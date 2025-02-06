ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori’s mother has made her stance clear after the widespread outrage sparked by her daughter.

Alexandra Censori broke her silence on Wednesday, February 5, about the Australia-born model’s recent risqué act at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Bianca had made her red carpet debut with her husband Kanye West, 47, at the music awards show on Sunday, February 2, and stirred massive controversy for her outfit choice.

Bianca Censori’s Alexandra broke her silence following her daughter’s 2025 Grammys stunt

Image credits: BACKGRID

The 30-year-old Yeezy architect stepped onto the red carpet in an enormous fur coat, which she then dramatically took off to stand in front of flashing cameras wearing nothing but a see-through mesh dress. With no lingerie underneath, her entire body was on display.

On Wednesday, Alexandra was asked to address the incident, and the private Melbourne-based mother made it clear that she wanted no part of the attention.

While walking towards her Mercedes in designer sunglasses and a Hermès Birkin handbag, Alexandra said she had “nothing to say about Bianca.”

Image credits: angelinacensori

“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bianca’s little sister Angelina appeared to show support for the bold fashion choice by sharing a video of the red carpet stunt on her Instagram Stories.

Angelina also left a fire emoji in the comments section of a now-deleted post shared by the Heartless rapper.

Bianca, who tied the knot with Kanye in 2022, is one of three children belonging to Alexandra and her husband Leo Censori.

Alexandra, who is based in Melbourne, said she wanted nothing to do with the public attention her daughter is receiving

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Her sister Alyssia maintains a fairly low profile, working as a nurse in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the youngest of the three sisters, Angelina, appears to have taken up modeling like her older sister.

A source close to Bianca previously told the Daily Mail that her father Leo wasn’t happy about Kanye dressing her up as a “trashy naked trophy pony.”

The father wanted to have a “sit down” with the rap mogul and discuss why he was parading his daughter around in barely-there outfits, the source claimed last year.

Alexandra and husband Leo Censori are parents to three daughters

Image credits: alyssia.censori

Leo reportedly had a controversial past himself and has spent some time behind bars for a drug conviction in the 1980s.

Alexandra has also been in the news because of her daughter’s relationship with Kanye.

She was previously made the subject of headlines after Kanye’s alleged comments about wanting to sleep with her.

A bombshell lawsuit filed by Kanye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta included allegations about the rapper expressing his bedroom fantasies involving the mother of his now-wife.

Angelina appeared to show support for her older sister by sharing Bianca’s viral red carpet moment

Image credits: angelinacensori

Lauren alleged that her ex-boss had sent her a screenshot on September 28, 2022, showing a series of text messages he had exchanged with Bianca.

At the time, Bianca was on a work visa and was employed by the rapper.

Her mother Alexandra had visited Los Angeles the same month the alleged text messages were exchanged.

Image credits: angelinacensori

“I wanna f— your mum. Before she leaves,” the lawsuit quoted him saying in the text exchange.

He then allegedly asked Lauren, “Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f— your mom.”

The Grammy-winning rapper went on to talk about Bianca’s reply to his then-assistant.

Kanye allegedly claimed he wanted to sleep with Bianca’s mother, according to a lawsuit filed by his former assistant

Image credits: angelinacensori

“This is what she wrote… she’s [Alexandra] married. I’m going to f— someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me,” he allegedly told Lauren, as per the lawsuit.

Following Bianca’s viral moment on the red carpet, Kanye was seen unabashedly bragging about how it was one of the most talked-about incidents from the 2025 Grammys.

Offering readers some “clarity” in an Instagram Story, Kanye said his wife was the “most googled person on the planet called Earth” on February 4.

He also shared a picture of his wife’s appearance at the Grammys in a now-deleted post and called her “the most beautiful woman ever.”

Image credits: kanyewest

He went on to describe her as his “love” and “best friend.”

Despite the sugar-coated words, experts believe there might be a power imbalance in the controversial couple’s relationship.

Human behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis said Kanye treated his wife like she was “invisible” during a Grammy afterparty.

During the wild night, Bianca was singing along to Adele’s Rolling in the Deep and seemingly trying to gain her husband’s attention, but the rapper was more interested in his phone.

The rap mogul bragged about the attention his wife received for their red carpet debut as a married couple

Image credits: biancacensorigram

“He then abruptly took the microphone from her—demonstrating both his power over her and his lack of validation or interest in her or her actions,” Dr. Wanis told Bored Panda.

A lip reader also believes Kanye was the one who egged Bianca on to “make a scene” by taking her coat off on the Grammys red carpet.

The news of Alexandra’s comment on the red carpet incident triggered a number of comments online, with one asking: “Why aren’t the family intervening?”

“Mom & Dad must be very proud,” read another comment while a third said, “I would be so embarrassed if that was my daughter’s. I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

“Take your daughter away from that monster,” read one comment online

