We’ve shared Elke Vogelsang’s work on Bored Panda before, but today we’d like to tell you her story as there is so much more than meets the eye.

Elke is a German photographer known for her beautiful and playful portraits of dogs. In the past, she shared that photography became an escape from the stress she was experiencing at the time. Recently, photography once again became her solace—after losing her beloved dogs, she found comfort in adopting a new one. This gave her renewed purpose.

To raise awareness about dog adoption, particularly of hunting dogs, Elke continues to photograph them at the shelters, capturing their unique personalities and helping shift public perception.

    Meet Elke Vogelsang, a photographer who first captured people’s attention with her playful dog portraits—but her story runs deeper

    Photographer in red shirt with camera, affectionately interacting with a hunting dog outdoors, capturing art with purpose.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    We asked Elke to share how her photography has evolved over the years. She wrote: “I’m best known for my playful, humorous portraits of pets in the studio—a style I’ve been recognized for for over the past 14 years. I absolutely love creating those images, but my passion for photography goes far beyond that. If I could, I’d spend all day documenting the world around me.

    When photography becomes your profession, it’s important to maintain a recognizable style. But in my personal projects, I enjoy exploring different moods—sometimes darker, more atmospheric, even monochrome. Stepping outside the studio to do reportage photography, like my visit to a shelter near Córdoba, is a refreshing change of pace and a chance to see the world through a different lens.”

    Recently, Elke had to say goodbye to her beloved Spanish mutts: Scout (in December), Loli (in September), and Noodles (in 2021). “There was no question we’d adopt again,” she wrote

    Three hunting dogs elegantly posed, showcasing purpose-driven art in a portrait by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “The house felt empty without them. We’ve lived with dogs for 17 years; they’ve become part of our identity. Each of our dogs has or had a different personality. Noodles was every beginner’s dream—gentle and friendly with everyone. Ioli was the mischievous one. Scout, sensitive and smart, was our rock. It was thanks to Scout and Noodles that my husband is still alive—when he collapsed with a brain hemorrhage, they barked and howled until I found him in time. These dogs have saved us in more ways than one.

    When the last of them, our gorgeous Scout, passed, I found myself doom-scrolling and worrying about the world more than usual.“

    Not long after, she came across Alfonso—a five-month-old pup dropped off at a Spanish pound (perrera) by a hunter who had no use for the only male in the litter

    Hunting dog portrait by Elke Vogelsang, wearing a blue outfit with an embroidered teddy bear design.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Well, one human’s trash is another human’s treasure. Alfonso is cheeky, elegant, trusting, and full of life. He’s already taken our hearts by storm.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog on a light blue background, showcasing art with purpose by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang on a blue background, showcasing its curious expression.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Elke and Alfonso were a perfect match. She welcomed him into her life, and through her photography, she’s giving back once again

    Portrait of a hunting dog sitting on stairs, captured by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Not every rescued dog is an easy fit, but with the right organization and preparation, you can find the perfect match. I know we have. I couldn’t ask for better family members.
    That’s why I try to give back through my photography.”

    Hunting dog peeks from behind white fabric in an artistic portrait by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “I started by taking pictures at my local shelter in Germany many years ago. It helped me learn, gave me purpose, and supported a good cause,” she shared

    Cheerful hunting dog portrait by Elke Vogelsang, capturing expressive emotion against a blue background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “It’s something I still recommend to any aspiring pet photographer: go where the dogs are, try to help with your photography. It’s a win-win situation. You will learn more about dogs and photography than in any workshop.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang, draped in a green towel with an "Adopt me!" sign.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Portrait of a curious hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang, showcasing art with purpose against a dark blue background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Over time, Elke has focused on Spain’s hunting breeds—Galgos and Podencos—because those were the breeds of her own dogs

    Portrait of a hunting dog with a tilted head, showcasing unique brindle markings by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Elke shared the challenges she faces when photographing shelter dogs.

    “Photographing shelter dogs can be quite challenging. First, many of these dogs may be nervous or scared due to their environment, which can make it hard to get them to sit still or look at the camera. Also, the shelter environment can be noisy and distracting, which might affect their behaviour. Additionally, capturing their personality and finding ways to make them look approachable and lovable can be tough, especially when they’re not used to being around people or cameras.

    It takes patience, a calm approach, and often some time to build trust with each dog. I often just sit there and watch them while they interact with each other. A reportage in a shelter can look very different from trying to take portraits in the studio to find homes for the individual dogs. Here in my studio I invite organizations to come along with their dogs in need of homes, and I take images to post them on my social media accounts. With these images I do what I usually do, i.e. trying to capture portraits which show their personality. The studio can be a bit challenging for some.

    Very scared dogs might be better photographed outdoors in an enclosed area, where they can’t escape and you can keep a bit of distance from them. A tele lens is of huge benefit in this case. It’s also advisable to have an assistant who can distract and entertain your model. It’s super important the dog has fun and gets lots of praise and rewards by treats and play.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang, showcasing its expressive face and extended paw against a dark background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang, showcasing its profile in a dramatic dark setting.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Every year, tens of thousands of these dogs are discarded. Some, like Alfonso, are handed in by hunters.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang, featuring a happy canine with a blue sky background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Others are found abandoned on the streets or seized in poor condition. Thankfully, shelters like Galgos del Sur near Córdoba take them in and find them homes—usually abroad, since their popularity in Spain is still limited.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog with head tilted, photographed by Elke Vogelsang against a teal background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Hunting dog portrait by Elke Vogelsang against a pink background, showcasing expressive eyes and a curious pose.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Last year, she traveled to Spain to document the dogs at Galgos del Sur, a shelter near Córdoba

    Portrait of hunting dogs by Elke Vogelsang, captured behind a wire fence.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Fujifilm supported the project, and the German dog magazine DOGS published the story.“

    Hunting dog portrait by Elke Vogelsang, featuring a greyhound in a cone collar, looking through a wire fence.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Portrait of a hunting dog pressing against a wire fence by Elke Vogelsang, highlighting expressive eyes and detailed paws.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Being among dogs is a joy like no other. At the shelter near Córdoba, I met so many unique personalities”

    Elke Vogelsang captures a playful hunting dog lounging outdoors on a sunny day.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Each dog brings its own special charm and story, and being able to spend time with them, to help and connect, is the most wonderful experience. Bathing in the joy and love that these dogs offer is something I cherish. Whenever I receive a message from a foster home telling me that the dog I photographed in my studio now found a home, is rewarding, too.”

    Two hunting dogs playing energetically in a fenced area, capturing a lively moment by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Hunting dog in a playful pose, wearing a cone, captured in artistic portrait by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Elke also participated in the March for the Galgos in Berlin, where people from across Europe gather to raise awareness about the plight of these hunting breeds

    Group of hunting dogs on leashes at an outdoor event, captured in an artistic portrait setting.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    “Spain recently passed a new animal welfare law—but it still exempts hunting dogs, because the hunting lobby has huge influence on politics. That has to change. These animals are sensitive, loyal, and yes, they love a good couch. They deserve more than to be the waste product of an industry or tradition.”

    Portrait of two hunting dogs wearing colorful jackets, showcasing their elegant features and bonding expressions.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Protest with hunting dogs; person holding a "No a la caza" sign, emphasizing art with purpose.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Hunting dogs in front of a protest banner, photographed by Elke Vogelsang.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Through the grief of loss and the joy of new beginnings, Elke found healing and renewed purpose. Her photography continues to shine a light on rescue dogs and the need to protect abused Spanish hunting breeds

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang against a dark background, showcasing its elegant profile.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Lastly, Elke added: “If you can, make adoption an option for you. As said, in shelters you will find all kinds of dogs, large and small, old and young, calm and energetic. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a dog from faraway countries. The situation for exploited dogs has to change from within. That’s why the work of local rescue organizations is so important. Your local shelter might even have that one true gem for you.”

    Portrait of a hunting dog by Elke Vogelsang on a solid brown background, showcasing its elegant pose and expression.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    These stories remind us to celebrate the incredible, deep bonds animals bring into our lives

    A person embracing a hunting dog, highlighting the connection and beauty captured in Elke Vogelsang's portrait photography.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    A woman gently embraces a hunting dog, showcasing art with purpose in a heartfelt moment.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

    Elke Vogelsang portrait of a woman kissing a hunting dog against a dark background.

    Image credits: wieselblitz

