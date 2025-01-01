Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bianca Censori’s Glitter Tights And Kanye’s Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori’s Glitter Tights And Kanye’s Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

Bianca Censori is bringing her signature “barely there” style into 2025.

As the model and her husband Kanye West celebrated the new year together, the couple posed in a series of photos on social media, smiling from ear to ear in wildly different outfits — a rare occurrence for the latter.

    Bianca Censori and Kanye West posed together to ring in 2025

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    First reported by Page Six, the rapper could be seen wearing clothes from his own Yeezy line as he sported a baggy white shirt and sweatpants in a mirror selfie, captioning it with two smiley face emojis.

    Highlights
    • Bianca's 'barely there' fashion style and Kanye's rare smile go viral in New Year photos on social media.
    • Bianca's outfits often make headlines for their bold, skin-revealing nature.
    • Kanye and Bianca started dating in early 2023 according to rumors and reportedly had a small ceremony.

    Bianca, on the other hand, wore a tight black bodysuit and matching glittery tights as she slicked her dark hair back into a bun.

    The couple had a mini photoshoot, it looked like, as the 29-year-old showed off her dark heels and spaghetti strap top in various poses, according to a second story posted to the 47-year-old’s Instagram story.

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: ye

    The last snapshot had Bianca bending over and looking at the mirror as she wore a very see-through beige fishnet bodysuit and black boots.

    With her bold looks, it isn’t a surprise the architect has made headlines regarding her fashion choices. After all, Bianca has always been known for her willingness to show a little extra skin.

    Media outlets have consistently reported on Bianca’s fashion sense

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: ye

    She has frequented the public in looks that show her private areas, going pantsless or wearing low-hanging tops that leave little to the imagination.

    For example, in April of 2024, she walked out in a sheer-strapless dress that was almost completely transparent, and fans hilariously labeled it as a “human-sized condom.”

    She was also scolded when she went to Disneyland that same month for her inappropriate outfit choices, especially since it violated the park’s dress code policies, which included bare feet.

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: ye

    People have repeatedly compared Bianca’s style with that of Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, including when the mother-of-four stepped out in her SKIMS catsuit-look design.

    “It’s giving Yeezy 2016.. Kim what are you doing,” one fan asked while another echoed, “It’s giving Censori.”

    Despite the public continuously bringing Kanye’s former spouse into the conversation, however, the record producer and his current wife seem to still be going strong.

    The architect’s outfit was labeled a “human-sized condom” by netizens

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: ye

    Just last month, the two were seen in good spirits while out on a lunch date in Tokyo. 

    Bianca and Kanye first started dating rumors back in January 2023 when they were seen in multiple outings together, US Weekly reported. An insider additionally claimed the two had hosted a small marriage ceremony, but “friends don’t know if it’s legal.”

    Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing,” a source said in June of the same year. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.

    Bianca Censori's Glitter Tights And Kanye's Rare Smile Go Viral After New Year Photo Dump

    Image credits: ye

    “Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.” 

    Multiple media reports have noted that although the couple have faced their fair share of challenges, including much noise from the public, the two are in a good place in their relationship.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    

    

    
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    

    

    
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    

    

    
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    

    

    
