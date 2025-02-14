ADVERTISEMENT

Can applying conditioner look like a thirst trap? Rihanna says yes.

Bad Gal Riri made fans stop their scrolling as they laid eyes on her latest Instagram video.

Standing in front of a bathroom mirror, the 36-year-old singer stood in a flesh-colored thong lingerie bodysuit and showed some love to her wet hair.

The Umbrella vocalist was captured applying some Fenty Hair Restorative Leave-In Conditioner Spray to her hair in the recently-dropped clip.

“Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray 💦💦,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

She then twirled around for the camera, offering her fans more than just her hair to admire.

“Girl ain’t nobody looking at that lotion,” one said while another quipped, “Wait..! What are we buying again?”

The hitmaker was seen applying Fenty Hair Restorative Leave-In Conditioner Spray to her hair

“Suddenly I’m thirsty,” a third fan said.

“Was the video about hair!?!? I could only notice how beautiful her body is!” another said.

“I have watched this video more times than I care to admit, and just now realizing it’s an advertisement for haircare,” wrote another.

On the other hand, critics slammed the clip, with one saying: “Put some clothes on. Respect yourself.”

“Stop doing that, you’re a mother,” wrote another.

“Why do women nowadays have to always be half n*ked?” one asked. “I miss the 90s.”

“Girl you a mother twice, just stop ASAP….Save it only for ASAP,” one said, making a reference to her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

“It’s sad when these older women have to keep trying to be sexy,” another said. “Just chill and enjoy your gold chocolate wafers.”

“Just stop ASAP….Save it only for ASAP,” said one critic

Rihanna has asserted the importance of nourishing her hair because she is constantly “switching up” its color, length, and style, she told InStyle in December.

Explaining how she shows her hair some love, she said: “I always make sure to really go in with Fenty Hair The Comeback Kid, our bond-building product, and swap out my normal conditioner for The Richer One.”

A few years have passed since Rihanna started her own Fenty empire of cosmetics, including makeup, skincare and hair care products.

The Fenty Beauty cosmetics line was launched in 2017 and reported $100 million in sales in just a month and a half’s worth of time.

The mother-of-two launched the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line in 2017

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” the singer told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020.

Touching upon the effort that goes into making skincare products, she said it takes a long time to create the formulas because one has to “live” with them and test them in different ways.

The Grammy winner said her mother, who once worked at a makeup store, played a role in developing her taste for beauty products.

“Beauty is there for you to have fun with,” the Grammy winner said

When she was young, her mom never allowed her to wear makeup, but she was still “secretly fascinated” by it, she said.

“So when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers,” the singer added.

When asked about what advice she would give to feel confident, she told InStyle that it’s all about finding those “lil’ tricks.”

“Like a red lip, a short haircut, or even a bare face,” she said.

“Beauty is there for you to have fun with, to express yourself with,” she added. “Find your place and rock it.”

Fans had mixed opinions about Rihanna’s latest video, with some calling it “tacky” and “disgusting”

