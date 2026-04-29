Influencer Noah Beck’s Mom Placed On Leave By School District After Inappropriate Video With Son Resurfaces

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A resurfaced, highly inappropriate video from 2020 has thrust Noah Beck’s family further into controversy; this time, his mother, Amy Beck, a teacher at Coyote Hills Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave.

The move, confirmed by district officials, reportedly took effect on Tuesday, April 28, and has only intensified scrutiny surrounding the Beck family.

Highlights Noah Beck’s family is at the center of controversy after a resurfaced inappropriate video led to his mother being placed on administrative leave from her teaching job.

The situation escalated further as his sister, Haley Beck, is also facing serious allegations and an active investigation, deepening scrutiny around the family.

As details continue to emerge, the incident has sparked intense online backlash, raising questions about boundaries within the family dynamic.

The latest development comes amid a separate scandal in the same district involving Noah’s older sister, Haley Beck, who is reportedly facing an active criminal investigation.

One user reacted, “That is gross. I don’t care if it was a trend, to do that with your mother??!! And then the story said his sister was fired for sleeping with a student. Weird family.”

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Amy Beck and her son Noah Beck were seen in an inappropriate resurfaced TikTok video appearing to simulate a s*xual act

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Reportedly, yesterday, the Peoria Unified School District in Arizona made the decision to place Amy Beck on paid leave following the resurfacing of a suggestively inappropriate video featuring the mother with her son, Noah Beck.

In the TikTok, the duo appeared to mimic oral s*x while lip-syncing to King’s Dead, a song that contains graphic lyrics about the same act.

The lyrics read, “I took her to my penthouse, then I freaked it (Then I freaked it) / I haven’t made my mind up, should I keep it? (Should I keep it?) / I got big dawg status, it ain’t no secret / La-di-da-di-da, sl*b on my knob.”

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Notably, at the time, Noah was approximately 18 years old and had just begun his career as a social media influencer.

It was part of a popular pandemic-era trend in which several influencers lip-synced and created similar videos set to the same song.

While Noah reportedly removed the video from the platform shortly after posting, it was later reuploaded by netizens and circulated online recently, following his sister Haley Beck’s controversy.

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According to People, a district spokesperson confirmed Amy’s leave, stating the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a message sent to families, the district clarified that “this matter does not impact the safety of our students.”

As an elementary school teacher, Amy is subject to district policies regarding professional standards.

Amy, an elementary school teacher, was placed on administrative leave from her teaching position, effective yesterday, April 28

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for people to lazy to research pic.twitter.com/EpZCdN3ifI — nic (@nikkie69420) April 28, 2026

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Some reports suggest that the investigation was triggered by a formal complaint submitted to the district and the State Board of Education last week, on April 24, which described the video as “highly inappropriate.”

She is currently being investigated internally by the Peoria Unified School District with the aim of determining whether her conduct violated professional standards for educators in the district.

Moreover, Amy’s teaching certificate is also reportedly under review by the Arizona State Board of Education.

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The details of the resurfaced clip disgusted many online, given the mother-son dynamic and the explicit, suggestive nature it presented.

One user fumed, “The hand on her head, His faces, The whole song, too many choices were made and they’re all nauseating!”

Another said, “What could possibly be going through someone’s head when they make and POST a video like that… That is sickening. There’s something very wrong with them.”

One netizen questioned, “What the hell is wrong with this family bc his sister has been doing f**ked up things with minors too?!”

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“This family is full of weirdos, his sister talking to her students and her mom doing this!” remarked a third.

One comment read, “Just when you think these kind of teachers can’t get more disgusting this creeper comes along!!”

“The fact this even existed and is now blowing up shows how far some ‘influencer’ families are willing to go for clout. Absolutely no boundaries. This woman should not be around children, period. School district did the bare minimum by putting her on leave.”

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While Amy is under investigation, the district has assigned a substitute teacher to cover her classes.

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This news broke amid controversy over Haley, who was recently terminated from her teaching position at Centennial High School after an investigation allegedly found she had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

She was unanimously fired by the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board on March 26, following an internal investigation.

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As reported by People, according to police and district records, the investigation uncovered over 4,000 text messages between Haley and the student, which allegedly included explicit conversations.

She allegedly also sent him more than $630 via Apple Pay and was accused of completing the student’s homework, letting him drive her car, and offering to purchase al**hol for him.

Amy’s daughter Haley Beck was also fired from her teaching position and is reportedly currently under an active criminal investigation

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The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed to People that Haley was under investigation and authorities were considering a charge related to inducing p**stitution, which is a felony.

No formal arrests have been made, as the case is still under review by prosecutors.

Although Haley was fired by the district, her teaching certificate remains under investigation and is pending review before the State Board of Education.

According to her attorney, who told The Arizona Republic, “Ms. Beck is entitled to due process. We are confident that a complete review of the facts will confirm her innocence.”

Neither Haley nor Amy nor any other Beck family member has yet directly addressed the rumors and controversy surrounding them.

“I guess this whole family involved in some fr*aky stuff, which includes family members also,” one user commented online

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