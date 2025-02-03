Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride’s “Funny” Wedding Speech Backfires As Sister Storms Out
Bride’s “Funny” Wedding Speech Backfires As Sister Storms Out

It’s not unusual for wedding speeches to be sentimental, funny, and a little uncomfortable. It’s often the best man’s toast that leaves some roaring with laughter—and others red in the face. But one bride turned the tables when she decided to deliver a speech that some would describe as a roast fit for a Netflix special. Her target was not the groom but rather her own sister, who felt she had taken it way too far.

The sister has since shared how she was humiliated in front of 200 people to the point where she grabbed her purse and left the wedding. Her family is accusing her of being dramatic and childish. While she’s tired of always being the butt of family jokes, the woman is wondering if she should have just sucked it up on her sister’s big day.

    In this family, one sister is seen as the “responsible one,” while the other is considered “outgoing and funny”

    Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)

    When the “funny” one used her wedding speech to roast her “Miss Buzzkill” sister in front of 200 people, it didn’t go well

    Image credits: vasilij33 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NorraNaughty

    “It’s a toast, not a roast”: experts say

    While there’s nothing wrong with being funny when delivering a wedding speech, some experts say it’s important to remember that you’re not on the set of Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central, or one of the Netflix Roasts. A wedding should be about celebrating the couple, not making them, or any other guests, feel uncomfortable.

    “While no wedding speaker should be trying to deliver a stand-up routine, all speakers should aim to make their audience smile. And, not a polite smile, but a hearty involuntary one,” says Heidi Ellert McDermott, founder of Speechy and author of The Modern Couple’s Guide To Wedding Speeches.

    As far as McDermott is concerned, the key to delivering a great speech is injecting some humor. “All wedding speeches should be funny,” advised McDermott. “They can be sentimental and heartfelt but they’ve got to be funny too.” 

    The expert says people from the U.K. and Australia generally want their speeches to have a lot of humor in them. Those from other parts of the world, including the U.S., prefer a sweeter speech, with “lighter elements, as opposed to all-out funny.”

    When it comes to telling jokes during your speech, they should land well without flying over anyone’s head—or knocking anyone out. “Anything that’s an inside joke may have been funny at the time, but no one else will understand what you’re talking about,” says Kristine Keller, a writer and the co-founder of Speech Tank. Keller advises running your stories and jokes by a neutral audience to see if they are as funny as you think.

    The award-winning Speechy team says that, regardless of your role in the wedding, you need to find a comedy focus. And turn your target into a comedy character. “Think about the classic sitcom characters – Basil Fawlty (the hotel owner who didn’t like tourists), Doc Martin (the doctor who was scared of blood), Del Boy (the hapless businessman),” they advise on their website. “Exaggerate your target’s qualities and push their weaknesses to the extreme.”

    They say the groom could make either himself or the bride the target. Or he could aim at both, almost like a double act. “A father of the bride might choose his ‘drama queen daughter,’ the ‘hard-done father,’ or the ‘dubious groom’ as the focus of his humour,” reads their site.

    The team believes even the bride isn’t off-limits. The key is to keep the humor affectionate and loving, they say. “Just because a woman’s wearing her best knickers and has a ring on her finger doesn’t mean she’s lost her sense of humor,” quipped the Speechy crew.

    “It’s bullying”: many netizens felt that the bride was out of line

    Some agreed with the family and felt the sister should loosen up

     

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get so tired of people blaming others for THEIR errors & poor choices. OP was right to leave. Wedding or not, it was the sister who picked the time & place & clearly thought she'd get away with being unpleasant because who'd dare to upset her on her special day. Well, serves her right if it was spoilt. OP should walk away & leave them to it. Sister made the wedding about OP, not the OP. The parents lack of clarity due to blatent favouritism means they can sod off too. I walked away from one of my sisters continual digs at every family get-together. I was in tears & told her 'you're always horrible to me'. She tried to justify it & I got a 'sorry I upset you' not a 'sorry what I did was wrong'. Not good enough. Avoided her for years. Despite this she wanted me at her wedding and so we 'made up' but I will never feel the same about her. If you continually have a go at someone, don't be surprised if their love & trust is eroded.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    artemluzyanin avatar
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop talking to them. They are not worth it. Generally, families often are too entitled. Your spouse is who you should really care about, as that's the only person you chose to spend the rest of the life with. Everyone else, including family, is just a period of your life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
