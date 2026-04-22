Rihanna’s W Magazine Cover With Daughter Rocki Leaves Fans Talking After Noticing Strange Details

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Rihanna’s baby girl, Rocki Irish, made her magazine debut at just seven months old.

The Umbrella hitmaker and her daughter posed together for W Magazine, with the cover featuring many details that quickly caught fans’ attention.

“Cover girrrrrlz!!!” Rihanna captioned the picture on Instagram. “Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!”

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Highlights Rocki Irish Mayers made her magazine debut at seven months old with her famous mom.

Baby Rocki wore a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper, a first for the luxury fashion house.

The magazine cover sparked conversation on social media, with fans speculating about encrypted messages and secret family ties.

Rihanna’s W Magazine cover with her baby Rocki sparked online chatter as fans spotted strange details



Image credits: Rihanna

The Grammy winner and her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed Rocki on September 13, 2025. They also share two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

In the mother-daughter image, Rihanna can be seen wearing a black coat with a white feather neckline, holding Rocki, who is adorably resting one hand on her mother’s arm.

Image credits: Rihanna

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Both wore Dior Haute Couture, with baby Rocki dressed in a custom Dior diaper and floral headpiece.

Yes, a Dior diaper. The fashion house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, confirmed that the haute couture diaper is “definitely a first for Dior” and added, “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process.”

The photoshoot featured both mother and daughter in Dior Haute Couture

Image credits: Rihanna

While many fans were over the moon to see baby Rocki, others raised concerns about the child’s privacy and slammed her mom over the luxury diaper.

“We do not need another celebrity using their literal baby as a high-fashion prop just to sell magazine covers,” one commenter said on X.

The critic called the Dior diaper “peak luxury absurdity” and urged Rihanna to let the baby have “a normal life away from the flashing cameras.”

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Another netizen questioned, “Now why the hell would you publicize a baby like that? WTH Rihanna!”



Image credits: Rihanna

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Others theorized that the magazine cover could signal a future announcement for Rihanna.

“Rihanna doesn’t do press unless it matters, so putting Rocki on her first cover? That’s a statement.”

The statement could be new music—Rihanna released her last album, Anti, in 2016—or another pregnancy, fans suggested.

“You’re pregnant again aren’t you?” one person asked, referencing the online joke among fans that Rihanna is “always pregnant.”



Some fans compared the baby’s appearance to rapper Drake , who previously dated Rihanna



Image credits: Drake

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Then came the more absurd theories, with people questioning whether the baby is actually A$AP Rocky’s child.

On social media, many viewers said they saw similarities between Rihanna’s daughter and another rapper: Drake.

“Why does the child look like Drake?” one person inquired, while another said, “Right?!? Thought it was just me that’s f***ing hilarious because the really do.”

“Don’t k*ll me but the baby has a blush of Drake,” someone else remarked.

Image credits: Rihanna

Rihanna and Drake, who collaborated on the tracks What’s My Name? and Work, among other songs, had an on-again, off-again relationship beginning in 2009.

In 2018, the Diamonds singer revealed that she and the Canadian rapper were no longer close. She also covered the matching tattoo she had with him.

In the new W Magazine pop issue, published on Tuesday (April 21), A$AP Rocky revealed that he and Rihanna share many interests, including watching documentaries.

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“Like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times,” he said.



A$AP Rocky praised Rihanna in the feature as “magical” and shared that they love watching documentaries together



Image credits: A$AP Rocky

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The pop issue featured comments about the Love on the Brain singer from her boyfriend, friends, and collaborators, including SZA, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige.

A$AP Rocky described the mother of his three children as “magical.”

“Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her,” he gushed.



Image credits: A$AP Rocky

The power couple, who have been together since 2020, announced the birth of their first daughter with a sweet photo of Rihanna holding the newborn, which she captioned, “Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025.” The post currently has over 11 million likes.

Her first name, “Rocki,” appears to be a nod to A$AP Rocky’s stage name.

As for her middle name, “Irish,” fans speculated that it may be Rihanna’s way to pay tribute to her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away last year and was of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.



The couple, who share three children, have kept a tradition of “R” names

Image credits: Rihanna

The girl’s name also continues the “R” family tradition: the rapper’s real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, while Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Their two sons also have names beginning with “R.”

“It’s always going to be an R name,” the mom of three told Entertainment Tonight about her daughter. “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

Image credits: Rihanna

After welcoming two boys, A$AP Rocky said he and Rihanna were “praying” for their third child to be a girl.

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two,” he shared. “You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”