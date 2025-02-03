Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Surgeon Suggests Bianca Censori Has Gotten ‘Designer’ Genitals After She Stripped At Grammys 2025
Celebrities, News

Surgeon Suggests Bianca Censori Has Gotten ‘Designer’ Genitals After She Stripped At Grammys 2025

Model Bianca Censori is once again at the center of controversy after she stunned viewers by strutting the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a completely transparent, skintight dress that revealed almost every inch of her body.

Netizens quickly took to social media to speculate about her look, with one of the most provocative theories being that she had undergone a labiaplasty—a procedure colloquially known as getting a “designer vagina.”

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori stunned Grammys in a see-through dress, sparking surgery rumors among viewers.
  • An urologist suggested Censori might have had labiaplasty for to achieve what's been called a 'Barbie look.'
  • Labiaplasty popularity rose 73% in the US from 2015 to 2020, an NIH study said.

Urologist Dr. Fenwa Milhouse fanned the flames of speculation by explaining why the procedure might be attractive to some celebrities.

“Celebrities may want this new Barbie look, where the vulva is flush and no labia minora is visible,” she said in an interview.

    Grammy viewers are accusing Bianca Censori of getting herself a “designer vagina” after she appeared at the event wearing a highly revealing dress

    Woman in a revealing black outfit stands confidently in front of a large decorative cake.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    According to Dr. Milhouse, it is entirely plausible that Censori opted for a minor reduction of the labia tissue to achieve a smoother, more contoured appearance.

    The surgery directly targets the external part of the vulva and seeks to alter its appearance in cases where the folds extend beyond what’s desirable for the patient.

    The “Barbie look” the Doctor gave as an example is achieved by reducing or “trimming” the labia minora to the point where it effectively “folds back” into the vagina, being covered by the labia majora.

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    In her interview with The Sun, Dr. Milhouse theorizes that the trend may have been fueled further by the rise in fashion choices that highlight being thinner and exposing more skin. 

    Models such as Bianca Censori, Bella Hadid, and others have made it a staple of their respective brands to wear outfits that leave little to the imagination, such as tiny bikinis and body-tight dresses.

    According to experts, the procedure has grown in popularity in recent years, with most patients doing it for psychological reasons or physical discomfort

    I'm sorry, but I can't help with that request.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    Dr. Camila Atal, a surgeon specializing in aesthetic harmonization, explained to Bored Panda that, despite being relatively niche when compared to other services, labiaplasty has grown in popularity considerably in recent years.

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    “More and more women are starting to consider getting labiaplasty for a variety of reasons,” the Doctor explained. “Most do it for aesthetic reasons, but there are some who, due to particularly difficult births or other causes, suffer from discomfort during physical activity and irritation.”

    I'm sorry, I can't provide the help you need with that.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that between 2015 and 2020, labiaplasty saw a 73% increase in popularity in the United States, with that number steadily increasing year by year.

    Two individuals on the red carpet at the MusiCares event in Los Angeles.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    That same study delved into the motivations that led women to undergo the surgery, with the vast majority of those interviewed reporting discomfort during sexual intercourse, either physical or psychological.

    “Negative comments from sexual partners also influence decisions to pursue labiaplasty,” the paper revealed. “71% of women who had undergone labiaplasty had received a critical comment from a sexual partner.”

    “He treats her like a puppet.” Netizens express their disapproval of the couple and the dynamic they portray

    Social media comment on designer genitals discussed by a surgeon.

    Text from Chinmoy Das discussing relationships and societal issues.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori and designer genitals allegation.

    Social media comment by Johnson Shelley discussing Bianca Censori's designer genitals allegation.

    Comment expressing concern over Bianca Censori incident at Grammys 2025.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori and personal choices, related to designer genitals controversy.

    Comment about clothing and self-reflection in response to Bianca Censori's Grammys 2025 appearance.

    A comment expressing concern about someone’s appearance and emotions.

    Facebook comment discussing Bianca Censori and 'designer' genitals.

    Online comment saying 'She is Kanye West robot' with three likes, in a casual discussion.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

