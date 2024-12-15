Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Sick And Tired Of Coworker Begging For Money For Her Daughter’s Trip, Seeks Advice
Relationships, Work

Person Sick And Tired Of Coworker Begging For Money For Her Daughter’s Trip, Seeks Advice

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

We want to get along with our colleagues. After all, few things drain you as much as unnecessary drama.

However, a person who goes by Ved on the forum Mumsnet fears they have no choice but to confront one of their co-workers. The issue? Relentless begging for donations to a fundraiser.

A woman that Ved works with wants to send her daughter on a trip to Africa, but since it costs a lot of money, the mom is asking others to contribute. And as the deadline approaches, she’s getting increasingly pushy.

RELATED:

    Parents want the best for their kids, but their enthusiasm can sometimes come across as pushy or excessive

    Woman reading on a tablet, seated on a couch with themed pillows, contemplating her daughter's exotic trip.

    Image credits: allatsyganova (not the actual photo)

    Especially when they want others to contribute to their child’s success

    Text about a woman seeking money for her daughter's exotic trip to Namibia, organized by her school.

    Text about a woman persistently asking for money for her daughters' exotic trip fund.

    Text expressing frustration about contributing to a fund for a daughter's expensive trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman seeking donations for daughter's exotic trip; poster in local post office and Spar, urging contributions.

    Woman taking a selfie in sunglasses and casual attire outdoors, related to daughters' exotic trip.

    Image credits: vadymvdrobot (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing contributions for woman's daughter's exotic trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text criticizing a woman's selective gratitude on Facebook for donations towards her daughters' exotic trip.

    Text snippet about a woman asked to fund a daughter's exotic trip despite the family's middle-class status.

    Text screenshot discussing woman's dilemma over refusing money for daughter's trip.

    Image credits: Ved

    Rejection is part of raising funds

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:maitree rimthong (not the actual photo)

    It sounds like the woman might think her cause is compelling enough to warrant repeated requests for donations, even at the risk of annoying other people.

    But Judith Martin, aka Miss Manners, who was awarded the United States National Humanities Medal for her contributions to society as America’s foremost etiquette columnist and author, does not believe that a noble goal excuses rude behavior.

    “It is indeed a common fundraising technique to work the embarrassment that people might feel when refusing friends and colleagues, among whom they live and work (and who are likely familiar with their financial capabilities),” she writes.

    “Even generous philanthropists do not enjoy social pressure. And at what cost, financially? Those who contribute only as a favor to you, rather than from genuine interest, might then reasonably expect you to contribute equally to their favorite charities.”

    She is not alone.

    Neon One is a company that provides software solutions tailored for nonprofits to help them manage fundraising, donor relationships, events, and other administrative tasks.

    According to their experts, not every request results in a donation, and people trying to raise funds should understand that rejection is a natural part of the process, as well as an opportunity to learn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If someone declines to give, they say, you should respond graciously and thank them for considering your request, not continue bombarding them with messages, trying to change their mind.

    As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments

    Text discussing a woman trying to fund her daughters' exotic trip through eBay selling, raising £150 so far.

    People who have read the story believe the mom is out of line

    Text from a comment saying, "I won't be giving anything, please stop asking me," related to a woman's story about money for an exotic trip.

    Text exchange discussing refusal to pay for a daughter's exotic trip.

    Text screenshot discussing a response to a woman asking for money for her daughter's exotic trip, emphasizing financial limits.

    Text discussing how to handle requests for money for a daughter's exotic trip through small contributions or alternative funding.

    Text response highlighting blunt advice about persistence in a situation involving begging for money.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Text conversation about a woman asking to fund her daughter's exotic trip, mentioning budget concerns and charity donations.

    Text response declining donation for woman's daughter's exotic trip, expressing prior allocation of charitable funds.

    Text exchange about refusing to donate, prioritizing charity over funding exotic trips for a daughter.

    A comment discouraging contributions to a woman's request for money for her daughter's exotic trip.

    Text discussing budgeting priorities over funding an exotic trip for daughter.

    Commentary on funding for daughters' exotic trips, questioning the impact of such trips on local communities.

    Comment discussing a woman's pushy behavior regarding money for her daughter's exotic trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about woman begging money for daughter's exotic trip.

    Comment referencing "Grange Hill" cast, advising to decline with "just say no," related to a woman's money request for daughters' trip.

    Comment about refusing to donate money for an exotic trip, questioning the friendship's value.

    Commentary on a woman's request for money for her daughters' exotic trip, suggesting to give or block her.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly OP's gotta stop letting this woman live in her head rent-free. Mute her on FB, ignore the messages if you're not comfortable shutting them down directly, and move on. It's her problem, don't let her make it yours too.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly OP's gotta stop letting this woman live in her head rent-free. Mute her on FB, ignore the messages if you're not comfortable shutting them down directly, and move on. It's her problem, don't let her make it yours too.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda