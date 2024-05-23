ADVERTISEMENT

Behind every picture, there is a photographer with a story. This time, we would like to overview both Elke's beautiful portraits of dogs and her journey, which resulted in her becoming a photographer.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Elke shared: "I live in Germany with my husband and two dogs. When my husband fell seriously ill, I used photography as a means to try to get my mind off things and to cope with the stressful time. As I also had to take care of my mother-in-law, who suffered from dementia, as well as my own mother, my only "me" time was when I walked the dogs. I often took my camera with me. I even started a one-picture-a-day project as a creative outlet."

What started as a short escape from a stressful life has now flourished into a creative career, offering us a unique, intimate look at dogs.

More info: Instagram | elkevogelsang.com

