Bianca Censori's Nearly Non-Existent Tops Have Restaurants Vowing To Ban Her

Bianca Censori captured everyone’s attention on a recent date with her rapper husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The 29-year-old model stepped out on Friday, July 12, flaunting her figure in a barely-there top that seemed to defy physics with its ability to contain her assets.

The couple spent their evening at Bludso’s BBQ before heading to a movie theater in Los Angeles to watch A Quiet Place: Day One.

Bianca Censori wore a silver bikini top when she stepped out with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for their Saturday outing

Image credits: BACKGRID via Vidapress

The Yeezy architect turned heads as she wore a silver bikini top with skin tight, sheer boyshorts, clear heels, and a camouflage-print baseball cap. Her short black hair was styled down, adding a touch of casual chic to her bold look.

On Monday, July 15, the Australian model once again took risqué to a whole new level by wearing a completely see-through top that put her bare chest on full display.

She was on her way out of a tanning salon in LA when she was photographed in her braless look.

The 29-year-old model continued pushing the envelope on Monday with a see-through top

Image credits: BACKGRID via Vidapress

Following Bianca’s Saturday outfit with the silver bikini top, restaurant owners vowed to ban the couple from entering their joints in such scantily-clad looks.

“If I am the owner of any establishment that these two intend to enter, I will tell them due to respect for my customers, you are not allowed to enter,” one said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “I wouldn’t have them in my restaurant. Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?”

“She looks absolutely ridiculous,” another said. “How can any decent restaurant accept a customer wearing that? Even the main supermarkets have signs up in summer advising that tops must be worn for hygiene purposes when shopping as topless men were going in. This is so much worse.”

Restaurateurs vowed to ban the couple from their eateries if Bianca showed up in similar X-rated looks

A third said, “You used to get refused entry due to dress codes to a restaurant if you didn’t wear a tie, How times have changed, now you can enter and dine almost naked.”

“No self respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there,” said another.

Social media was also abuzz with reactions over her outfit choice, with netizens calling the model an “embarrassment” and a “classless, attention seeker.”

“Someone should tell Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori that wearing barely anything in public is now a very tired trope,” one said while another wrote, “She has no respect for herself, same as he doesn’t have any for her.”

“At this point it would be more shocking if she were fully clothed,” one commenter said about her recent looks

“They should refuse to serve them until she covers herself up it’s disgraceful,” said another comment.

Another wrote, “That’d put me off my dinner! Interesting the guys behind looking on, are not full of admiration either. Obviously their careers not doing too well to look so cheap.”

“Does she not miss wearing clothes?” one asked;

One offered some words of advice, saying: “Bianca, love. Have some self-respect and run to the hills. Money is not everything.”

Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi claimed last year that Bianca’s risqué or nearly-naked body stockings are made based on the couple’s specific demands

Bianca is well-known for her daring fashion choices. From sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week in a nearly-nude bodysuit to wearing see-through dresses for dates, the Melbourne-born architect always grabs the spotlight.

Yet, her bold looks aren’t random picks; they are the product of meticulous planning, according to fashion designers that have worked closely with the CARNIVAL rapper.

The couple reportedly have a dedicated team of fashion designers in Italy fulfilling their demands, particularly related to risqué or nearly-naked body stockings.

“Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born, London-based designer—hired by Ye in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration—told Page Six in September, 2023.

“They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day,” another designer who has worked with the music mogul told the outlet.