“Did He Forget To Leave The Diaper Bag At Home?”: Wild Reactions To Rihanna’s Red Carpet Look

Hollywood’s elite arrived at the Gotham Awards 2025 in their most polished looks, but Rihanna took a completely different route with her appearance.

The singer went daringly unconventional with her outfit, making fans call her style “fitted sheet couture.”

“I wanna be this rich so I can step out looking like I threw on a garbage bag,” one commented on her outfit.

Rihanna joined Hollywood's elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1.

The event was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Rihanna's outfit after she was captured posing with partner A$AP Rocky.

A$AP was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award.

Rihanna joined Hollywood’s elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1

Rihanna in a flowing pink dress and hat, accompanied by a man carrying a large black bag at a red carpet event.

Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Award season officially kicked off on Monday, December 1, with the Gotham Awards 2025 in New York City.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute celebrated the 35th edition of the annual event, which was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.

Rihanna in a voluminous pink gown and feathered headpiece, sparking wild reactions on the red carpet with her look.

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

While most stars were dressed in their classiest looks, Rihanna wore something unconventional and sparked a flurry of comments online.

The singer was dressed in a voluminous pink outfit from Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The drop waist gown had a lengthy train and was accessorized with a matching feathered cap, black gloves, and a purple necklace.

The Umbrella singer posed with her partner A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award

Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves and a matching pink feathered hat at a red carpet event.

Image credits: voguesingapore

Comment by Ashleigh Spicer reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look with a humorous remark about a diaper bag.

She was seen posing on the red carpet with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

He was dressed in a traditional black Chanel suit.

As the couple posed side-by-side, many commented on Rihanna’s outfit and said, “You just know her husband saw that and went. Damn, I gotta act like I like that ridiculous outfit.”

“Looks like she took the shower curtain with her,” one commented, while another said, “It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol.”

“She forgot her dress and had to whip something up out of the hotel bedsheets?” one commented online

Rihanna on the red carpet wearing a voluminous pink gown with black gloves, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

Image credits: Variety

“What? Is her dress from a hot air balloon!” said another.

“The dress looks like a popsicle,” said one critic. Another wrote, “Money can’t buy you common sense!”

“Who responsible for this hot mess lol my goodness,” one asked, “what look was she going for here?”

“Did he forget to leave the diaper bag at home?” asked another.

Some said the outfit reminded them of an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy

Two women in unusual hoop-style dresses and eccentric hats posing with gloves and handbags backstage.

Image credits: CBS

Woman on red carpet wearing a bold outfit sparking wild reactions and questions about a forgotten diaper bag.

Some compared the look to an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy, in which Lucy and Ethel were humorously tricked by their husbands into wearing dresses made of potato sacks.

“A sack,” one said. “I think I Love Lucy had an episode about the Sack!”

“Reminds me of a ‘I Love Lucy’ episode where Ricky and Fred were kidding with Lucy and Ethal and made dresses from feed sacks and hats from feed buckets for horses and told them they were designer clothes. Looks almost identical. Thanks for the memory,” wrote another.

Image credits: We Love Lucy

On the other hand, fans praised her look and said, “She looks good in anything she wears.”

“Whatever you throw at Riri, she’s still coming out gorgeous,” one said. “That’s a fact.”

“She k*lls everything she wears. She is a monument,” wrote another.

Rihanna in a flowing pink gown and cap on the red carpet sparking wild reactions about a diaper bag at home.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Social media comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to Lucille Ball’s Paris outfit, sparking wild reactions.

A day before the award show, Rihanna shared rare photos of her family spending time in her native Barbados.

To celebrate Barbados’ Independence Day, Rihanna shared pictures of herself with her sons RZA, 3, and 2-year-old Riot on the island.

She was pregnant with her third child, Rocki, at the time.

“Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! …Barbados I L🇧🇧VE YOU!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna and the rapper recently welcomed a baby girl, who joined their sons RZA and Riot

Rihanna wearing a voluminous pink dress and matching hat with black gloves on a green leafy red carpet backdrop

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Comment about someone wanting to look rich but appearing as if wearing a garbage bag, reflecting wild reactions to diaper bag look.

The Love on the Brain singer has been “over the moon” about welcoming her daughter Rocki with A$AP in September this year.

Having a baby girl has “brought a whole new energy to the family,” a source said.

The FENTY Beauty founder is “obviously so grateful for her boys — all three of them — but she’s been ready for some more girly energy,” a source told People in September after Rocki’s birth.

Rihanna on the red carpet in a pink gown with a large black bag, sparking wild reactions about the diaper bag.

Image credits: Variety

The source said Rihanna feels “incredibly blessed” with Rocki, who is “everything she hoped for.”

“She’s always dreamed of having a little girl,” the source added. “She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”

The Barbadian singer always “dreamed of having a little girl” and feels incredibly blessed with baby Rocki’s arrival, a source said

Another source said the couple is “so happy” to add a baby daughter to their newly minted family of five and has wanted this “for a while.”

“They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age,” the source told the outlet. “Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky.”

“A pink garbage bag? What a waste of $$$,” one commented.

Comment reading fitted sheet couture lol with emojis reacting, discussing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look.

Comment describing wild reactions to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag question.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look and joking about a diaper bag.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jennifer McHugh saying It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol about Rihanna’s red carpet look.

A humorous social media comment reacting wildly to Rihanna’s red carpet look mentioning a diaper bag.

Comment reacting with laughter emojis about celebrities and designers wearing unusual fashion on the red carpet.

Comment on social media comparing a red carpet look to Sleeping Beauty’s fairy godmothers fighting over a dress.

Social media comment reacting with shock and disgust to Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag controversy.

Comment comparing Rihanna’s red carpet look to a 5th grader’s pink feather hat craft project.

Fan comment about Rihanna's red carpet look suggesting she might have forgotten to leave the diaper bag at home.

Comment from Sharon Cummins reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look mentioning her hair and makeup looking fabulous.

Comment expressing mixed feelings about Rihanna's red carpet look and mentioning reactions to the diaper bag debate.

Comment by Tina Wowk reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look, noting successful attention attraction.

Woman commenting online with a question about Rihanna's red carpet look involving a diaper bag reaction.

User comment criticizing the cost of a luxury frock Rihanna is wearing, reacting to her red carpet look and diaper bag buzz.

Social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with impressions of a diaper bag reference.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rihanna’s red carpet look with mixed opinions and a mention of a diaper bag.

