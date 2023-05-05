If you were as woefully uneducated about this a short while ago as I was, let me clue you in about the strike itself. These are Hollywood writers, represented by the Writers Guild Of America (WGA), striking for fair compensation for their work, especially for streaming content.

On the other side of the barricade, we have the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent various media companies and have flat-out denied most of WGA’s requests.

The strike was started only after negotiations failed, with some really pitiful counter-offers, so the WGA Union members voted to strike.

What this means is that WGA members cannot write for AMPTP companies during the strike, as a show of solidarity in an attempt to deprive the companies of content until they run out of entertainment to provide and are therefore forced to renegotiate terms with the guild.