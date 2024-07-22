Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”
News, Travel

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sparked concern after revealing that an airport employee had sent her an “invasive” text message. The worker had found her number by looking at her luggage’s tag. The questionable gesture ignited worries, with many people suggesting travel labels with personal information should be kept hidden for safety reasons.

Taking to her TikTok page on June 27, Kirsten posted a video where she revealed the “creepiest thing” that happened to her.

Highlights
  • A woman revealed an airport worker sent her an 'invasive' text after finding her number on her luggage tag.
  • Kirsten’s TikTok video about the incident gained over 23,100 views, sparking concern about privacy.
  • Many suggested hiding personal information on luggage tags for safety and privacy to avoid similar situations.

In the video, which has amassed over 23,100 views, the TikToker recalled: “So, I’m sitting there on my layover, and I get this text.”

The texter greeted “Kristen,” spelling the content creator’s first name wrong, before introducing himself as “Nate.”

Kirsten sparked concern after revealing that an airport employee had sent her an “invasive” text message

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kir.a.lo

As per Nate’s text being read in the viral clip, the apparent airport worker informed about his observations of Kirsten and how he found her “beautiful.”

As a result, the romantic man, who needed a way to talk to Kirsten, took it upon himself to collect her personal details from her luggage tag before deciding to text her.

“I promise, this isn’t as weird as it seems, give a guy a chance,” Nate allegedly wrote.

Kirsten wasn’t enjoying any of this attention, countering: “First of all, he spelled my name wrong.”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Oleksandr P (not the actual photo)

“Second of all, if he wanted to talk to me so badly, why didn’t he come up and talk to me like a normal human being?

“Like, this just feels like such an invasion of privacy. I have no idea who this guy is.

“Like, I didn’t notice a guy looking at me or anything, and I’m also extra weirded out because, like, I have my address on my luggage tag, so he could potentially know where I live now.”

The worker found her number by looking at her luggage tag

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Image credits: kir.a.lo

The TikToker went on to advise fellow travelers to turn their luggage tag inside out, warning: “All creepers, do better.”

Many people expressed their disturbances over the anecdote, as a TikTok user even suggested: “Luggage tags with covers only,” to which Kirsten replied: “Yep ordered new luggage tags immediately.”

“This is something that would never even cross my mind!!!” a person commented. “That’s so scary.”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kir.a.lo

A viewer admitted: “I only put my email address on my luggage tag.”

A commenter recommended: “Reverse number search!!”

A reverse phone lookup is just what it sounds like — rather than entering someone’s name and using it to find their phone number, you start with just a phone number and use a service to reverse search for and discover who the number belongs to, Business Insider (BI) reported in 2022.

Moreover, BI warned against any website that requires you to give up your email address or other personal information to perform a search and be especially wary of sites that perform a lengthy search with a progress bar. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The questionable gesture ignited worries

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Image credits: kir.a.lo

A real reverse phone lookup should take a fraction of a second; if it takes several minutes, the site is trying to get you invested in the process so you are more likely to pay for the data at the end of the search.

“My jaw literally dropped,” a netizen added. “I’m horrified.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I am so sorry, this is so violating.”

Someone questioned: “Can you report it at the desk with the phone number?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Image credits: kir.a.lo

There are, in fact, laws and regulations designed to protect travelers from harassment or inappropriate contact by airport staff who might misuse private information obtained from luggage tags. 

For instance, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protects personal data and privacy for individuals within the EU and the European Economic Area.

GDPR requires organizations, including airlines and airport staff, to handle personal data responsibly and protect it from misuse. Violations can result in significant fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Privacy Act of 1974 in the US governs the collection, maintenance, use, and dissemination of personal information by federal agencies. 

Many people suggested that travel labels with personal information should be kept hidden for safety reasons

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Image credits: kir.a.lo

While it primarily applies to federal agencies, it sets a standard for privacy protection that influences other sectors, including aviation. 

Additionally, US airports and airlines must comply with various federal and state privacy laws that protect passengers’ personal information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizations such as the International Air Transport Association have guidelines and standards for handling passenger information securely. 

Airlines and airports are expected to follow these guidelines to protect travelers’ personal data.

@kir.a.lo Why are men? #creeper #creepy #greenscreen #ichoosethebear ♬ original sound – kirsten 🍓

While some TikTok viewers weren’t too alarmed by Kirsten’s ordeal, as an observer quipped: “Does this work though? Asking for a friend,” others opened up about their own negative experiences.

A cybernaut shared: “Had the guy who checked me in and scanned my ticket at the gate EMAIL ME ASKING ME OUT before the flight took off bc I was polite, smiled and said thank you. 

“He said he felt a genuine connection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user recalled: “I grew up in [New Jersey] where attendants pump gas for you and one time an attendant followed me on [Instagram] bc he got my name on my debit card that I paid with.”

Kirsten’s TikTok video continued to prompt divided reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

Woman’s Creepy Airport Text Goes Viral: “I Saw Your Number On Your Luggage Tag”

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
samuelpelatan avatar
Bob
Bob
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pro tips : wanna talk to someone you find attractive ? Just go talk to them and ask them if they are open to talk. You'll probably just get a "no" but it's better than starting without respecting their privacy.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
elchinero avatar
Elchinero
Elchinero
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is "Kristen" posting this if she is (so) concerned about privacy?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
monicayoung avatar
Mona
Mona
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that if she's murdered, people will know where to start looking?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ceecu1985 avatar
CatWoman1014
CatWoman1014
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t even begin to fathom why some people find this behavior acceptable. Yall are okay with someone stealing your number from a tag and just calling you? they’re a complete stranger and you didn’t give them consent to contact you.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And how would you ever meet anyone else if no one approached you and talked to you on the off chance you were a person they'd like to know. There would be a fuckton of lonely people doomed to human extinction with that attitude. Guy took a shot and she's blown it up for likes or whatever on social media. She's the B for humiliating him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
samuelpelatan avatar
Bob
Bob
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pro tips : wanna talk to someone you find attractive ? Just go talk to them and ask them if they are open to talk. You'll probably just get a "no" but it's better than starting without respecting their privacy.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
elchinero avatar
Elchinero
Elchinero
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is "Kristen" posting this if she is (so) concerned about privacy?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
monicayoung avatar
Mona
Mona
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that if she's murdered, people will know where to start looking?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ceecu1985 avatar
CatWoman1014
CatWoman1014
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t even begin to fathom why some people find this behavior acceptable. Yall are okay with someone stealing your number from a tag and just calling you? they’re a complete stranger and you didn’t give them consent to contact you.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And how would you ever meet anyone else if no one approached you and talked to you on the off chance you were a person they'd like to know. There would be a fuckton of lonely people doomed to human extinction with that attitude. Guy took a shot and she's blown it up for likes or whatever on social media. She's the B for humiliating him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Travel Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda