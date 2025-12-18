Who Is Brad Pitt? William Bradley Pitt is an American actor and film producer, known for his versatile roles and enduring presence in Hollywood. He has received numerous accolades over a career spanning more than three decades, consistently delivering compelling performances. Pitt first gained widespread recognition as a charismatic cowboy hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. This breakout role captivated audiences and launched him into leading man status, establishing him as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Full Name William Bradley Pitt Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Missouri Father William Alvin Pitt Mother Jane Etta Hillhouse Siblings Doug Pitt, Julie Neal Kids Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Early Life and Education Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, William Bradley Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri, the eldest of three children in a Southern Baptist household. His father, William Alvin Pitt, ran a trucking company, and his mother, Jane Etta Hillhouse, worked as a school counselor. Pitt attended Kickapoo High School and later enrolled at the University of Missouri, studying journalism with a focus on advertising, before leaving just two weeks shy of graduation to pursue acting in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brad Pitt’s personal life, including marriages to actresses Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, and Angelina Jolie from 2014 until their separation in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024. Pitt shares six children with Jolie, with whom he co-parents, and has been in a committed relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon since late 2022. The couple is reportedly living together as of October 2025.

Career Highlights Brad Pitt’s versatile acting career includes critically acclaimed roles in films like Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He secured an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Pitt co-founded Plan B Entertainment in 2001, a production company responsible for award-winning films such as The Departed, 12 Years a Slave, and Moonlight. He won an Academy Award for Best Picture as a producer for 12 Years a Slave.