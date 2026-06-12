Brad Pitt Debuts Jaw-Dropping Makeover For New Survival Movie Only To Get Overshadowed By Co-Star

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Brad Pitt‘s dramatic transformation for his latest movie is turning heads, but it’s not the only thing about the project that’s generating buzz.

The Hollywood icon looks almost unrecognizable in the first images from Heart of the Beast, a gritty survival thriller that sees him leave behind the polished leading-man image fans have known for decades.

Highlights Brad Pitt unveils a rugged new look in the first Heart of the Beast trailer.

Fans were captivated by an unexpected breakout star from the survival thriller.

A producer addressed one major concern viewers had after the trailer's release.

“It is good to see Brad Pitt in these roles,” one fan reacted.

While the 62-year-old actor’s makeover sent fans into a frenzy, it was his new co-star who stole the show.

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Brad Pitt’s makeover for his upcoming survival movie leaves fans stunned

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

On June 11, Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt, released its first trailer online. It marks the pair’s second collaboration following the 2014 war drama Fury.

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In the film, Pitt plays James Belmont, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier with severe PTSD, who must fight for his life after a plane crash leaves him stranded in the Alaskan wilderness.

For his new role, the Hollywood icon underwent a dramatic transformation, sporting a buzz haircut with a thick beard. His grungy new look includes a neck tattoo and multiple facial scars.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Pitt’s rugged new appearance quickly sparked discussion online and fueled anticipation for the film. On X, fans praised the bold transformation, which stands in stark contrast to Pitt’s recent roles, including 2025’s F1.

“Imagine being 60 and still cooler than every actor under 30,” one fan said.

A second user added, “Brad keeps reinventing himself.”

Brad Pitt gets overshadowed by furry co-star in Heart of the Beast trailer

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

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Despite the excitement surrounding Pitt’s transformation, it wasn’t the trailer’s biggest talking point. Instead, an unexpected co-star quickly became the focus of fan discussion.

In his quest to survive the wilderness, Pitt’s character must rely on Odin, a retired combat dog he trained during his time in the army.

One user commented, “German Shepherd in a movie with Brad Pitt? I’m sold.”

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

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“Brad Pitt is second billing, and the dog knows it,” another said.

According to reports, the trusty canine companion is played by a real-life rescue dog named Uber from New Zealand.

Uber’s three sons served as stand-ins during production, while animal trainer Andrew Simpson, who worked on the Oscar-winning The Revenant, oversaw the dogs.

Heart of the Beast producer spoils the dog’s fate ahead of the movie’s release

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

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Although the trailer was met with generally positive reactions, several fans admitted that their interest in watching hinged entirely on the dog’s fate.

Many noted that films with similar themes usually end tragically for animal companions. As a result, some decided to skip the survival thriller entirely to avoid potential heartbreak.

“They’re gonna ki*l the dog, aren’t they?” one troubled user asked.

Spoilers ahead!

Shortly after the trailer went viral, Richard Raymond, who has co-produced the film, took to X to answer fans’ questions about Otis’ fate.

“Everybody loves a dog. It’s about the only thing the whole world agrees on,” he wrote.

Despite the film still being months from release, he reassured fans that the dog survives through the end of the movie.

He continued, “So let me put your mind at ease right now: the dog does not d*e. You’re welcome.”

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Aside from Pitt and Uber, the film also features performances from J. K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.

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Heart of the Beast is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2026.