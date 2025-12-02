Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Did He Forget To Leave The Diaper Bag At Home?”: Wild Reactions To Rihanna’s Red Carpet Look
Rihanna in a voluminous pink dress and gloves on the red carpet, sparking wild reactions to her diaper bag look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Did He Forget To Leave The Diaper Bag At Home?”: Wild Reactions To Rihanna’s Red Carpet Look

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
3

25

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood’s elite arrived at the Gotham Awards 2025 in their most polished looks, but Rihanna took a completely different route with her appearance.

The singer went daringly unconventional with her outfit, making fans call her style “fitted sheet couture.”

“I wanna be this rich so I can step out looking like I threw on a garbage bag,” one commented on her outfit.

Highlights
  • Rihanna joined Hollywood’s elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1.
  • The event was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.
  • Netizens had mixed reactions to Rihanna's outfit after she was captured posing with partner A$AP Rocky.
  • A$AP was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award.
BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Rihanna joined Hollywood’s elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1

    Rihanna in a flowing pink dress and hat, accompanied by a man carrying a large black bag at a red carpet event.

    Rihanna in a flowing pink dress and hat, accompanied by a man carrying a large black bag at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

    Award season officially kicked off on Monday, December 1, with the Gotham Awards 2025 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Gotham Film & Media Institute celebrated the 35th edition of the annual event, which was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.

    Rihanna in a voluminous pink gown and feathered headpiece, sparking wild reactions on the red carpet with her look.

    Rihanna in a voluminous pink gown and feathered headpiece, sparking wild reactions on the red carpet with her look.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

    While most stars were dressed in their classiest looks, Rihanna wore something unconventional and sparked a flurry of comments online.

    The singer was dressed in a voluminous pink outfit from Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

    The drop waist gown had a lengthy train and was accessorized with a matching feathered cap, black gloves, and a purple necklace.

    The Umbrella singer posed with her partner A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award

    Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves and a matching pink feathered hat at a red carpet event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves and a matching pink feathered hat at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: voguesingapore

    Comment by Ashleigh Spicer reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look with a humorous remark about a diaper bag.

    Comment by Ashleigh Spicer reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look with a humorous remark about a diaper bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was seen posing on the red carpet with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

    He was dressed in a traditional black Chanel suit.

    As the couple posed side-by-side, many commented on Rihanna’s outfit and said, “You just know her husband saw that and went. Damn, I gotta act like I like that ridiculous outfit.”

    “Looks like she took the shower curtain with her,” one commented, while another said, “It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She forgot her dress and had to whip something up out of the hotel bedsheets?” one commented online

    Rihanna on the red carpet wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

    Rihanna on the red carpet wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

    Image credits: Variety

    “What? Is her dress from a hot air balloon!” said another.

    “The dress looks like a popsicle,” said one critic. Another wrote, “Money can’t buy you common sense!”

    “Who responsible for this hot mess lol my goodness,” one asked, “what look was she going for here?”

    “Did he forget to leave the diaper bag at home?” asked another.

    Some said the outfit reminded them of an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy 

    Two women in unusual hoop-style dresses and eccentric hats posing with gloves and handbags backstage.

    Two women in unusual hoop-style dresses and eccentric hats posing with gloves and handbags backstage.

    Image credits: CBS

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman on red carpet wearing a bold outfit sparking wild reactions and questions about a forgotten diaper bag.

    Woman on red carpet wearing a bold outfit sparking wild reactions and questions about a forgotten diaper bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some compared the look to an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy, in which Lucy and Ethel were humorously tricked by their husbands into wearing dresses made of potato sacks.

    “A sack,” one said. “I think I Love Lucy had an episode about the Sack!”

    “Reminds me of a ‘I Love Lucy’ episode where Ricky and Fred were kidding with Lucy and Ethal and made dresses from feed sacks and hats from feed buckets for horses and told them they were designer clothes. Looks almost identical. Thanks for the memory,” wrote another.

    Image credits: We Love Lucy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, fans praised her look and said, “She looks good in anything she wears.”

    “Whatever you throw at Riri, she’s still coming out gorgeous,” one said. “That’s a fact.”

    “She k*lls everything she wears. She is a monument,” wrote another.

    Rihanna in a flowing pink gown and cap on the red carpet sparking wild reactions about a diaper bag at home.

    Rihanna in a flowing pink gown and cap on the red carpet sparking wild reactions about a diaper bag at home.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    Social media comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to Lucille Ball’s Paris outfit, sparking wild reactions.

    Social media comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to Lucille Ball’s Paris outfit, sparking wild reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A day before the award show, Rihanna shared rare photos of her family spending time in her native Barbados.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To celebrate Barbados’ Independence Day, Rihanna shared pictures of herself with her sons RZA, 3, and 2-year-old Riot on the island.

    She was pregnant with her third child, Rocki, at the time.

    “Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! …Barbados I L🇧🇧VE YOU!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

    Rihanna and the rapper recently welcomed a baby girl, who joined their sons RZA and Riot

    Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink dress and matching hat with black gloves on a green leafy red carpet backdrop

    Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink dress and matching hat with black gloves on a green leafy red carpet backdrop

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

    Comment about someone wanting to look rich but appearing as if wearing a garbage bag, reflecting wild reactions to diaper bag look.

    Comment about someone wanting to look rich but appearing as if wearing a garbage bag, reflecting wild reactions to diaper bag look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Love on the Brain singer has been “over the moon” about welcoming her daughter Rocki with A$AP in September this year.

    Having a baby girl has “brought a whole new energy to the family,” a source said.

    The FENTY Beauty founder is “obviously so grateful for her boys — all three of them — but she’s been ready for some more girly energy,” a source told People in September after Rocki’s birth.

    Rihanna on the red carpet in a pink gown with a large black bag, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

    Rihanna on the red carpet in a pink gown with a large black bag, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

    Image credits: Variety

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The source said Rihanna feels “incredibly blessed” with Rocki, who is “everything she hoped for.”

    “She’s always dreamed of having a little girl,” the source added. “She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”

    The Barbadian singer always “dreamed of having a little girl” and feels incredibly blessed with baby Rocki’s arrival, a source said 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another source said the couple is “so happy” to add a baby daughter to their newly minted family of five and has wanted this “for a while.”

    “They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age,” the source told the outlet. “Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky.”

    “A pink garbage bag? What a waste of $$$,” one commented.

    Comment reading fitted sheet couture lol with emojis reacting, discussing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look.

    Comment reading fitted sheet couture lol with emojis reacting, discussing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look.

    Comment describing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag question.

    Comment describing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag question.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look and joking about a diaper bag.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look and joking about a diaper bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jennifer McHugh saying It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol about Rihanna’s red carpet look.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jennifer McHugh saying It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol about Rihanna’s red carpet look.

    A humorous social media comment reacting wildly to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag.

    A humorous social media comment reacting wildly to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting with laughter emojis about celebrities and designers wearing unusual fashion on the red carpet.

    Comment reacting with laughter emojis about celebrities and designers wearing unusual fashion on the red carpet.

    Comment on social media comparing a red carpet look to Sleeping Beauty’s fairy godmothers fighting over a dress.

    Comment on social media comparing a red carpet look to Sleeping Beauty’s fairy godmothers fighting over a dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting with shock and disgust to Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag controversy.

    Social media comment reacting with shock and disgust to Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to a 5th grader’s pink feather hat craft project.

    Comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to a 5th grader’s pink feather hat craft project.

    Fan comment about Rihanna's red carpet look suggesting she might have forgotten to leave the diaper bag at home.

    Fan comment about Rihanna's red carpet look suggesting she might have forgotten to leave the diaper bag at home.

    Comment from Sharon Cummins reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look mentioning her hair and makeup looking fabulous.

    Comment from Sharon Cummins reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look mentioning her hair and makeup looking fabulous.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing mixed feelings about Rihanna's red carpet look and mentioning reactions to the diaper bag debate.

    Comment expressing mixed feelings about Rihanna's red carpet look and mentioning reactions to the diaper bag debate.

    Comment by Tina Wowk reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look, noting successful attention attraction.

    Comment by Tina Wowk reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look, noting successful attention attraction.

    Woman commenting online with a question about Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag reaction.

    Woman commenting online with a question about Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag reaction.

    User comment criticizing the cost of a luxury frock Rihanna is wearing, reacting to her red carpet look and diaper bag buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizing the cost of a luxury frock Rihanna is wearing, reacting to her red carpet look and diaper bag buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with impressions of a diaper bag reference.

    Social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with impressions of a diaper bag reference.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with mixed opinions and a mention of a diaper bag.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with mixed opinions and a mention of a diaper bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    3

    25

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gloves and the hat make it worse. If that is designing a dress, I can have a job as top designer!

    2
    2points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now we're hating on women who just gave birth for wearing something comfortable?

    0
    0points
    reply
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every girl knows one girl who could walk out in a hessian sack tied with string and STILL look amazing because shes built, has unconscious grace and moves like a dancer even in docs . . . . . . turns out Rihanna isnt THAT girl . . . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gloves and the hat make it worse. If that is designing a dress, I can have a job as top designer!

    2
    2points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now we're hating on women who just gave birth for wearing something comfortable?

    0
    0points
    reply
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every girl knows one girl who could walk out in a hessian sack tied with string and STILL look amazing because shes built, has unconscious grace and moves like a dancer even in docs . . . . . . turns out Rihanna isnt THAT girl . . . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT