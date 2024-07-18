Bianca Censori “Looks So Unhappy” As She Steps Out With Kanye West Without Wearing Pants

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori turned heads once again with her latest daring ensemble during a lunch outing at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with her husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The 29-year-old Australian architect chose a form-fitting top but left her pants behind at home as she joined the 47-year-old rapper on Wednesday.

Bianca’s revealing outfit included thong underwear, a tan cap, and a pair of classic black heels, creating a minimal and most certainly eye-catching look.

Image credits: BACKGRID via Vidapress

In stark contrast, the Heartless rapper opted for a more conservative approach, as usual, donning a black hooded sweatshirt and matching trousers. He was seen trailing behind his wife as they made their way into the historic establishment.

The outfit had one social media user saying, “She needs to come over to Australia whilst it’s winter. She would find her pants then.”

“If I went without pants as often as she does I’d be put in the psychiatric section of a nursing home at my age, or charged with indecent exposure in public,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye west (@kanyewestbianca)

Another said, “She needs to get out of that relationship.”

“Something [is] not right with these two. He is controlling her,” one speculated. “Can’t imagine what is happening behind closed doors. She looks so unhappy, never smiles.”

While Bianca’s Wednesday attire was still bold, it was relatively modest compared to her other recent fashion choices. Earlier in the week, she shocked onlookers with an even more audacious outfit during a visit to a tanning salon in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old model’s outfit on Wednesday was fairly modest when compared to some of the other outfits she has worn this week

Bianca Censori covers up her breasts with a modest top (but no bottoms) as she and Kanye West go to lunch at the fancy Chateau Marmont in LA https://t.co/UZnfnqxbUF pic.twitter.com/bgPr6jag15 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 17, 2024

Les images de Bianca Censori en haut moulant mais sans le bas au Chateau Marmont https://t.co/7ubd9oAkdw — Scandals _News (@Scandals_News) July 18, 2024

She bared her breasts in a completely see-through netted top, forgoing a bra as she headed to a Melrose Tanning Company.

This week, she also stepped out in a barely-there silver bikini top while grabbing a bite at Bludso’s BBQ and then heading to a movie theater to watch A Quiet Place: Day One with the CARNIVAL rapper.

As numerous speculations surround the provocative couple, one source claimed last year that the music mogul has a set of rules that he has issued for his wife, who is about 18 years his junior.

Bianca has “no mind of her own anymore” and simply “obeys” her husband, the source told the Daily Mail in October.

The insider claimed that the rapper dictates what the young model can and cannot wear, and he even expects her to work out when he doesn’t.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source said.

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out,” they added.