"Isn't Empowerment, Just Desperate Marketing": Rihanna’s Racy Lingerie Pics Brutally Dragged Online 

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As Rihanna unveiled her Savage X Fenty’s new bridal campaign, sharing several sultry photos of herself, the internet wasted no time harshly criticizing her for posing in revealing pieces that left little to the imagination.

On Thursday, April 23, the pop sensation shared images of herself modeling lingerie from the new collection, shortly after facing backlash over her baby girl Rocki Irish’s first magazine cover alongside her.

Highlights Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty campaign has ignited a heated online debate, with critics calling it a “desperate marketing” attempt for her brand.

The sultry images, which left little to the imagination, drew criticism from many who called out the singer for posing suggestively despite being a mother of three.

However, supporters pushed back, arguing that the campaign is exactly what her brand stands for: unapologetic confidence and inclusivity.

“I speak for everyone when I say it’s time to wrap up this shii. Get a model to advertise your products, you’re a mother now,” one netizen strongly expressed.

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Rihanna’s racy lingerie photos for Savage X Fenty’s new collection were harshly criticized for leaving little to the imagination

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Rihanna unveiled new pieces from her brand’s annual bridal collection, titled the Savage X Fenty Monamour collection, which became available for purchase yesterday, both online via the brand’s official website and in retail stores.

Described as “savage summer loading,” the latest drop featured a mix of romantic and provocative bridal-inspired lingerie designed for inclusivity across all body types.

The collection is part of a broader bridal launch that includes other lines such as Bedroom Belle (corsets), At First Sight (lacy bustiers and veils), and Satin Ever After (robes and sleepwear).

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The Diamonds hitmaker starred in the campaign, sharing several sultry images from the photoshoot on her Instagram account, with the caption, “Savage summer loading… The @SavageXFenty Monamour drop is live now.”

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In a carousel of photos, the Grammy winner modeled a floral three-piece set in bright red, consisting of the Unlined Low-Cut Balconette Br* and a matching floral-patterned thong.

One of the most talked-about images featured her kneeling on the floor to showcase the garter skirt’s distinctive circular cutout, leaving her bottom exposed.

Fans were largely disappointed with the latest snaps, with many calling it a “desperate marketing” attempt for her brand

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Rihanna paired these pieces with cherry-red lace-up stilettos and layered gold necklaces.

While Rihanna chose to model the racy pieces, reinforcing a direct link between her identity and the brand’s core values of confidence and inclusivity, the latest images largely failed to resonate with the internet.

One person wrote on X, “Rihanna, a mother of [three], posing on all fours with her b*tt cheeks fully exposed through those cutouts… Where is the dignity for your children? This isn’t empowerment, it’s just desperate marketing. Cover up, please.”

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Another user said, “When exactly does this rubbish stop? Ehh @rihanna… Stop this, you’ve outgrown this phase. You’ve got the money. The kids. Family. What’s this for? No shades.”

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“Why is a married woman with kids… dressing like this am curious??” questioned another.

One blunt comment read, “With all due respect, why are you spreading n*dity… Imagine your kids will one day see these pictures. Their friends will also see this.”

One critic wrote, “Get a model to do that. Come on, she is a mom now and we love her but this ain’t it… It’s not her brand”

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“Still posting thirst traps at almost 40 plus 3 kids is insane. Are you okay?”

However, many defended Rihanna against the backlash, arguing that she looked “powerful” and had “found her groove back,” and that the images were intended for her lingerie brand’s target demographic.

One fan wrote, “Why are people going crazy… She’s modeling for her own brand… It’s literally targeted at a specific demographic, not herself personally. Yes she is a mum, but she is also a business woman, when you lads are successful like her then you can lecture her on how to run her business.”

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Others in agreement said, “Been savage all her life! and she’s a mother by the way… Gorgeous!!”

Some even hailed her as a “queen” and “baddie,” with one comment reading, “A baddie never retires!!”

The latest wave of backlash came amid Rihanna’s W Magazine cover photoshoot with her daughter, Rocki Irish, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy winner was under fire just days prior to the new drop, as netizens accused her of “publicizing” her 7-month-old daughter

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In the image, the singer was seen holding her baby girl, with both dressed in Dior Haute Couture.

While many fans were over the moon to see baby Rocki, others raised concerns about the child’s privacy and criticized Rihanna for dressing her in a matching Dior diaper.

“We do not need another celebrity using their literal baby as a high-fashion prop just to sell magazine covers,” one commenter said, while another added, “Now why the hell would you publicize a baby like that? WTH Rihanna!”

Some even pointed out similarities between Rihanna’s daughter and rapper Drake, arguing that “the child looks like Drake.”

Rihanna and Drake, who collaborated on tracks like What’s My Name? and Work, had an on-again, off-again relationship beginning in 2009 that reportedly ended around 2018.

RiRi has been dating A$AP Rocky since 2020, and the two share three children together: their daughter and two sons, RZA and Riot.

“At this age and everything Rihanna has achieved, here she is sampling her a** like an upcoming wannabe. Disgusting to see,” wrote one netizen

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