Passenger Stunned After Boyfriend Comes Back From The Bathroom As A Flight Attendant

A woman’s flight to London took a hilarious turn when her boyfriend emerged from the lavatory not as a passenger but as a makeshift flight attendant.

Outfitted in an apron, neck scarf, and disposable gloves, the boyfriend confidently strolled down the aisle and cheerfully asked, “Anyone with any rubbish?”

Passengers eagerly handed over their trash while his girlfriend, Olivia Power, was completely entertained by his impromptu performance during the June 25 flight.

After a vacation on the Greek island of Crete, the 30-year-old traveler and her boyfriend, 36, were traveling to London Gatwick Airport on a TUI flight when the hilarious moment took place.

The comical series of events began with the impromptu flight attendant going to the loo mid-air. While waiting, the real flight attendants jokingly asked if he wanted to help with the rubbish. To everyone’s surprise, he jumped at the chance.

He “needed the toilet and went to wait outside and the air hostesses were joking around with him, saying, ‘You don’t want to do the rubbish, do you?'” Olivia told Newsweek.

In the video, the boyfriend can be seen moving down the aisle, enthusiastically asking, “Anyone with any rubbish?” as passengers eagerly handed over their trash.

“I turned around and he was coming down the aisle like that!” said the girlfriend, who works for a housing association selling shared ownership homes.

The 36-year-old boyfriend went to the loo and returned wearing an air hostess’ scarf, apron, and a pair of gloves

oliviapowerxxx

oliviapowerxxx

The crew members “couldn’t believe” he said yes, and “he actually does waste removal as his job, so it was really weird that they [the flight staff] asked him to do it,” she added.

A video of the June 25 incident garnered 23.9 million views on TikTok.

“My boyfriend said he was going for a wee, I turned round to see what the hell was taking him so long…” read the text that captured the high-flying hero moving down the aisle.

“Love how he completely skipped you,” said one comment

oliviapowerxxx

oliviapowerxxx

“@TUI UK & Ireland might have a new staff member by next week. We’ll take free flights as payment pls,” the amused girlfriend wrote in the caption.

Many joked about how the accidental flight attendant was completely dedicated to his job and completely ignored his girlfriend while at it.

“Love how he completely skipped you,” one said, to which Olivia replied, “I know!! He took the role seriously.”

“Anyone with any rubbish?” the impromptu flight attendant enthusiastically asked his fellow passengers

“I am pissing at how he just doesn’t even acknowledge you – he’s got work to do,” another said.

“I know fully in the zone,” the girlfriend replied.

Another wrote, “Legend. I get this. I get so bored on flights. I’d happily do this just to pass the time.”

“It definitely passed some time,” Olivia agreed.

The couple later sat down for more videos to explain to their curious audience exactly how the sky-high surprise unfolded.

The traveling pair uploaded follow-up videos about their unexpected mid-flight experience

The flight attendant profession is known for its dynamic and customer-centric nature. Employment opportunities in the profession are expected to grow 11% from 2022 to 2032, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

With approximately 16,600 openings annually, it’s a career that offers both stability and the opportunity to see the world.

However, flight attendants for American Airlines are moving closer toward a strike over issues regarding pay. They said last month that they hadn’t had a pay raise in over five years and demanded an immediate hike of about 33%.

American Airlines said at the beginning of June that they were offering flight attendants an immediate wage hike of 17% in addition to a new profit-sharing formula while discussions over new labor contracts continue on the side.

“We are committed to reaching a new agreement, and now is the time to make a deal,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said at the time.

American Airlines flight attendants are currently inching closer to a strike over issues about their pay

Suhyeon Choi

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union that represents the American Airlines flight attendants, released a statement on Monday, July 1, that they had intense discussions with the airlines last week but had not reached an agreement.

“After two days of intensive discussions, progress was made, but an agreement was not reached. Your negotiating committee is fighting hard to reach an agreement, but it must be an agreement that meets the needs of the membership,” read the statement.

While APFA is inching closer to a strike, they cannot walk off the job until they are granted permission from the National Mediation Board (NMB).

“The solidarity and the credible strike threat from the membership has and continues to prompt real progress in these negotiations,” the statement continued. “We are staying strong and united with a clear message to American Airlines management that they need to conclude these negotiations and reach the agreement that American Airlines Flight Attendants have earned.”

Netizens were amused by Olivia’s video and joked about her boyfriend giving off golden retriever vibes

