“Did He Forget To Leave The Diaper Bag At Home?”: Wild Reactions To Rihanna’s Red Carpet Look
Hollywood’s elite arrived at the Gotham Awards 2025 in their most polished looks, but Rihanna took a completely different route with her appearance.
The singer went daringly unconventional with her outfit, making fans call her style “fitted sheet couture.”
“I wanna be this rich so I can step out looking like I threw on a garbage bag,” one commented on her outfit.
- Rihanna joined Hollywood’s elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1.
- The event was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.
- Netizens had mixed reactions to Rihanna's outfit after she was captured posing with partner A$AP Rocky.
- A$AP was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award.
Rihanna joined Hollywood’s elite in attending the Gotham Awards 2025 on Monday, December 1
Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Award season officially kicked off on Monday, December 1, with the Gotham Awards 2025 in New York City.
The Gotham Film & Media Institute celebrated the 35th edition of the annual event, which was attended by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jacob Elordi, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler, and more.
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
While most stars were dressed in their classiest looks, Rihanna wore something unconventional and sparked a flurry of comments online.
The singer was dressed in a voluminous pink outfit from Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli.
The drop waist gown had a lengthy train and was accessorized with a matching feathered cap, black gloves, and a purple necklace.
The Umbrella singer posed with her partner A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award
Image credits: voguesingapore
She was seen posing on the red carpet with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, who was nominated for the Breakthrough Performer award for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.
He was dressed in a traditional black Chanel suit.
As the couple posed side-by-side, many commented on Rihanna’s outfit and said, “You just know her husband saw that and went. Damn, I gotta act like I like that ridiculous outfit.”
“Looks like she took the shower curtain with her,” one commented, while another said, “It’s giving bottle of Pepto Bismol.”
“She forgot her dress and had to whip something up out of the hotel bedsheets?” one commented online
Image credits: Variety
“What? Is her dress from a hot air balloon!” said another.
“The dress looks like a popsicle,” said one critic. Another wrote, “Money can’t buy you common sense!”
“Who responsible for this hot mess lol my goodness,” one asked, “what look was she going for here?”
“Did he forget to leave the diaper bag at home?” asked another.
Some said the outfit reminded them of an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy
Image credits: CBS
Some compared the look to an episode from the beloved show I Love Lucy, in which Lucy and Ethel were humorously tricked by their husbands into wearing dresses made of potato sacks.
“A sack,” one said. “I think I Love Lucy had an episode about the Sack!”
“Reminds me of a ‘I Love Lucy’ episode where Ricky and Fred were kidding with Lucy and Ethal and made dresses from feed sacks and hats from feed buckets for horses and told them they were designer clothes. Looks almost identical. Thanks for the memory,” wrote another.
Image credits: We Love Lucy
On the other hand, fans praised her look and said, “She looks good in anything she wears.”
“Whatever you throw at Riri, she’s still coming out gorgeous,” one said. “That’s a fact.”
“She k*lls everything she wears. She is a monument,” wrote another.
Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
A day before the award show, Rihanna shared rare photos of her family spending time in her native Barbados.
To celebrate Barbados’ Independence Day, Rihanna shared pictures of herself with her sons RZA, 3, and 2-year-old Riot on the island.
She was pregnant with her third child, Rocki, at the time.
“Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! …Barbados I L🇧🇧VE YOU!!!!” she wrote in the caption.
Rihanna and the rapper recently welcomed a baby girl, who joined their sons RZA and Riot
Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD
The Love on the Brain singer has been “over the moon” about welcoming her daughter Rocki with A$AP in September this year.
Having a baby girl has “brought a whole new energy to the family,” a source said.
The FENTY Beauty founder is “obviously so grateful for her boys — all three of them — but she’s been ready for some more girly energy,” a source told People in September after Rocki’s birth.
Image credits: Variety
The source said Rihanna feels “incredibly blessed” with Rocki, who is “everything she hoped for.”
“She’s always dreamed of having a little girl,” the source added. “She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”
The Barbadian singer always “dreamed of having a little girl” and feels incredibly blessed with baby Rocki’s arrival, a source said
View this post on Instagram
Another source said the couple is “so happy” to add a baby daughter to their newly minted family of five and has wanted this “for a while.”
“They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age,” the source told the outlet. “Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky.”
“A pink garbage bag? What a waste of $$$,” one commented.
So now we're hating on women who just gave birth for wearing something comfortable?
Every girl knows one girl who could walk out in a hessian sack tied with string and STILL look amazing because shes built, has unconscious grace and moves like a dancer even in docs . . . . . . turns out Rihanna isnt THAT girl . . . . .
