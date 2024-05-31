Bianca Censori Back In Italy Using A Pillow To Cover Up Despite Venice Scandal And Legal Trouble

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, Bianca Censori, ironically often dubbed “Un-Censori”, drew attention in Florence, Italy, not even a year after being fined at the Venice International Film Festival for indecent exposure. The 29-year-old was photographed covering her chest with a pillow, again.

Ye and Bianca were photographed in Florence on Monday (May 27), The Daily Mail reported.

The 46-year-old rapper was wearing an all-white outfit with a hoodie pulled over his head, while his spouse sported a matching white-colored leotard accessorized with a white pillow covering her chest, all paired with knee-high black stiletto boots.

Bianca’s pillow number appears as a repeat of her purple cushion non-outfit she scandalized social media with last year.

In September 2023, the architect was photographed walking the streets of Florence almost topless while holding a purple cushion over her chest to cover up her breasts.

Just a month before, Ye and Bianca were caught performing a public sexual act aboard a water taxi in the canals of Venice, which prompted Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies, to ban them altogether.

In response to images that surfaced in September of that year showing the controversial duo engaged in compromising activities on one of its boats, Venezia Turismo Motascafi issued a statement saying: “West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” adding that they completely disassociated themselves “from such acts and behavior.”

The spokesperson for the boat company clarified that the driver had been oblivious to what was happening behind him due to heavy boat traffic.

He stated that if he had known about these “obscenities,” he would have immediately disembarked and reported them.

A Venice police source told The Daily Mail at the time that they were investigating the PDA-addicted couple’s “offensive” behavior.

The source said: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike, and any breaches are severely punished.

“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies.”

In February 2024, Bianca was again going nude, or almost completely naked, under a sheer outfit during the Paris Fashion Week, accompanied by her husband.

As a result of her ultra-revealing outfit, the Australian native faced prison or a fine of €15,000 ($16,240) at the time.

The Yeezy employee’s recent Florence trip follows her solo getaway to her home country.

On Saturday (May 25), Bianca was spotted without Ye eating lunch at the trendy Mario’s Café in Fitzroy, Melbourne, Australia with her parents, The Daily Mail reported.

Bianca’s cousin Fabiola Censori, who lives in Giulianova, Italy, previously told the British tabloid that while the controversial couple gained much attention during their Italian trip, the family felt ignored by her.

Fabiola said: “We haven’t seen anything of Bianca’s family here for years.”

“The eldest of my uncle’s children used to visit for a while but they stopped coming back to Italy years ago.

“I’ve never met Bianca but I would love to – it was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday.

“We could have shown her where her dad and his brothers and sisters and her grandparents grew up.”

“Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment.

“We feel a bit ignored.”

Another relative, who asked to be named only as Andrea, added: “I’ve never met Bianca but I’m hoping that next time she is in Italy she will come and visit us.”

Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies, banned the couple

“I’ve heard all about her from other relatives and she sounds good fun – I imagine an evening out with her and Kanye would be very interesting.”

Bianca’s grandparents, Filippo and Grazia Censori, emigrated from Giulianova in 1960 with their five children, The Daily Mail reported.

Shipping manifests reportedly show how Filippo and Grazia, then both aged 35, embarked on a ship at Genoa with Edmondo, Eliseo, Elia, Elena, and Eris before reaching Melbourne.

The family moved in search of a new life just a few years after they were hit by tragedy when Bianca’s then five-year-old great uncle Gianfranco died from measles.

They reportedly set up a home in the new arrivals’ village of Bonegilla, Australia, which was the setting of the BBC series Ten Pound Poms earlier this year starring Michelle Keegan.

“Never let someone control you,” a reader commented

