“Pretend Life”: Momfluencer Faces Backlash For Staging Beach Day With Daughter For Online Fame
Momfluencer taking a staged beach day selfie with daughters by the ocean to gain online fame and followers.
“Pretend Life”: Momfluencer Faces Backlash For Staging Beach Day With Daughter For Online Fame

A woman has called out a momfluencer for allegedly faking a beach day with her child, claiming the outing was staged purely “for views” and that the mother left as soon as she was done filming despite her child’s disappointment.

Netizen Ashley Cast voiced her displeasure on TikTok, describing what she had seen. She said that for a minute, the mom and child actually seemed like they were onto something, making Cast feel guilty that she did not film with her kids more often.

Highlights
  • A TikToker claims she witnessed a mother stage an entire beach outing with her daughter for social media content.
  • The mother reportedly kicked over a sandcastle, dismissed her daughter's protests, and spent the rest of the outing editing on her phone.
  • Viewers slammed the behavior as exploitative.

However, this sentiment was short-lived. It ended when the smartphone video producer kicked over the sand castle, scooped up her tripod, and told her mortified kid, “We’re done.”

    The mother kicked over their sandcastle ten seconds after they started building it

    Momfluencer in a car wearing sunglasses on head and a tie-dye shirt, reacting to backlash for staging a beach day with daughter.

    Image credits: healthybutno

    Cast detailed how the mom and daughter duo wore matching swimsuits for their excursion. 

    “She pulls out her tripod, sets it up,” along with a parasol and a blanket, and then starts recording as they build a sand castle.

    Witnessing this, Cast thought, “I need to be better at this. I need to record more of me and my kids,” and “take more pictures, because a lot of times I forget, or I am not even taking my kids‘ pictures.”

    Momfluencer taking a staged beach day selfie with her daughter, facing online backlash over pretend life for fame.

    Image credits: puhimec/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Cast explained that the influencer continued the charade for ten seconds before she looked at the phone and appeared dissatisfied with what she saw.

    The mother acted enthusiastic about the beach day, then stopped abruptly when the filming was done, to the dismay of her daughter  

    Whatever appeared on the phone, presumably an unsatisfactory depiction of her and her daughter’s day at the beach, prompted her to knock over the sandcastle amidst her daughter’s half-hearted protests.

    Young girl playing with sand on the beach during staged momfluencer pretend life photo session for online fame.

    Image credits: Andrii/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “The kid is also not super frustrated and it looks like this happened before,” Cast speculated.

    The two, under the mother’s direction, then restarted the sandcastle project afresh. 

    For the camera’s benefit, the mother said, “Oh, we’re gonna go to the water, we’re gonna go swim. This is so fun.” According to the Cast, the child unsuspectingly bought into her mother’s scripted enthusiasm and responded in kind. 

    The child seemed to have experienced this kind of behavior before 

    Momfluencer reacting emotionally in a car, discussing backlash for staging a pretend life beach day with her daughter for views.

    Image credits: healthybutno

    Directly after saying this, the mother got up and dismissed her daughter, telling her to “go play” before giving all of her attention to her phone again. 

    “I was like, oh that’s kind of weird,” Cast recalled herself thinking. 

    Like the mother promised, the stint in the water materialized, but only with the tripod and phone to witness it.

    Comment by Kevin L. Jackson emphasizing the need for parents and children to live in the real world without devices, related to momfluencer controversy.

    User comment on social media about momfluencer staging a beach day with daughter for online fame controversy.

    Much like the first sandcastle stint, the two’s frolicking in the sea lasted no longer than 10 seconds. Once the camera had captured the mother’s staged fun to her satisfaction and her daughter’s unsuspecting and sincere enjoyment, it was over.

    The mother then switched her attention to her phone again and brushed her child away

    Cast claims that the influencer then grabbed her daughter and her phone and returned to their blanket.

    Momfluencer staging a beach day with daughter for online fame, capturing photos by the ocean under blue sky.

    Image credits: travelers_tw/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Confused, the daughter protested. “But I thought we were gonna go swimming.”

    “No, we’re not going swimming,” the mother responded before telling her upset child, “We’re done.”

    After their brief stint in the water, Cast recalled the woman being glued to her phone as she supposedly edited the footage, while brushing aside her young ones’ appeals to play with her.

    Momfluencer filming staged playtime with toddler indoors, facing backlash for pretending to create authentic content.

    Image credits: irissca/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    When her mom eventually tore her attention from her device, she declared it was time to go and gathered up her umbrella, blanket, tripod, and disgruntled daughter, leaving the beach.

    Ashley Cast lamented the fact that the momfluencer was using her child to show off her “fake life”

    “That’s literally all you did. You took your daughter to the beach for views,” Cast lashed out at the unnamed mother.

    Image credits: irissca/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “You can have a pretend life, but it is another thing to have a pretend life and use your children for views.”

    “If you’re gonna be fake on the internet, do it with adult people. Don’t do it with children,” she appealed to the world at large.

    Netizens think that good mothers don’t have the time for photo shoots 

    Momfluencer making exaggerated face at phone while daughter looks on, capturing staged moments for online fame controversy

    Image credits: nicoletaionescu/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Cast’s video, which has since raked in close to 170,000 likes, has netizens trying to guess the identity of the accused mother.

    Three names have since been mentioned in the comment thread, with one person appealing to the TikToker:

    “Can you make a Video confirming that it was not [redacted],” she asked. “People are attacking her in her video even though you mentioned it was not for her.”

    @healthybutno I hate it when people bring their kids into the life they are trying to fabricate. At least play a little bit before you go home. #storytime#influencersinthewild#influencers#influencersbelike#fake♬ original sound – Ashley Cast

    Another netizen looked a little deeper into Cast’s report and offered an analysis, saying—a little bit sarcastically:

    “Fun fact: When you’re actually parenting, you rarely have the brain space to set up a camera, and if you’re focused on your kid, you’ll never take the time to stage a shoot.” 

    Netizens are hoping to find the momfluencer on TikTok

    Comment from Shaina expressing struggle to manage real life and inability to manufacture situations for online fame.

    Momfluencer staging a fake beach day with daughter for online fame faces backlash over pretend life content.

    Momfluencer staging a beach day with daughter faces backlash for pretend life and seeking online fame.

    Comment expressing hope that TikTok exposes momfluencer staging beach day with daughter for online fame.

    Momfluencer staging a beach day with daughter for online fame, facing backlash on social media.

    Alt text: Momfluencer faces backlash for staging a beach day with daughter to gain online fame and attention from followers

    Text post from user Bambi sharing guilt about changing plans with kids and reflecting on living fully rather than staging moments for online fame.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a momfluencer accused of staging a beach day with her daughter for online fame.

    Comment from user SarahB9871 criticizing momfluencers staging beach day with daughter for online fame.

    Comment from OtherwiseHorses expressing opinion on monetization of videos featuring children amid momfluencer backlash.

    Comment criticizes momfluencers exploiting children for online fame, highlighting backlash around staged beach day content.

    Comment from Brittany urging to stop comparing ourselves to perfect moms on social media amidst momfluencer backlash.

    Comment about momfluencer backlash over staging a pretend life beach day with daughter for online fame.

    Momfluencer staging a beach day with daughter for online fame faces backlash over pretend life accusations.

    Text post by Louise Douglas expressing frustration about a childhood of staged moments and retakes for online presence.

    Text from a social media comment discussing children’s confusion from staged videos, related to momfluencer backlash.

    Text post by a user named Kelly Rae expressing a critical opinion about family influencers’ interactions online.

    Social media momfluencer and daughter posing on a staged beach day for online fame, facing public backlash.

    Comment warning about posting children online, related to momfluencer staging beach day for online fame backlash.

    Comment criticizing social media culture, reflecting momfluencer backlash for staging beach day with daughter for online fame.

