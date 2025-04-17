Every couple has a vision for their wedding. Some dream of an all-white setup with delicate lilies and strings of fairy lights. Others might want a beach wedding with barefoot vows and crashing waves. But then, there are a few who toss tradition out the window and come up with requests so unexpected, they make planners raise an eyebrow. From neon dress codes to camel entrances, weddings can get delightfully weird. And sometimes, those quirks can be the most unforgettable part.

To understand how event planners navigate these requests, Bored Panda spoke with Raghubir Singh, a seasoned wedding planner with over two decades of experience. Singh is the founder of “BMP Weddings,” a luxury wedding planning service based in India. He’s handled everything from royal-themed palace weddings to intimate hilltop ceremonies. “Our goal is always to make the process stress-free for the couple,” he says. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few surprises along the way. Especially when families get involved.