Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have once again ignited controversies, fueled by yet another questionable outfit.

The couple was spotted at fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai, UAE, where they have reportedly been spending some quality time together, partaking in a series of celeb-charged events.

On Wednesday (November 29), the 28-year-old Aussie was seen wearing a short and neutral-colored dress completed with a fur hat.

Bianca completed her unusual look with a pair of kitten heels, as Ye wore a contrasting outfit, donning an all-black ensemble.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have once again ignited controversies with bold outfits and antisemitic claims in Dubai

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

The 46-year-old rapper and his wife partook in the Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer’s event which was also attended by actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, models Chanel Ayan and Nat Morcos, along with stylist Anthony Liguer-Laubhouet.

In footage of the evening, Bianca was seen clinging to a pillow which resembled a stuffed animal, the DailyMail reported.

Moreover, she reportedly kept the cushion close to her chest while meeting with guests at Amina’s pop-up store.



Bianca was seen wearing an extravagant fur hat and what seems like a deer-shaped stuffed animal on her chest

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

The event promoting the designer’s store opening follows controversial antics alleging that Kanye is antisemitic.

Bianca had reportedly said she would defend her husband against the antisemitism claims “until the end of time”, despite his new lyric featured on his track Vultures about “f***ing” a Jewish woman.

Videos shared online captured the Grammy-award-winning artist rapping out the lyrics: “How can I be anti-Semitic?

“I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

The couple partook in Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store event in Dubai

Image credits: aminamuaddi

Image credits: natmorcos

Bianca reportedly clarified that her husband’s words had been “taken out of context” with inside sources alleging that she had denied the allegations of antisemitism and racism leveled against him.

A source told the DailyMail that not only would Bianca “defend Kanye until the end of time on this”, but that she also “knows that Kanye is not antisemitic and he is definitely not racist.”



The rapper is facing backlash for lyrics deemed antisemitic about “f***ing a Jewish b****”

Image credits: natmorcos

The music star initially introduced his track Vultures on Chicago radio station Power 92 last month.

Kanye has been spending time recording new music in the Middle East, collaborating with Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Bump J, and other renowned artists.

The fashion designer reportedly performed “Vulture” for the first time at Lil Durk’s show in Blu Dubai on Sunday (November 26) alongside Chris and Ty.

Kanye has been spending time recording new music in the Middle East, collaborating with Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Bump J, and other renowned artists

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

Prior to their performance which turned into a new controversy, Ye, Bianca, Ty, Bump, and Chris were reportedly all spotted dancing to the song at a party.

Chris also became the subject of backlash, as he wrote on his Instagram page in a story: “In no way, shape, or form am I antisemitic!!!

“I’m pro-life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!!

“So please do no think I spread hate or am kool with it! (sic).”

As Bianca has been displaying unwavering support for her infamous husband, her loved ones have reportedly staged an intervention to make her spend some time apart from him, as per the New York Post.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” an insider initially told the US Sun.

Kanye reportedly performed “Vulture” for the first time at Lil Durk’s show in Blu Dubai

Image credits: clubbludubai

The source continued: “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him.

“She’s been all about Ye.”

Bianca’s risqué outfits made headlines all throughout last summer after she was captured strolling around Europe and Japan wearing translucent bodysuits made of tight material alongside Ye.

Her barely-there looks were so controversial that Italians tried to get the Australian architect punished by the police.

The most suggestive one was perhaps a nude tight suit that she wore in Florence while holding a purple hotel pillow in front of her cleavage.

While some thought Bianca “looked a mess”, others said she was “adorable”