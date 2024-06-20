Bianca Censori Debuts New Look At Paris Fashion Week Accompanied By Kanye In A “Beekeeper Suit”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori seized the spotlight in France with the debut of her bright new pink hair. On the other hand, her iconic rapper husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, maintained his enigmatic presence.

The 29-year-old model flaunted her newly dyed tresses while attending Paris Fashion Week with her husband on Wednesday, June 19.

Sporting pink curls that slightly covered her face, the Australian architect held her 47-year-old husband’s hand and attended the runway show for the fashion label Prototypes.

Bianca Censori sported pink curls as part of her new hairdo in Paris, France

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from making a fashion statement, Bianca’s outfit consisted of a sheer, nude bodysuit that exposed her back and butt cheeks, paired with knee-length stockings in the same hue.

While the provocative style influencer opted for a typical barely-there ensemble, her rapper husband opted for a more subdued, yet equally intriguing, appearance.

The music mogul was clad in an all-white outfit featuring oversized trousers and a hooded jacket. Adding what appeared to be an element of mystery, he wore a mesh covering that completely obscured his face, along with white gloves.

The white set worn by the CARNIVAL rapper resembled a hazmat suit, giving him an incognito look.

Social media users had plenty to say about the couple’s outfits, with one commenting, “She shows off her body…he hides his!”

While the 29-year-old model wore a nude bodysuit, her music mogul husband wore an outfit that resembled a hazmat suit

Image credits: dondatimes

Image credits: dondatimes

“Looks like she’s dating a Bee-keeper,” said another comment.

Unsurprised by Bianca’s lack of clothes, one social media user wrote, “Let us know when she puts clothes on….that will be newsworthy.”

The boundary-pushing model’s outfits always spark rumors about her being controlled by the Grammy-winning musician.

“Kanye gets off by publicly humiliating his wife. It’s a shame that she doesn’t wise up and walk away,” one commented on their latest outfits, while another said, “At this point, her putting clothes on would be a newsworthy headline. At this point, we’ve seen all her bits and tits hanging out so much that it is old news. It’s not shocking any more. Now if she finds some clothes, some class or leaves Kayne let us know. Otherwise we are over them.”

Ye and Bianca have been doing a fair bit of traveling this month and were spotted hopping on a commercial flight to Japan a couple of weeks back. Fellow passengers were shocked to see them dozing off in economy seats.

“Looks like she’s dating a Bee-keeper,” a social media user joked about the couple’s outfit choice at a Paris Fashion Week show

Image credits: dondatimes

Image credits: dondatimes

The rapper lost his billionaire status in 2022 and was pushed off the Forbes’ World’s Billionaires ranking in 2023 after Adidas canceled the Yeezy sneaker line.

“I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me,” the gloating musician said in October 2022. The sportswear giant dropped him the very same month.

By the end of 2022, the Vultures 1 album-maker tied the knot with the Australian native, who has since built a reputation for stepping out with her husband in scantily clad looks.

When she traveled back home to her hometown of Melbourne this month, her friends said she seemed like she was “back to normal” as her husband was miles away from her.

Sources claimed she ditches her wild, overly-revealing wardrobe when she isn’t “working” as the Heartless rapper’s muse or like “some dramatic installation of art.”

“It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” a friend told Page Six.

Allegations of the Australian architect being controlled by her husband flare up each time she steps out in an overly revealing outfit

Image credits: dondatimes

The pal said she wore a sweater dress during an outing with her parents to eat pasta at a cafe. It seemed like she hadn’t “lost her mind,” the friend noted.

“When you look at all the press [on Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” the friend told the outlet.

As naysayers speculated whether Ye is controlling his wife, some sources also claimed that she is merely putting on a show and entertaining the public with her bold outfit choices.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” another source told Page Six. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

The controversial rapper once said about his boundary-pushing wife, “[She is] the best undressed”

The controversial rapper once spoke about his partner’s outfits during an April interview on Justin Laboy’s show The Download.

“[She is] the best undressed,” he said before going on to say that he would pick former first lady Michelle Obama if he was going to have a threesome with someone.

Another source also dispelled abuse allegations involving the couple and told In Touch that Bianca is no victim in the relationship.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider told the outlet. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The source claimed that the former Yeezy architect has “no problem” showing off her body and even enjoys the perks of doing so.

“Putting up with [Ye’s] madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections,” another source said.

“Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him,” the insider continued, “And she’s going to take it all the way to the bank.”

The internet called Bianca an “accessory” in Ye’s marriage and said it would be more shocking if she stepped out in more clothes

