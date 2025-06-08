Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Of 19-Year-Old Who Passed Away After Trying 'Dusting' Challenge Issue Urgent Warning
Parents of 19-year-old in hospital bed with breathing tubes issuing urgent dusting challenge warning
Health, News

Parents Of 19-Year-Old Who Passed Away After Trying 'Dusting' Challenge Issue Urgent Warning

A dangerous trend where teenagers use household detergents to become intoxicated has claimed the life of a teen, leaving her parents adamant about awareness.

The practice, known as ‘dusting,’ ‘chroming’ or ‘huffing’ entails the inhalation aerosol. This practice has gathered impetus among children on social media despite the fact that it is responsible for a string of hospitalisations and funerals.

  • Nineteen-year-old Renna O’Rourke passed away after inhaling keyboard cleaner.
  • She spent seven days in the ICU before being declared brain dead.
  • Her parents are now determined to raise awareness.

Renna O’Rourke became a statistic when she passed away on Sunday, June 1, at 1:30 am. 

The misused substance that put her there was a keyboard cleaner ordered right to her house in Arizona.

    Renna spent seven days in a coma before passing away

    Young woman smiling outdoors against a brick wall, related to parents warning about dusting challenge dangers.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

    Nineteen-year-old Renna had a heart attack when she inhaled the noxious fumes and landed in the intensive care. 

    She spent seven days there before she slipped into an irreversible coma and lost her life. Up until that point, her parents had never heard of the trend.

    Dr. Randy Weisman who heads up the Intensive Care Unit at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center was cited by the Arizona’s Family news outlet.

    He dubbed the trend as “extremely concerning” and noted: 

    “When they inhale these chemicals in the gas it will actually replace the oxygen within their lungs and within the rest of their body.”

    “She’s not the only one that this has happened to.”

    Teen girl wearing South Side Serpents jacket warns parents about dusting challenge dangers.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

    He further explained that the effects of the practice would make its user feel drunk for a few seconds by replacing the oxygen in their lungs and other parts of their bodies.

    While those who survived the “huffing” challenge may speak of feelings of euphoria, just a small “huff” can cause damage to the “liver, heart failure, disease of the lungs.”

    “She’s not the only one that this has happened to. Several other teenagers have succumbed to this same disorder,” Weismann confirmed.

    “We don’t have children to bury them.”

    Parents of 19-year-old in hospital bed with medical equipment issue urgent warning about dusting challenge dangers.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

    Speaking to the Arizona Family outlet, Renna’s mother, Dana, remembered her as “vivacious and caring and loyal.”

    “She always said, ‘I’m gonna be famous, Dad. Just you watch. I’m gonna be famous’ and unfortunately this is not under the most optimal of circumstances,” recounted her father, Aaron

    “We don’t have children to bury them,” Dana Lamented.

    “She gave so much to so many in her short time here and went out the same way.”

    Two children sitting together at a table, highlighting parents of 19-year-old issuing urgent dusting challenge warning.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

    But the O’Rourkes will not stop at mourning their daughter. They are determined to spread the word about this fatal practice so that other families do not need to endure “the same pain.”

    They are encouraging parents to police the children vigorously.

    “Don’t take your kids word for it. Dig deep. Search their rooms. Don’t trust and that sounds horrible, but it could save their life.”

    The couple is advocating stricter laws around the practice

    Two young women sitting outdoors at sunset, expressing concern and sharing a warning about the dusting challenge dangers.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

     

     

    Posted by Aaron O'Rourke on Sunday, June 1, 2025

    They have since opened a GoFundMe account for Renna where only some of the funds will go to her medical and funeral fees.

    “We want to use the proceeds of this fundraiser to cover the extensive medical bills, burial costs, therapy costs, and to spread awareness about the dangers of Huffing/Dusting, the practice of inhaling keyboard cleaner or similar,” the page titled “Love and Legacy for Renna” reads.

    The fundraiser goes on to say that the couple were working on a way to spread the word through television and lobbying for stricter laws.

    The O’Rourkes have since accumulated $10,806 from a total of 161 donors—doubling their goal of $5,000.

    “Retarded fads” on social media are responsible for the child’s demise

    Young woman with long dark hair and hoop earrings in a red top, highlighting warning about dusting challenge dangers.

    Image credits: Aaron O'Rourke

    Netizens weighed in on social media, indicating that the trend is not broadly known.

    In response to the news, one commenter wrote: “Guess I’m not in the in crowd anymore. What is dusting?”

    Another blamed the content creators for “retarded fads.”

    “How do these people not realize that the people watching them are usually only there to see Self Destruction NOT to Actually Support the Content Creator.”

    Those who lost children were more understanding.

    One of them wrote: “Prayers for the family. As a man who has lost 2 sons I know the great pain they are feeling.”

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about the dusting challenge after a 19-year-old passed away.

    Image credits: JulieOnX24

    Tweet from Tommy Lyles expressing sadness about the dusting challenge incident involving a 19-year-old.

    Image credits: TommyLyles101

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply warning about dangers, related to parents of 19-year-old who passed after dusting challenge.

    Image credits: ncknln

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing condolences to the parents of 19-year-old after dusting challenge death.

    Image credits: Liberty19701970

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sorrow over a 19-year-old who passed away after trying the dusting challenge.

    Image credits: kwasny007

    Tweet reacting to the dusting challenge with a warning from parents of 19-year-old who passed away after attempt.

    Image credits: jjrsvl

    Social media post showing award emoji in reply to a message, related to parents of 19-year-old issuing warning after dusting challenge.

    Image credits: ekcupdrama

    Tweet warning about dangers of social media with emphasis on parents of 19-year-old issuing urgent caution.

    Image credits: sparkment_01

    Tweet by Johann Kessler warning about the dangers of risky online challenges and the importance of teen safety.

    Image credits: johannbrief

    Tweet from user warning about dangers of Dusting challenge following death of 19-year-old, urging caution and awareness.

    Image credits: Porkchop__2007

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing dangers related to the parents of 19-year-old issuing urgent warning.

    Image credits: JimCorn1776

    Social media post expressing sadness from parents of 19-year-old who passed away after dusting challenge.

    Image credits: anthonyzNFT

    32 minutes ago

    22 minutes ago

    1 hour ago

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huffing has been around since I was a teenager. My brother got caught doing it in the early 90's. He's lucky to still have most of his brain.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey BP, you're so strict on censoring, how did "“R*tarded fads” get through? Can we maybe not use slurs? Sincerely, an autistic person

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to bring back Allison aka ‘walking on sunshine” lady (who has recovered and has a new life) to talk to these kids online and show her experience from the documentary that filmed her at her lowest.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
