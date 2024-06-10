Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Turns Heads In Japan Wearing “Dress Jesus Might’ve Worn”

ADVERTISEMENT

You will never guess who was spotted wearing an ultra-conservative garment this weekend: Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, Bianca Censori, occasionally dubbed “Un-Censori” due to her infamous fashion sense of leaving very little to the imagination.

That’s right, Mrs West was photographed arriving at the Narita International Airport in Japan on Saturday (June 8) alongside Ye, surprising many onlookers as a result of her unusually covered-up outfit.

Highlights Bianca Censori surprised onlookers with an ultra-conservative beige maxi dress at Narita International Airport.

Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca landed in Japan after spending a week in Prato, Italy focused on business.

Bianca's attire in Japan was compared to what Jesus Christ might've worn.

The 29-year-old was wearing a beige flowy maxi dress, pairing her modest look with a black hair wrap, Page Six reported on Sunday (June 9).

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning rapper reportedly wore a similar white garment over a shirt with a black symbol on the chest.

Bianca Censori was photographed arriving at the Narita International Airport in Japan on Saturday (June 8)

Share icon

Image credits: Jun Sato/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

The pair landed in the Land of the Rising Sun after spending a week in the fashion hotspot of Prato, Italy, as per Page Six.

The A-list couple reportedly spent the majority of their Italy trip focused on business since Bianca was seen on June 1 walking into a meeting alongside Ye while holding a sketchbook of designs.

Earlier on Saturday, the Yeezy architect and her 47-year-old husband were seen arriving at the airport in Florence, Italy, wearing their respective ensembles.

Alongside Ye, Bianca surprised many onlookers as a result of her unusually covered-up outfit

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kanyewest

Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

Bianca and Ye were chauffeured in a black Mercedes van to the Florence Airport on Saturday morning, TMZ reported at the time.

“Bianca was wearing what appears to be a flowing beige dress/robe similar to what Jesus Christ might’ve worn,” the tabloid news organization wrote.

The tabloid further stated: “Eyewitnesses tell us two bodyguards were there to protect the couple along with a few airport workers, who were stationed next to the van, making sure no other vehicles could pull up and get close to them.”

The 29-year-old was wearing a beige flowy maxi dress, pairing her modest look with a black hair wrap

Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

Insiders told TMZ that the Gold Digger hitmaker was seemingly angered upon noticing Italian paparazzi snapping photos of him and his spouse.

“One of the bodyguards — at the direction of Kanye — told the shutterbug to cut the crap,” the American tabloid reported.

Last month, Bianca drew attention in Florence, not even a year after being fined at the Venice International Film Festival for indecent exposure, after being photographed covering her chest with a pillow, again.

“I don’t think the Japanese will put up with their indecency game,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT