 with this new soon-to-be wife. The new wife wouldn't allow the older daughter to be at the wedding because, "She's not mine and I don't want her distracting people.".

#41 I just got married two weeks ago, I understand the bridezilla phenomenon way more now and sympathize with more of those brides.



To anyone reading this, if you don’t think you can handle a wedding, just don’t do it. In US society particularly, weddings are somewhat of an expected milestone, but don’t feel pressured into having one, especially if you don’t handle stress well or have any mental health issues. I wish I would have made this realization before my own. I single-handedly planned a large wedding while studying and working full time. No one could make small decisions on their own, my phone was constantly blowing up (friends, family, vendors), millions of things didn’t go as planned, and then I didn’t get to sleep, eat, or have any privacy the last three days before the wedding. The stress broke me and I came out of remission from bipolar and emotional intensity disorder symptoms, and had a major nervous breakdown the morning of. People in my bridal party were all talking about it for the following week, and to them I’m sure I came off as a bridezilla because I was sitting on the floor sobbing, hyperventilating, throwing up, and didn’t want to talk to anyone for a bit. It should have been a happy day, but it was one of the hardest days because I was the party planner for 120 people and multiple vendors.



Eloping or courthouse judges are not disgraceful! If you have mental health concerns, don’t be ashamed to take those options!! Just my little PSA for the day.



Take care!

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#42 Oh man, I have one I just had to deal with, though thankfully at a distance.



One of my high school friends just got married a few weeks ago. We've known each other since we were in diapers, so even though I live in a different country I RSVP'd I'd come.



Now, I did it via text, because I didn't know how long it'd take for the reply to get to her. She freaked out that I wasn't doing it properly, and complained that I needed to spend the money on stamps to send it back. Okay, I get her point, even though I think it's stupid.



I ended up getting a call shortly after she got my response (three weeks later, btw) telling me only my son and I were invited, not my husband. I asked why and she refused to answer me, eventually getting pissed and telling me I shouldn't come.



I talked to a friend who was standing up in the wedding party, and apparently she made it pretty obvious she was embarrassed to be 'marrying down.' She was always the 'hot one' of our friend group, and she thought her husband wasn't as good looking as she deserved, so she decided to not invite any of the good looking husbands of her female friends, especially if those friends 'weren't as pretty as she was.'.

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#43 A friend of mine set up a gofundme account, asking for people to help pay for her wedding.



Maybe not entirely a bridezilla moment, but the fact that she did this was pretty tacky. It's nobody else's responsibility to pay for your wedding. Either get married at the court house, or save money to the point where you can afford your dream wedding.

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#44 I love telling this one because it's so d**n fun to tell.



My cousin got married three years ago and though everything was perfect. I should mention that she is an alpha and is very jealous of anyone who is more successful (Quick side story: said cousin had twins and is making everyone make appointments to see them) than she is.





So, the first thing that goes wrong is that her father's girlfriend's daughter hand to move her wedding up a year (it was on halloween) so that her grandfather who was passing away could see her get married. This pissed her off because someone stole her spotlight and because of it she was bitter all day before her wedding.



Second was that she wanted to have an outside wedding. Now this would be fine because of the fact that New Jersey is a very nice place to have an outdoor wedding. Except she was having in in New Jersey in November during a cold snap. The venue (which I had been to before for two other family weddings) said that they would have heaters outside if it was nice enough, but it was supposed to rain and she was hell bent on having outside. Now at this point my grandmother is 84 and doesn't do cold well and she was going to make her sit outside. I was not having it.



While at the annual family Halloween gathering, she was telling us that she was going to have it outside and everyone kept arguing with her that it wasn't worth it and that it was going to be too cold. After everyone moved on, I cornered her and said "My 84 year old grandmother is not sitting outside in the cold and will be watching it the wedding from the windows and will hear everything through my phone." Needless to say, she moved it inside.



She was also very annoyed that her brother had to bring his pregnant girlfriend with him. But that's another story.

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#45 Do groomzillas count? The bride was lovely but it has taken me a while to forgive her husband. On the day of the wedding, he turned up late and a bit tipsy because he was fishing with his close friends.



Meanwhile, the day before the wedding, he asked my husband to set up all of the equipment for their outdoor wedding. I’m pretty sure that they didn’t have permits for setting up there either.



Anyway, so the groomzilla makes everyone wait in the boiling hot sun for an hour before he deigns to arrive. It was a particularly hot day and there was no shelter. Everyone was sweating and miserable. The elderly sat on the few chairs that were there, and everyone was muttering away. I nearly fainted in the heat, and that very evening I developed a fairly serious health condition (I don’t blame the wedding for it exactly, but I’m convinced the extreme heat for 2+ hours contributed to it).



At the end of the reception, the groomzilla was blind drunk. He started making ridiculous demands and generally running his mouth off. He demanded, among other things, that my husband and I give up the hotel room that we’d paid for to go to an absolute hole location where some of his friends were hanging out. No thanks. Then he rudely asked me a bunch of questions until I literally turned my back to him and walked off. I doubt he remembers any of it.

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#46 Ok, not a bridezilla moment, but a wedding story. We went to a wedding for my SO’s coworker. Family was invited, so we brought the kids. They have been to one previous wedding; it was a super casual affair in a state park. The two women getting married are dear friends.



This second wedding was quite religious. The pastor started speaking before the vows, and said something about how the man is the head of the household, and the woman should submit to her husband. My sweet daughter shot me a look that said, “Did you just hear that? What the hell?!” (She was 12 at the time.) I think she was really waiting for someone to stand up and say, “Wait! That’s not right!” I just shrugged at her. We did a lot of line dancing and had a bunch of cake.

#47 My oldest brothers wife made us all shave for the wedding. My brothers suck at growing facial hair but mine come in pretty full and thick so I took it personally. Not really a bridezilla moment but I look like a baby turtle without my beard so I get pained every time I see those wedding pictures.

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#48 Not a bridezilla but maid-of-honour-zilla.



We got invited to a wedding of a distant friend of my wife. She was a former work colleague.



The bride-to-be's sister was organising everything by email.



"Accommodation and food for two for the weekend - £200. Please pay into my account".



Fair enough, they were getting married in a castle about 200 miles away, so accommodation was a necessity. No problem so far.



"Hen night meal and drinks kitty - £150. Please pay into my account.



Hmm. That seems steep for a meal at the local restaurant and a few drinks afterwards.



"We've organised a canoeing trip for the wedding party the day before the wedding - £100. Please pay into my account."



No thanks. I had my shoulder strapped up from a sports injury at the time so there was no way I was doing this.



"Salsa dancing class before the hen party - £50. Please pay into my account."



I lost my mind with this one. I did some research and found that there was one place within a 20 mile radius of the wedding venue that did Salsa dancing classes and they cost a lot less than £50, in fact they cost the same amount if you multiplied the number of people on the hen party attendee's list by £50, then took away two places for the bride and her sister. So this jerk is basically setting up an awesome weekend for her and her sister, and everyone else was paying for it.



Added up the costs of all her emails and she was expecting over £500 from us before we'd even left the house. We've been on week-long holidays that cost less.



Email sent back: "Will pay for our accommodation and food, and my wife's food at the hen party only. No intention of paying for you and your sister to go canoeing, salsa dancing or getting drunk."



The last straw was when the wife went off to the local restaurant with some of the other attendees in a taxi, whereas the bride and maid of honour had a stretched limo to themselves (which was paid for out of the hen night kitty we found out later). I planned to stay back and watch a rugby game in the hotel bar but within an hour of her leaving she called me and asked me to come and pick her up from the restaurant as it was all the bride-to-be's close friends and family, and she wasn't being made to feel welcome.



Not sure why the best day of someone else's life should be the most expensive of ours.

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#49 I used to work at a bakery that did custom cake orders which included wedding cakes. The cake was scheduled to be picked up on the day of the wedding and the design included fresh flowers to be put on the cake. The day before the wedding the bride drops off the flowers to be put on the cake and quickly leaves. My supervisor notices that the flowers were wilting and looked terrible. He made sure to take pictures of the flowers just in case the bride decided to complain.



The next day the flowers are placed on the cake and the bride arrives to pick up the cake and she literally screams of disgust upon seeing the almost wilted flowers. She yells at my supervisor saying that he ruined the flowers on purpose and that her wedding is also ruined.



When my supervisor shows the photos he took the day before of the flowers, the bride became even angrier and threw one of the biggest tantrums I’ve ever seen. She tried to pick up the cake and throw it on the ground but thankfully her sister stopped her.



Her sister ended up going to the grocery store next door to buy new flowers for the cake and the bride finally calmed down. Thankfully it was extremely slow the morning this happened so I was basically getting paid to watch this whole situation happen.

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#50 Some highlights of mine (we're not as good friends as we used to be, but for other reasons too...):

- Demanded that we get our dresses made (in pattern and fabric she chose for each of us, and paid for by us) by an expensive designer. Of her choosing. At our cost, of course.

- Expected me to 'plan' her bridal shower. With everything she wanted, ie her mom was part of the planning, and prevailed on making sure what she wanted happened. Other annoying things on that like them re-doing the invitation that I painstakingly created, with errors(!).

- Not offering to cover my flights/accommodation for the bridal shower or the wedding, and I was expected at both of course. There were some other events that I just flat out refused to attend, as it became ridiculous.

- Having us pay for the make-up and hair people on the wedding day, without any thought for whether everyone could afford it. (Super annoyed at the costs when I learnt how much they spent on the rest of the wedding; our expenses were a tiny drop in the bucket.)

- Requiring us to be there at 8am. For a wedding that was meant to start at 3. That started late. And had an endless program for the wedding party to get through before the dinner. And not bothering to provide anything for us to eat or drink all day.

- When we eventually got to the dinner table, asking us to move away so they could take photos, which persisted for ages. We walked around and eventually found a table in the back with some empty seats and begged the caterers to send some food our way (guests were done eating at that point).

- Then being asked to go into the kitchen to serve desserts to the wedding guests.

- Then having to run out to prepare the room where we had gotten ready, which was a crazy mess because her entire family had decided to get ready there too, to clean up and prepare it as the couple were staying there that night.

- Having to give speeches after that. And she was angry with us for missing part of her dad's speech while we were cleaning up.



That's what I remember... I've blocked the rest out. It was a long day, starting at 7am and ending after 1am (with our extra tasks...). She looked completely miserable on the day because nothing was going according to plan (from her dress zipper breaking and having to be sewn into the dress to her family delays to the unbelievable trauma of the wrong flowers being used on the tables) - the photographer had to ask her to smile every few minutes.

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#51 I'm a guy, but...



I know a girl who is getting married soon. Her options for the maid of honor:



* One of her friends that she has known for many years.



* Her sister, who is a few years younger than her.



Who did she choose? Her roommate, who she had known for a few months.

#52 I was recently invited to be a bridesmaid, then uninvited, and then re-invited. I declined the second time...On top of that, this same Bride-to-be started what is essentially a "kick starter/"indie gogo" style online fundraiser for her honeymoon. It has different donation levels with descriptions like "with your gift of $100 we will spend a day at the spa and indulge in blah blah blah blah...with your gift of $200 we will take a trip to swim with the dolphins...".

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#53 I always thought I was a bit of a bridezilla because the whole process caused me a lot of anxiety and I cried a lot because I thought it was a waste of money and too stressful and too traditional. But after reading this, I was a saint. I had essentially no help until the day of the wedding from anyone but my parents and my husband, so I guess I did okay.

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#54 After my friend got engaged, she invited me out to coffee to let me know that she wouldn't be asking me to be a Bridesmaid - she didn't have enough room in the party. I was surprised - we were pretty close - but not upset.



Next week, she invites me to coffee again, looking for a shoulder to cry on. Her sister, who she had named Maid of Honor, wasn't performing her duties. Now, there was magically room for me in the bridal party, and she asked me to fulfill the role while not having the title. I felt for her, so I agreed.



I did everything for that girl. I planned with her, I was a shoulder to cry on, I showed up for everything when every other bridesmaid and family member repeatedly bailed. One weekend, her sister felt inspired to throw a last minute bridal shower (she contacted me two days before). My boyfriend was coming home from his one year deployment that same weekend - I declined to go, thinking the Bride would understand - I had attended everything else, and I hadn't seen my boyfriend in a year.



Wrong. That whole night, she and her fiance blew up my phone with aggressive texts, cursing me out for not coming, telling me I shouldn't even come to the wedding. I agreed. Haven't talked to her since.

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#55 I, along with my two closest friends, are no longer in my previous best friend's life after her wedding. My best friend (L) and I were bridesmaids at our friend S's wedding. We were in our early twenties and had been bffs since middle school. However, both of us were sidelined as S basically ditched us and verbally attacked us in front of her other two bridesmaids, her new college friends (who she had known for all of two years). Also, our other friend H was a guest, and S was terribly rude to her for some reason.



S spent the entire wedding putting L down, and after even more disastrous events L officially pulled the plug on their relationship, and they haven't really spoken to each other since the wedding. This was four years ago I think. I tried to remain friends w S but it didn't happen, and once H got married and chose to not invite S, I had to choose sides.



It's pretty sad. S had a kid recently and I can't even comment on facebook about it. Also her husband unfriended me... I was a bridesmaid at their wedding. Ok.



ANYWAY - don't let this happen to you. On the other hand, H and I are still close but I mourn my lost friendship all the time. I wouldn't feel afraid to call your friend out if she gets too annoying, or try and take a step back and removed yourself from the situation if it gets too much.

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#56 I'm a bridal wear designer, and I've worked for a few medium to large sized brands as well as for individual clients. I started off working in a boutique selling bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and all the stuff that goes with it. I have A LOT of stories, but here's a couple of my favorites:





Last thing on a very hot, very busy Saturday on my own, a very glamorous and slender bridal party walk in. Bride, mother plus three maids have come in to see their bridesmaid dresses, then try on to be altered (they had ordered them about 4 months before). These dresses were the 'hot' thing at the time - floor length, crepe back satin and bias cut in a steely grey. All seemed fine, first bridesmaids come out and I pinned the hem and talked though any additional stuff. The mother is super picky and the bride is very much obsessed with her 'perfect day', but that's pretty much normal.



Last bridesmaid comes out, and the hem is lifted over an inch from the ground on her left side but is over 2 inches too long for the rest of the hem, so it looks incredibly wonky. Bride nearly breaks down and mother goes basically catatonic - wedding is ruined, going to sue us to hell etc. Bridesmaid looks rather sheepish. I offered to get them a new dress and promised it would be sorted, but I needed to talk to the owner to get full details but that it would be resolved within a week. I had a suspicion so went into the changing room with the bridesmaid to 'help her out of the dress', and she looked rather upset.



I told her again we could sort it and she would look great in the end, but it didn't seem to help so I asked if everything was OK or if there is something she wants to tell me... She near bursts into tears and tells me she so sorry but she's pregnant. She'd been trying for a while, but the bride had told her she *wasn't allowed* to get pregnant and ruin her wedding... She was only 4 weeks but with the style of dress it meant the fabric lifted like it did with just the tiniest of bumps. You really have to be a flat stomached wonder for them not to do weird things.



She was really stressed about not being able to tell anyone til after the wedding, and getting through the hem/bachelorette party with no one realizing she was pregnant and the bride loosing it with her. I was in a difficult place because the bride was threatening us for something that wasn't our fault. I agreed with the bridesmaid that I wouldn't say anything but after the wedding she would need to tell the bride that we helped, not hindered the situation! She was super grateful and I managed to fixed the dress for her, but she paid for it (while the bride thought we were covering it). The bride did send in a thank you card after the wedding so I guess it all worked out in the end for her!



While working for a big brand, we had a customer care team who were the most amazingly patient people I've ever met, rarely batted an eyelid. One day a giggling customer came into us after having what they described as the "phone call of the year" - and you can imagine how many ridiculous questions they have daily. Important for context is that we produced a few brands under our company with 'designers' names - but they are just made up names that suit the style of the line. For this I'm going say that one of the lines was "Sophie Seymour". The phone call went like this:



Customer: Hi, I was in your XX store today and I really liked the XX style dress but I need it in a size 24



Care: Ok, I'll just do a search to see if we have that in our network... I'm sorry but it looks like that style only goes up to a size 20. Could you tell me what you liked about it and I'll see if I can suggest some alternatives?



Customer: No I need that dress, and actually I know Sophie Seymour, she said she'll make me my dress specially in my size. So how long do you think it will be until you can get that into store? My wedding is in a year.



Care: Errrrr OK I'm sorry we don't do customer orders. But I'd be happy to help you find another alternative, we have a whole new plus size range...



Customer: No. You don't understand. Sophie is a family friend and if you don't do this I'm going to call her and she'll just do it for me and your company wont get the sale. So what's the time line? I also want more beading and Sophie said that I could use her staff discount too.



This continued for a while... We were seriously considering calling her back as Sophie Seymour.



Oh and she called back and spoke to other care reps and told them the same thing, as well as trying it in a store. Unsurprisingly, she never got the dress from us and all the staff were too polite to tell her that Sophie Seymour was a made up person.

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