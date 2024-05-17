Australia’s Wealthiest Tycoon Demands Removal Of Unflattering Double Chin Portrait From Gallery

ADVERTISEMENT

Gina Rinehart, the richest person in Australia, demanded the take-down of her portrait from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA).

The portrait, which was deemed unflattering by the mining magnate, was created by the acclaimed Archibald Prize-winning Aboriginal artist Vincent Namatjira.

Set to be on display until July 21, the Australian tycoon’s portrait is one of Vincent’s 21 individual portraits that make up a single piece in his exhibition, called “Australia in Colour.”

Gina Rinehart sparked a controversy as she demanded the removal of her portrait from the National Gallery of Australia

Share icon

Image credits: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The piece includes the portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, American musician Jimi Hendrix, Australian Aboriginal rights activist Vincent Lingiari, and the former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison hanging alongside the image of Australia’s top billionaire.

The 70-year-old mining heiress approached NGA to have her Vincent-created portrait removed from public display. However, the Canberra gallery refused her request and said it should be left hanging up on the yellow wall of the gallery to foster public debate.

Australia’s wealthiest tycoon said her portrait, made by artist Vincent Namatjira, was unflattering

Share icon

Image credits: Vincent Namatjira via Tu_4_yu / Twitter

“Since 1973, when the National Gallery acquired Jackson Pollock’s Blue Poles, there has been a dynamic discussion on the artistic merits of works in the national collection, and/or on display at the gallery,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We present works of art to the Australian public to inspire people to explore, experience and learn about art,” the statement added.

Gina Rinehart’s portrait hangs alongside those of late Queen Elizabeth II, American musician Jimi Hendrix, and others as part of the artist’s exhibition “Australia in Colour”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Gallery of Australia (@nationalgalleryaus)

The gallery remained resolute in keeping the portrait on display despite receiving complaints not only from Australia’s most wealthy woman but also from individuals connected to her company, Hancock Prospecting, and from athletes her company sponsors.

Vincent addressed the controversy around his paintings that feature world leaders and famed figures in a cartoonish manner.

“I paint the world as I see it,” the artist said, as quoted by news.com.au.

Vincent Namatjira addressed the controversy and said, “People don’t have to like my paintings”

Gina Rinehart portrait in context: one part of a much larger artwork

Vincent Namatjira says he ‘paints the world as he sees it’

Isn’t freedom of art/expression as essential as freedom of speech?

If you don’t like the reflection, don’t look in the mirrorhttps://t.co/LoUssMl6mM pic.twitter.com/sOV3p0oCys — Prof Ray Wills (@ProfRayWills) May 17, 2024

“People don’t have to like my paintings, but I hope they take the time to look and think, ‘Why has this Aboriginal bloke painted these powerful people? What is he trying to say?’ I paint people who are wealthy, powerful, or significant – people who have had an influence on this country, and on me personally, whether directly or indirectly, whether for good or for bad,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people might not like it, other people might find it funny, but I hope people look beneath the surface and see the serious side too,” he added.