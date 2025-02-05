ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori was awkwardly snubbed by her husband Kanye West during their wild night at a Grammy afterparty.

The rapper, 47, appeared to be treating the 30-year-old model as if she was “insignificant and invisible.” He gave more attention to his phone than her, and was seen grabbing the microphone away from her in videos from the party.

An expert revealed that this could be an indicator of how the rap mogul exerts control over his wife, 18 years his junior.

RELATED:

Bianca Censori was awkwardly snubbed by her husband Ye during a Grammy Awards afterparty

Share icon

Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, told Bored Panda via email.

Censori and Ye caused a stir on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, with the Australian-born model putting her body on display, wearing nothing but a see-through sheer dress and no lingerie, in front of camera-wielding paparazzi.

Later the same night, she walked hand-in-hand with her husband into a Grammy afterparty at L.A.’s Living Room Club.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kanyewest

At the party, there was one awkward moment where Censori was singing along to Adele’s Rolling in the Deep and grooving, seemingly trying to gain her husband’s attention.

However, the Grammy-winning rapper seemed oblivious to his wife and more interested in his phone.

“Kanye West was focused on his phone screen, completely ignoring her,” Dr. Wanis said.

The rapper was busy on his phone while Censori was singing Adele’s Rolling in the Deep

Share icon

Image credits: EPMG_fiji

“He then abruptly took the microphone from her—demonstrating both his power over her and his lack of validation or interest in her or her actions,” he continued.

The Find Love Fast author said the moment was a “striking example” of how Censori “does not seem free, confident, or happy in this dynamic.”

“It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation by trying to perform for him while he completely ignores her and treats her as insignificant and invisible,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other videos from the night, the pair were seen engaging in public licking and PDA in front of other partygoers.

It was like “a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation,” Dr. Patrick Wanis said

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Since the controversial couple tied the knot in 2022, Censori has not made any public statements, given any interviews, or maintained an active social media presence.

Yet, she is often the subject of headlines for her provocative fashion choices, all made while her husband does not bat an eye.

Her lack of saying anything in public could be saying something about what goes on between them behind closed doors.

The Australian model has never given a public statement or interview since tying the knot in 2022

Share icon

Image credits: EPMG_fiji

“To date, there are no examples where Bianca freely expresses herself beyond rigid, sexually-objectified poses. There is little visible warmth between her and Kanye, and he frequently walks ahead of her in public, reinforcing the dynamic of his control over her,” Dr. Wanis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the couple’s brief appearance at the 2025 Grammys red carpet, they immediately left without staying for the award show.

Ye shared a post on the controversial outfit and described his wife as his “best friend” and “the most beautiful woman ever.”

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love, my best friend, My wife,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote.

The post was later deleted.

The rap mogul called Censori his “love” and “best friend” in a now-deleted post following the 2025 Grammys

Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

Their red carpet stunt ignited widespread criticism from popular figures and social media users. It even fueled speculation about whether Ye was exerting control over Censori, with her outfit choices being one manifestation of this.

“Bianca has consistently presented a persona where her value is communicated solely through her body. She does not express herself through words or emotions,” Dr. Wanis said.

He explained that her expressions tend to be “blank, empty, and void.” She is rarely captured smiling, and her demeanor appears to be void of any kind of “warmth, enthusiasm, excitement, or inspiration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their red-carpet debut on Sunday fueled speculation about whether Ye has been controlling his wife

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

The celebrity life coach pointed out that this is starkly different to other professional models, “who often convey longing, yearning, melancholy, mystery, intrigue, confidence, power, sensuality, eroticism, strength, playfulness, elegance, or grace.”

“Bianca’s expressions are vacant and vacuous. There is no mystery or intrigue, there is no sensuality or allure; there is just emptiness and a lack of soul,” Dr. Wanis said.

“Over time, she has also undergone cosmetic enhancements, lips, breasts, and other alterations which further reinforce the idea that her identity is tied purely to her physical form,” he went on to say.

The Heartless rapper had no qualms bragging about the buzz around his wife after putting her body on display on the red carpet

Share icon

Image credits: ye

The trauma therapist also noted that there could have been plenty of reasons why Censori agreed to marry Ye in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numerous possibilities that may be an explanation for her behavior could include the model seeking validation and approval or believing she needs to “earn his love.”

Another possibility is that she is drawn to his power and influence or that she is seeking protection and security for herself.

Ye vibing to “FE!N” by Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti at a #GRAMMYs after-party 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1DY8FjjGI — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 5, 2025

Image credits: yzyupdates

Feeling like the “chosen” one by “someone extraordinary” could also be another reason that is reinforcing her self-worth, the expert explained.

“Regardless of the exact reason, there appears to be a disconnection from her authentic self,” Dr. Wanis said.

“It seems unlikely that her true identity is solely expressed through provocative clothing and sexualized poses. The absence of warmth and emotion suggests emptiness—and possibly a deeper search for healing, validation, or security,” he concluded.

Netizens had mixed opinions about their dynamic, with some wondering whether she’s a “tool” to stir controversy

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon