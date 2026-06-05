#1 Neighbor called the police on my barking dog.



Police came.



It was her dog.

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#2 The neighbors kids man. It starts every spring. They only have one speech volume, which is scream. They jump all over my porch swing even though I have repeatedly asked the parents to tell them not to. They run up and down the stairs of my porch constantly. I am just waiting for one to get seriously hurt and then it’s my fault. I have a narrow driveway and last summer the one got his bike wedged between my house and my cars’ passenger door, scratched it. Basically they just run wild and the parents either don’t care, or are too drunk to notice at times. I don’t know when I turned into a crotchety old man at 30 but damn those kids.

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In 2025, the Pew Research Center asked Americans a series of questions about their neighbors, including whether they know and trust them and how similar they are to them demographically and politically. The survey also asked people whether they are likely to do things for their neighbors that might build community ties, and whether they think their neighbors would do the same things for them. More than a quarter of respondents (26%) said they know all or most of their neighbors. Another 62% know some of them, and 12% don’t know any of them.

#3 My old neighbor was a grumpy old alcoholic. He used to complain when we had our light on too late at night. The light on in our bedroom. He also used to be quite horrible to my girlfriend. Whenever I tried to talk to him he wouldn't open the door to me or would run away because I shouted at him once.



Here is the karma though. He used to knock on the door to moan at my girlfriend when I was at work. So naturally my girlfriend started ignoring him when he did this.



One day she hears frantic banging. Ignores him. Turns out he was having a stroke and couldn't speak so couldn't call an ambulance. He now lives in a nursing home.



We aren't horrible people at all. If we had known what was happening we would have opened the door and called an ambulance. It just goes to show, be nice to everyone. You might need their help one day.

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#4 There's a particular type of person who seems to feel like they're the only thing standing between society and complete collapse, and about six years ago, my downstairs neighbor was one of them. She was aloof and paranoid, and she'd imagine threats from almost everywhere... which made the fact that she thought of herself as some kind of secret agent all the more annoying.



Said neighbor was always trying to find ways of getting me (and anyone else whom she thought of as suspicious) to move out of the building. She'd stage loud telephone calls with "headquarters" about the alarming behavior of the other tenants - like my tendency to get home after nine in the evening, which was clearly scandalous - and frequently yell at the people who'd stand on the corner to smoke. On one occasion, I heard her shouting at someone over the placement of a flowerpot in their window, which was obviously an indication that they were selling drugs.



Then, one afternoon, I found this taped to a wall in the stairwell.



It was perhaps the most ridiculous attempt at an official document that I'd ever seen, and I'm including the time that my friend Jonathan - then nine years old - made a flyer for bodyguard services. The atrocious grammar, poorly Photoshopped seal, and distinct absence of any legitimate contact information made the "notice" about as realistic as a scene from NCIS. Furthermore, the reference to "the past two years" seemed to indicate me as her primary target, since I was (as far as I knew) the only resident who had been there for less time than that.



Still, since the notice was clearly meant to scare someone, I decided to return the favor by taking a page out of my neighbor's own playbook and standing outside of her apartment while staging my own fake phone call:



"You should see the notice; it's terrible! Hah, yeah, it's like they didn't know that impersonating a federal official is a felony! Anyway, the real FBI are on their way, and they're going to dust for fingerprints. Whoever made that notice is looking at a lot of jail time!"



I went back inside my apartment after that... and within seconds, I heard my neighbor's door open. There was the sound of hurried footsteps rushing towards the stairwell, followed by an equally hurried retreat. When I went out to check five minutes later, the notice was gone.



I've since moved away from that location, but for the rest of the time that I lived there... the lady never bothered me again.



TL;DR: My idiotic neighbor liked to pretend that she was a secret agent.

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#5 I have these stupid college kids that just started renting a house next to me. Every single weekend for three months straight they've been throwing parties. That's not so bad, even though they are super loud and won't shut up until about 3am.



What makes them the worst is that we live in a court, so whenever the party ends, all these drunk idiots get in their cars and drive home. Almost every single neighbor, including me, had had windows shattered, cars dented, or side panels destroyed because of them. Not a single note left or insurance info exchanged. At least 8 hit and runs in the last three months.



Edit: After all these comments, I've decided to call the cops next time they throw a party, as I know they are all driving drunk afterwards, and see if the cops will come out. I doubt they will, bit it's worth a shot, right? I'm also going to invest in some outdoor CCTV cameras. It's going to be annoying to set up, but like others have stated it'll be worth it. You can stop flooding my inbox now.

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When it comes to trust, 44% of people said they trust all or most of their neighborhood. Another 46% trust some of them, while just 9% trust none. However, the shares of Americans who say they know and trust their neighbors have both decreased slightly in recent years. In 2018, 31% of Americans said they knew all or most of their neighbors, and in 2015, 52% said they trusted all or most of their neighbors.

#6 My next door neighbour is lovely in nearly every way. He's friendly, has a cute dog and he brought us fish and chips for lunch on the day we moved in. He watches our house when we're away, and deals with repair people if we're at work, since he's retired. Practically perfect in every way.



BUT.



His garden is full of wind chimes. Like, there could well be more than 100. The constant chiming 24/7 makes me want to garrote him. I hear them in my sleep. I hear them at work. I swear they're following me. The chimes never stop.

#7 He takes firewood from our woodpile at night - or when he knows we're away - for use in his own fireplace. (Our neighbor across the street has seen him doing it and has kept us informed.)



In the summer, he's the tomato bandit - stealing produce from our garden. This summer, I'm going to install a surveillance camera to catch him in the act.

#8

I'd always had problems with my neighbor until we put up a fence about two years ago. He is a self-employed plumber, and a nasty hoarder. When I moved in, he was dumping his lawn clippings behind my shed. He had a junk pile on the property line (PVC pipes, traffic signs, political ad yard signs, plastic barrels), and I would have to go out back every few days to clear my yard of his stuff.



For years, he was claiming about an extra five feet of my yard without my knowledge. When the land surveyors came out to set the property line for the fence guys, I was not surprised to see that I suddenly had an extra five feet of yard. I promptly mowed all of the ugly plants and flowers that were planted in my yard. It felt great.



Put up the fence, and I haven't had a problem with him since. His wife divorced him soon after. Their daughter, whom we adored, told us that her mom was glad to finally have a garage where she can actually park a car inside because it's not filled wall to wall, floor to ceiling with junk hoard. We had a good laugh. Kids say the darndest things.

Americans said they are more similar to their neighbors in some ways than others: Half of adults said all or most of their neighbors are the same race or ethnicity as they are; 38% said they have about the same level of education as most or all of their neighbors; 23% said they have the same political views as all or most of their neighbors. Overall, how similar people feel to their neighbors is related to how much they trust their neighbors and to whether they expect they and their neighbors will do things for one another.

#9 I've written about my crazy neighbour before. I have since moved. Quick recap; Nut job who broke into my room in the middle of the night and stood next to my bed with a power drill as I woke up. She carried her dog's body in a see through plastic bag. And so much more.



She is now in jail waiting for trial after attacking the new tenant with...a power drill.

#10 I had this neighbor. She had a little tiny pomeranian dog that barked at everything, which wasn't too bad actually. The dog wasn't outside much and barking dogs aren't too hard for me to ignore. What was really hard to ignore was this woman yelling, "NALA, NO BARK!" at the top of her lungs every time the dog barked. It drove me and my roommate up the wall.



EDIT: Enough people have asked me if I live in or have ever lived in Jersey that it necessitates a response. Fortunately, I have not. I can only imagine how loud the barking/yelling can be that all of Jersey knows about it.

#11 My wife and I purchased or first house about three years ago. While moving in there were my new neighbors drinking on their front porch, no big deal. While bringing the last load of boxes into the house my neighbor comes up, welcomes me to the neighborhood, mentions how nice my TV is. Fast forward one week, we are headed out to dinner, this neighbor stops me before getting in the car and asks how long we will be gone (huge red flag). I lie, tell him I'm just running to the gas station one block away, and will be back immediately. Twenty minutes later I get a phone call from the local police, this moron broke into my house in broad daylight with three other neighbors watching (luckily these neighbors weren't trash too). He cut his hand on the window he was attempting to climb through, and used his bleeding hand on every doorknob in my house. He is now a number in the US penal system.

#12 My neighbour. Let me tell you about this guy.



In the apartment to my left is a guy who is studying music at university, he plays guitar and he's really amazing. Above me, a 14 year old kid who plays the most beautiful piano every afternoon at 4pm. Then there's this guy. Knows one nirvana riff which he plays over and over again from 3am till 5am on a cheap electric guitar at full volume. He never gets it right and never gets better at it



He's a 35 year old scooter-riding unemployed loser who's frail elderly parents come over every week to do his washing and clean the flat they had to buy for him to live in.



I had a baby this month. Then the lady at the front apartment had one too. I put the crib against the wall we both share. Now this douche bag is sandwiched between two screaming newborns who never sleep. Ever. And it feels so good.

When it comes to specific annoyances, a survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners revealed that the top complaints were: Garbage (27.4%) Landscaping and lawn care (22.6%) Home maintenance (21.9%) Noise (19.4%) Pets (16.5%) And whether or not you end up living next to someone like the people on this list appears to be a coin flip: nearly half of respondents claimed they haven’t disagreed about anything with their neighbor (46.7%).

#13 I had recently bought a camping stove- the biolight campstove- and wanted to test it out. I put in some little twigs, light it up, and heat up some beeswax for a woodworking project.



Two minutes after lighting up, nosy neighbor comes out onto driveway and starts yelling at me, threatening to call the cops. She said, "It's summer time and our doors are open. The smoke from your fire is entering our hone and making black char marks on the wall, you're destroying our property. And you're also choking our parakeet- he can't breathe the smoke from your fire and is suffocating."



The biolite camp stove has a tiny flame lol, and there was very little smoke, she was obviously exaggerating. I was annoyed but also found it comical and told her to stop gossiping in the neighborhood and stop making problems where there weren't any. She started crying and sobbed to her husband who then told me to not insult his wife. I told him that this is 2016 and not 1916, and that women are equal to men and that there's no need for him to finish a fight she started and especially because I did what she wanted and put the fire out. Gotta love city living sometimes, close quarters and all.

#14 I lived in a complex that was a rectangle, with a central courtyard, and all the units' doors facing inward. It was a very social place, a block away from the beach, and all the neighbors were friends, except for one couple. We would congregate in the courtyard almost every day to barbecue, picnic, and just kick it and drink a beer at the end of the day. It rarely ever turned into a full blown party, but occasionally we would have courtyard parties for the complex and invite friends over.



This one older couple didn't get the memo that they were moving into this kind of complex, and they were on a mission to stop any socializing outdoors.



They would call the owner anytime people were talking outside. They would yell through their screen door at people to keep it down, even in broad daylight. If anyone was gathering outside after dark, they would call the police.



I lived next door to them, and any time I would watch TV at night, or have friends over, or even talk on the phone at night, the guy would bang on the wall like a maniac.



The woman eventually convinced the landlord to remove the patio furniture, and eventually the BBQ, which actually belonged to me. The landlord said I could have it back but had to remove it from the premises. They got the landlord on their side. It absolutely ended the good vibe we had going.



Then one day, a young family with their new baby had a picnic in the courtyard, sitting on a blanket because the patio furniture was gone. The nasty neighbors actually came outside and started photographing them, causing them to take their baby and flee indoors. This was the last straw.



We wrote up a petition to send to the landlord with an ultimatum. Shut them down and return the patio furniture and BBQ, or we will all move out. I got signatures from every single tenant in the complex.



The nasty neighbors moved out the next month. On their moving day, we all threw a going away party in the courtyard, without them of course. When they were finished moving and they locked the door for the last time, we all sang "Nananaaana! Nananaaana! Hey hey hey! Goodbye!"

#15 My neighbor has no sense of time. One time we had to talk to him about not using power tools or splitting wood at 3 in the morning. What makes him worse? He gets a smaller trash can to pay less to the city but then puts all his extra trash in our bin so ours overfills and we have to pay extra.

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#16 Does my land lady's daughter count?



I live in a room with private bathroom off of their home, and it's a pretty convenient set up. I'm almost never home other than to sleep, so generally the little annoyances don't bother me.



But holy hell I want to throw this girl into a bag and drown her into the river. She's 19 years old, living at home while she takes some time off from college. Okay, pretty reasonable, I've been there before.



Except she acts like a five year old. Her speaking voice is, at best, a yell. At worst it's a demon screech from hell. She likes to hang out in the room directly next to mine and scream full volume at her mother pretty much every day. They're not normal arguments either. Her mother is always very calm and reasonable, while this girl just throws tantrums like a child because she doesn't like what her mother is making for dinner, or her mother isn't paying enough attention to her, just really the kind of stuff toddlers enjoy complaining about. Normally I just tune it out, but I work an overnight shift on the weekends and have to catch up on sleep during the day. Unfortunately for me she has the weekends off and it seems like they are her favorite time to scream for hours on end.



This girl also fancies herself a singer, and is trying to get herself into a performance art program at some college. She's applied to a bunch now I think, and she likes to practice for her auditions again in the room right next to mine. Her voice literally sounds like a dying cat (hence the river drowning). Of course if anyone tries to give her constructive criticism she just shrieks, so they let her be. Now recently I've heard a lot of sobbing from her because she's starting to get rejection letters from the colleges she's been applying to with these horrible auditions.



I normally try to keep as much distance from her as possible, but her sister and I are friends so when her sister is visiting from out of town this girl will invite herself along on our plans and since we don't want to listen to her scream we just let it happen.



On one of these outings I learned that she's also a "dancer". I figured we had finally found some common ground! So I ask her what styles she's into and she says ballet, modern, and tango. I don't know much about the first two, but I'm a competitive international ballroom dancer, so I tried asking her what style tango she dances, assuming she probably also dances the other dances in the style and just mentioned the dance she's working on.



She just met me with a blank stare and repeated as if I were the 5 year old that she's dancing tango, didn't I hear her? So I elaborate, asking if she means international or American, and she starts to get pissed off saying that she just dances "regular" tango. Apparently she just walked into an Arthur Murray dance studio and told them she wanted to dance tango. And because it's Arthur Murray they charged her an absurd amount of money for their studio gear and just started teaching her some unidentifiable form of tango. At that point I was just like "Oh okay cool" but I had already set off her rage so she starts shrieking asking what I even know about tango. I reminded her that I'm a ballroom dancer, and her response was



"I don't dance BALLROOM, I dance TANGO aren't you listening?"



We just don't really speak anymore. And yet the headache just from listening to her in the next room never seems to go away.

#17 My current neighbors are loud and they smoke like chimneys. They have a medium sized dog that lives outside. He's called Rocket and he's so bored that he barks a lot at small things. Open the back door on their side of the house? He's off. He won't stop barking for 15 minutes to an hour.



That barking ruins me. They go out shopping on the weekend and he starts barking. Not irregular "I'm excited" barks, I can filter those out in my head. These are "I have nothing better to do" barks, one every second with a monotonous regularity that does my head in. They constantly leave the poor mutt outside in the cold and he sits and whines all the way into the night until he falls asleep.

#18 Oh damn, this is a nice one.

I live in a pretty nice apartment, with one big downside; I share a toilet with other person on the same floor as me. To get to it, you have to leave the apartment, and enter the attic (on the same floor as my apartment, with the storage units for the rest of the building etc).

My neighbor, is a seniledemented drunk. With whom I share a toilet.



Why he isn't in a home is beyond me (his caretakers who visit him once each day have hinted that he might eventually get put into one, but there's no indication that it will actually happen), he can't take care of himself. He's always drunk, the girl who lives on the floor below have had to call 911 several times when He couldn't get up the stairs. He's constantly EXTREMELY noisy. Image the sound of moving furniture, every night. I have no idea what he's doing, but I'm happy that I don't live below him.



But the worst part, by far, is the toilet situation.

Let's start of easy. He never flushes. Almost everytime I have to use the toilet, I have to flush down first.

He seldom closes the door. Remember that the toilet is on the attic, with the storage units. Pretty much everyone in the building have sometime walked in and seen him sitting on the toilet, me more than most.

And as the grand finale, he defecates on the floor. I have no idea how he does it. On the toilet ring, on the floor, underneath the toilet ring, the walls, everywhere. It's like he slipped of the toilet,in the middle of it and just didn't stop pooping, just let it all out, wherever it lands. One rather... spectacular time he seems to have lost all control of his sphincter on his way to/from the toilet, and let it rain in the corridor outside our apartments. Literally let it rain too. It was a couple of puddles of pure liquid, imagine if someone spilled a cup of coffe on the floor pretty much, right outside my door. It smelled something unholy. Not like regular defecation, just this opressive odor that made it hard to breathe. Almost threw up right there.



So yeah... I wouldn't be sad to see him go.



Edit: Allright, so this got a bit bigger than expected. Let me clarify a few things:

The apartment might not be the most amazing thing ever, BUT currently I cannot afford a much higher rent, and the location is amazing. Honestly, the landlord could double the rent and get away with it, just due to location alone.



Personally, a shared toilet (and bathroom for those who asked) isn't a huge problem, if I shared it with someone who handled it well. Currently, I don't, but if a reasonably clean person lived there, I would be 100% okay with not having my own.

#19 We received a very stern letter from our town Animal Control Officer. One of our neighbors (the one who happened to drunkenly hit our mailbox) contacted them to complain about the unlicensed dogs which we allow to roam through the neighborhood, barking and digging up lawns.



We don't own any dogs.

#20 The ones directly below me. Now, granted they are in their early 70's, but here's the situation. They are sandwiched between our flat and the flat below them. They stay in all day, every day, every week, only going out at the crack of dawn for a walk or once-twice a week for the weekly shop.



They live underneath two people (me and housemate) yet expect total and utter silence at all times.



They complain when we walk around, and after the first time we made a pointed effort to be more light footed, remove shoes, etc. We have carpets, but they still complain that we walk around too much.



They complain they can hear us go to the toilet. Well. SORRY. I WILL JUST HAVE MY BLADDER EXPLODE SO AS NOT TO INCONVENIENCE YOU.



One time, I was lying in bed, no music, nothing, just on reddit. I get up to pee and leave my room and go into the bathroom opposite. As soon as I shut the door, I hear the front door open. Thinking it's my housemate, I shout out "Yo!" but I hear a strange voice in return. I stepped out the bathroom and there's my downstairs neighbour, he let himself in! And he's talking about "I don't understand it, am I dreaming? Because all I can hear is banging and crashing all day!"



I've been in bed for the last 2 hours scrollingReddit!! Absolutely insane. I had to drive him out amid his protests of "but your door was unlocked" it's not an invitation to come in!!

#21 My next door neighbors are awful. They're Asian refugees of some sort (please don't crucify me, I really don't know their nationality). Let me make this clear: I do NOT care where they came from. AT ALL. I'm honestly very glad they were able to escape whatever hell they were going through. But, they're Asian, which means they make Asian food. Sounds awesome, but it isn't. They cook outside a lot, and their food smells absolutely horrendous. I've seen them eat things that just shouldn't be eaten and prepare it in ways that I've never seen. One time they brought home a muskrat (the only place you can find those around here is by the sewage ponds) and cleaned it with a legit flamethrower. The smell of burning rodent fur is not something I would care to ever smell again. I can handle the six kids yelling and screaming all day. I can handle their yard being full of trash and picking up whatever should blow into ours. But I just can't handle the smell. Rotten smelling fish, burning fur,. My husband has walked outside and instantly vomited from the smell on more than one occasion. It's gross.

#22 Earl. We have this crotchety old man named Earl who lives a few houses away from us. He keeps security cameras in his front yard pointed at the street and dashes out to scream at children for "tresspassing on private property" when they set one foot on the drainage ditch across the street from his house. He threatened to shoot our dog once, and he's just a weirdo in general.



There's "The Chanter." A little bit of backstory, I live in the backwater town of Yelm, Washington and we have a local religious nutjob called J.Z. Knight who is the inventor of this crazy cult which is really popular here. The lady who lives at the end of the street subscribes to this religion and constantly knocks every house's door in the neighborhood trying to get us to convert. It was especially bad for me, because I was friends with her daughter when I was younger and she absolutely will not leave us alone, no matter how much we tell her we're not interested in her cult. She chants weird mantras when she walks down the street between each house.



Finally, we've got "The Rabbitmaster." This guy used to be the landowner of our housing division, and he set all the rules for what we could keep on our property. We started noticing domesticated rabbits appearing all over the neighborhood a few months after we moved in. Apparently, this guy had a rabbit breeding mill in his backyard where he was breeding hundreds of rabbits to sell for pelts and meat, and eventually this guy got charged and decided to flee the country and run off to Mexico. He illegally released all his rabbits before he did, and we saw the last rabbit about a year ago. We've lived in this house for over 11 years.



So, those are my stories.

#23 Neighbour has been asking for Sugar 4times this week.



Twice on monday & Tuesday. Morning & evening.



Its not a huge nuisance but please buy sugar on your own, im not ur next-door supermarket!

#24 Pam was a single mom with her teenage daughter, and for the first few years we more or less got along. Helped her move some furniture in, listened to her complain about her work, and ignored the smoke that billowed off of her adjacent back deck.



I don't know what caused it, but Pam started to lose it. Everyone was out to get her, myself included... and she loved to call the cops. Once she called the cops because the garbagemen put my trash can too close to her driveway after emptying it. Usually it was for watching TV at 9:00pm at night, because she thought any noise was a pointed attempt to keep her from sleeping.



The craziest was when I was having an argument during the summer (and some windows were open). Pam called the police, and told them that I had been recording an argument that she had with her daughter and was playing it back on loop to torment her.



Pam was nuts.

#25 NeighborLady and her (male) fiance (NeighborDude) kidnapped NeighborLady's ex-wife. Confine ex-wife for two days, beat on her, force ex-wife to admit she inappropriately touched her own son (which she didn't) and recorded it, threatened to turn recording over to police if ex-wife didn't sign over custody of child to NeighborLady. Ex-wife eventually escapes, calls police, and neighbors are arrested for aggravated kidnapping.



That's the worst story I have about those neighbors, but I've got plenty of others.

#26 APARTMENT 3. I live in a 4-storey, 3 apartment (Number 4 is the business at the ground floor) building, and I live at number 2 (so, 3rd storey). Number 3 are young foreign people who decide to do renovations until 1 in the morning (we're renting, I hope they're just putting furniture together and not damaging the property) and on other nights, party until 5am, or until my angry flatmate goes up and yells at them. We've complained about them many times to the landlord and they won't be getting their lease renewed.

#27 Romanians living in the upstairs apartment. Living hell.



Apartments are sized for 3 people, but they've got like 8-10 people in there illegally. Constant entering and leaving, as late as 3-4am, they've been visited by so many housing officials, but they keep denying them entry. Then, one day, the police raid the place at 6:30am, ramming down the door with abattering ram. One guy ran off and literally just tumbled down the stairs and bolted down the street.



Apart from that, fire hazard, water leaks (one of which went into my main electricity line. it was pretty funny trying to explain to them that they couldn't use the shower and that they'd pass away if there was a short with a direct connection to them through the water), damage to my door from them moving beds out, smell, late noise...



They have a deadline till April 8th when the municipality is going to inspect the place. If it doesn't immaculately conform to standards, they get kicked out, thank god.

#28 I need to point out that I have zero idea what I did to these people. I live next to this hipster couple with 2 daughters. They literally make me afraid to go outside during the daytime. They scream and curse at me when they see me outside. Especially the wife, who will actually follow me around until I go inside, screaming insults at me. They have pounded on my door all hours of the day and night, way longer than any normal person would, without giving up. The reason I don't answer my door when they knock? Last time I did, it was the wife, with one of the daughters, screaming at me to give her my landlord's phone number. Presumable to call him and coomplain about me. And one day I came home to find a broken window, on a wall that only faces their house. I'm quiet and I keep to myself. I don't have a lot of guests over. I have absolutely no idea what I did to piss these people off.

#29 My downstairs neighbor is convinced the boyfriend and I have secret kids that disappear when she knocks, but are running around making noise when she's trying to sleep. She's made multiple complaints to me and the super, who knows we don't have kids. Last night took the cake, when she started pounding on her ceiling with a broom after we were in bed, asleep. I have no idea if it's like she's hearing kids in the courtyard and thinking it's from our apartment or if she's just a nutjob, but it's getting kinda scary.

#30 A guy who lived below me constantly complained about my music playing to loud. He would leave notes under my door. I didnt even own a stereo. My landlord took my side after the guy came upstairs and knocked on my side neighbours door at 3am to inform him he was snoring too loud.



Later he was evicted because he called the landlord saying he was locked inside his apartment...yes locked inside. When the landlord couldn't convince him to just unlock the door he called a locksmith because the guy was losing it. When the landlord got into the place the walls had all been broken through and had pillows stuffed inside them because the guy said he could hear everyone talking through the pipes.

#31 13 years ago I found out my neighbor was having an affair with my (ex)wife, so yeah. Worst neighbor ever.

#32 She watered the plants twice a day through our drought, only person on the street with green grass. interrogates you about your life when she never wants to talk about anything else, and is just generally rather grinchy. Also she substitutes at my high school.

#33 They called the cops on me for walking on the street in front of their house. We live on the same street.