"I Hope She Gets Away From Him": Bianca Censori Fans Relieved Amid Divorce Rumors With Kanye

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading for divorce after less than two years of marriage, and the model’s fans are feeling relieved.

Multiple sources have informed TMZ that the pair have been telling their friends and family about the split.

Following the news, fans online agreed that Censori looked happier and healthier before tying the knot with West, with one user commenting, “I hope she gets away from him.”

Previously, rumors had circled that the rapper continuously set strict guidelines on what the model could wear.

Rumors of Kanye West and Biance Censori’s divorce have caused fans to speak up against the rapper, in favor of Censori

Image credits: Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The reason the two are seemingly divorcing has not been made public. However, insiders have claimed that West plans to live in Tokyo and move away from his current wife while Censori looks to head back to Australia to spend time with her family and friends.

The two legally wed in December 2022 but have been alone in public in recent weeks — an odd turn of events for the “inseparable” couple.

Earlier in September, West was spotted at a wrestling event without Censori, and again in October when the rapper was seen dining solo at a local Jamaican restaurant.

Fans online have been voicing their opinions on the potential split, mostly in favor of the model.

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

“She always looked so sad,” read one of the comments, and another echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Good for her.”

In August, insiders reported that West was “[exerting] total control over Bianca’s life.”

“It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that,” they said.

Some fans have even chalked up his behavior to be a result of an alleged “mental illness.”

“He’s a bi-polar man off his meds,” someone said. “Its like trying to stay married to Britney Spears. Not dissing their illness at all, but it becomes exhausting for spouses/partners when it is uncontrolled.”

The pair have constantly been traveling together since their marriage

Image credits: BACKGRID

Censori had always publicly shown support towards her beau, working closely with West as Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy, while enjoying time with the rapper’s kids.

The two were last seen together on September 20. Just a day prior, paparazzi had caught the two hitting up a Tokyo supermarket while heading out for a shopping spree in the city later that day.

Image credits: Kanye West

People on Facebook believed the alleged divorce would be good for Censori

