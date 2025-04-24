ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve shared Elke Vogelsang’s work on Bored Panda before, but today we’d like to tell you her story as there is so much more than meets the eye.

Elke is a German photographer known for her beautiful and playful portraits of dogs. In the past, she shared that photography became an escape from the stress she was experiencing at the time. Recently, photography once again became her solace—after losing her beloved dogs, she found comfort in adopting a new one. This gave her renewed purpose.

To raise awareness about dog adoption, particularly of hunting dogs, Elke continues to photograph them at the shelters, capturing their unique personalities and helping shift public perception.

More info: Instagram | elkevogelsang.com | Facebook | youtube.com | flickr.com | 500px.com

RELATED:

Meet Elke Vogelsang, a photographer who first captured people’s attention with her playful dog portraits—but her story runs deeper

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

We asked Elke to share how her photography has evolved over the years. She wrote: “I’m best known for my playful, humorous portraits of pets in the studio—a style I’ve been recognized for for over the past 14 years. I absolutely love creating those images, but my passion for photography goes far beyond that. If I could, I’d spend all day documenting the world around me.

ADVERTISEMENT

When photography becomes your profession, it’s important to maintain a recognizable style. But in my personal projects, I enjoy exploring different moods—sometimes darker, more atmospheric, even monochrome. Stepping outside the studio to do reportage photography, like my visit to a shelter near Córdoba, is a refreshing change of pace and a chance to see the world through a different lens.”

Recently, Elke had to say goodbye to her beloved Spanish mutts: Scout (in December), Loli (in September), and Noodles (in 2021). “There was no question we’d adopt again,” she wrote

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“The house felt empty without them. We’ve lived with dogs for 17 years; they’ve become part of our identity. Each of our dogs has or had a different personality. Noodles was every beginner’s dream—gentle and friendly with everyone. Ioli was the mischievous one. Scout, sensitive and smart, was our rock. It was thanks to Scout and Noodles that my husband is still alive—when he collapsed with a brain hemorrhage, they barked and howled until I found him in time. These dogs have saved us in more ways than one.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the last of them, our gorgeous Scout, passed, I found myself doom-scrolling and worrying about the world more than usual.“

Not long after, she came across Alfonso—a five-month-old pup dropped off at a Spanish pound (perrera) by a hunter who had no use for the only male in the litter

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, one human’s trash is another human’s treasure. Alfonso is cheeky, elegant, trusting, and full of life. He’s already taken our hearts by storm.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Elke and Alfonso were a perfect match. She welcomed him into her life, and through her photography, she’s giving back once again

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“Not every rescued dog is an easy fit, but with the right organization and preparation, you can find the perfect match. I know we have. I couldn’t ask for better family members.

That’s why I try to give back through my photography.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started by taking pictures at my local shelter in Germany many years ago. It helped me learn, gave me purpose, and supported a good cause,” she shared

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“It’s something I still recommend to any aspiring pet photographer: go where the dogs are, try to help with your photography. It’s a win-win situation. You will learn more about dogs and photography than in any workshop.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, Elke has focused on Spain’s hunting breeds—Galgos and Podencos—because those were the breeds of her own dogs

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Elke shared the challenges she faces when photographing shelter dogs.

“Photographing shelter dogs can be quite challenging. First, many of these dogs may be nervous or scared due to their environment, which can make it hard to get them to sit still or look at the camera. Also, the shelter environment can be noisy and distracting, which might affect their behaviour. Additionally, capturing their personality and finding ways to make them look approachable and lovable can be tough, especially when they’re not used to being around people or cameras.

It takes patience, a calm approach, and often some time to build trust with each dog. I often just sit there and watch them while they interact with each other. A reportage in a shelter can look very different from trying to take portraits in the studio to find homes for the individual dogs. Here in my studio I invite organizations to come along with their dogs in need of homes, and I take images to post them on my social media accounts. With these images I do what I usually do, i.e. trying to capture portraits which show their personality. The studio can be a bit challenging for some.

ADVERTISEMENT

Very scared dogs might be better photographed outdoors in an enclosed area, where they can’t escape and you can keep a bit of distance from them. A tele lens is of huge benefit in this case. It’s also advisable to have an assistant who can distract and entertain your model. It’s super important the dog has fun and gets lots of praise and rewards by treats and play.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“Every year, tens of thousands of these dogs are discarded. Some, like Alfonso, are handed in by hunters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are found abandoned on the streets or seized in poor condition. Thankfully, shelters like Galgos del Sur near Córdoba take them in and find them homes—usually abroad, since their popularity in Spain is still limited.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Last year, she traveled to Spain to document the dogs at Galgos del Sur, a shelter near Córdoba

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fujifilm supported the project, and the German dog magazine DOGS published the story.“

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“Being among dogs is a joy like no other. At the shelter near Córdoba, I met so many unique personalities”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“Each dog brings its own special charm and story, and being able to spend time with them, to help and connect, is the most wonderful experience. Bathing in the joy and love that these dogs offer is something I cherish. Whenever I receive a message from a foster home telling me that the dog I photographed in my studio now found a home, is rewarding, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Elke also participated in the March for the Galgos in Berlin, where people from across Europe gather to raise awareness about the plight of these hunting breeds

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

“Spain recently passed a new animal welfare law—but it still exempts hunting dogs, because the hunting lobby has huge influence on politics. That has to change. These animals are sensitive, loyal, and yes, they love a good couch. They deserve more than to be the waste product of an industry or tradition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Through the grief of loss and the joy of new beginnings, Elke found healing and renewed purpose. Her photography continues to shine a light on rescue dogs and the need to protect abused Spanish hunting breeds

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Lastly, Elke added: “If you can, make adoption an option for you. As said, in shelters you will find all kinds of dogs, large and small, old and young, calm and energetic. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a dog from faraway countries. The situation for exploited dogs has to change from within. That’s why the work of local rescue organizations is so important. Your local shelter might even have that one true gem for you.”

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

These stories remind us to celebrate the incredible, deep bonds animals bring into our lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz

Share icon

Image credits: wieselblitz