According to Statista, in the second quarter of 2023, 69% of the total wealth in the US was owned by the top 10% of earners while the lowest 50% of earners only owned 2.5 of the country’s total wealth. When you read the news about how much money some companies and already rich people already have and what they earn each year, it can make you feel enraged and powerless. However, being constantly angry is no way to live either.

Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled all across Reddit to bring you some of the most mind-boggling facts about billionaires and the wealth gap. Scroll down to check them out. But keep in mind, some of them are so shocking that you might want to skip work today and work on some protest placards.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about envy and why people tend to think that having more money will make them happier, so we got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. He was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on for our full interview with the professor.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Put the blame where it belongs

caseymccoupon avatar
Megan Curl
Megan Curl
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the most depressing BP list ever. We’re poor, and don’t need reminding tyvm.

"Humans are a deeply social animal—and this fact has been true across our entire evolutionary history. So valuing relationships and connections with others makes a lot of sense," Dr. Geher, from the State University of New York at New Paltz, told Bored Panda via email.

Despite the fact that many people would choose love over wealth if they were forced to choose, money still plays an important role in our lives.

"This said, at some point in our evolutionary history, money entered the scene. And money allowed people to differentiate themselves from others—often securing power along the way. And people like power!"
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "8 vs 4 billion"

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I often have customers who wear MAGA gear and pay for their groceries in food stamps. The mental gymnastics involved must be amazing.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Sounds too complex"

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But think about all the people working for those insurance companies whose jobs would become instantly obsolete! Oh wait, nobody did that when they invented self checkout so screw it.

Dr. Geher explained that money can lead to outcomes such as having power and high status. Ironically, the professor said, these things are "likely valued because these features are helpful in advancing in social contexts."

He said: "In some ways, money and human relationships are actually related to one another—they are not completely independent facets of the human experience. And this connection may help us to understand why there is often tension in people’s lives when it comes to balancing fiscal versus social issues."

According to the professor, it would be "a questionable stance" to assume that someone is a "bad" person just because they're rich. "I personally don’t think that people come in 'good' versus 'bad' varieties. A lot of research on the importance of situational factors in shaping human outcomes backs this point up," Dr. Geher explained to Bored Panda.
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Look up, not down"

jacobs_vic avatar
FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was written in 2017 : I wonder what the numbers are now. Oh, oopsie : not sure I réally want to know...

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "How true"

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "This is the best wealth inequality analogy I’ve come across"

"That said, money may create situations that cultivate such questionable attributes as greed, status-seeking, and perhaps arrogance—none of which is a good look." However, he added that "wealthy people, like all people, show extraordinary variability from one another and we need to really appreciate this fact (regardless of our own financial situation)."

The psychology professor noted that money and power "famously go hand-in-hand" with social features like envy. "The tendency for people to envy what others have goes back deep in evolutionary time. And just as arrogance and greed are not exactly a good look, envy is really not much better," Dr. Geher said.

"As I see it, striving to become rich in love and relationships and in 'the good life' in general is the best way to divert someone from focusing energies negatively on such things as envy of others," he suggested. "At the end of the day, love and social connections are what matters. And truly understanding and appreciating this fact can go a long way toward fending off the beast that is envy."
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is No words describe this.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Capitalism will end you"

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was part of the team that discovered that neutrinos come in more than one "flavor".

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "No More Billionaires!"

optional avatar
potato dictator
potato dictator
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America should try dictatorship. All you need to do is brainwash millions, lower taxes to get the aristocracy to support you, convince everyone that different types of people are the problem and then you can do anything you want. You can keep state secrets in your private home, weasel out of prosecution for fraud and incite riots and violence against your political opponents. Its a time tested process! America, try dictatorship.

Research conducted at Purdue University in 2018 found that there’s a certain point where more wealth doesn’t make you significantly happier. 

“It’s been debated at what point does money no longer change your level of well-being. We found that the ideal income point is $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being. Again, this amount is for individuals and would likely be higher for families,” the lead author, Andrew T. Jebb, said.

These sums also vary depending on the part of the world. For example, in wealthier countries, they’ll be higher than in poorer regions.

How you take care of your health, the sense of purpose you have, and the quality of your relationships have a huge impact on your happiness and quality of life, too. However, one of these factors is far more important than the rest. 
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is A billionaire bottle of wine could pay a year of my rent

bulletwings33 avatar
Monkey
Monkey
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worse. $10,000 would change your life forever and they donated $10 million to fight to get better tax breaks and have the budget balanced by reducing benefits for the poor and veterans. So they actually paid millions more to ensure that you get less.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I suddenly started making $11,000 a day, I’d retire in five months. Six if I decided to be greedy.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Public Relations"

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Donating water? The PR cost is ridiculous but donating water? Why are we still having to donate something that our governments should have sorted by now. Look at the wanton waste of taxes by global governments and ask what that could’ve done for water purification/ supplies around the world. It’s WATER FFS. This stuff actually makes life possible, not better, not a nice thing to have, it’s literally an essential to life.

As reported by CNBC, an 85-year study conducted by Harvard unequivocally found that it’s our positive relationships that keep us happier and healthier, not our career achievements, money, or diets.

It’s perfectly normal to feel infuriated when you read about wealth inequality and injustice at home and abroad. It can make you feel as though no matter how much time, energy, and tears you put into your job and side hustle, you’ll never have the kind of financial stability that you dream of.

Owning a family home is still a pipe dream for many families. Others, with middle-income salaries, as CNN notes, can’t find property to buy even if they could technically afford it.
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, 52 weeks a year, 2025 years (the gospels don't actually say Jesus' birth date but apparently it's 4-6 BC). $2000 an hour does in fact check out to be $8.39904B. I was sceptical at first but not only is the maths correct but you would actually be the 59th richest in America and about 205th in the world. Stupid to think that $2000/h is a ridiculous amount to regular people but Jeff Bezos makes that in about 2/3 of a second.


jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the sick thing is, the more money you have the more money you make. Billionaires don't have to actually do anything but sit back and watch their fortune grow like an out of control fungus.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is 'THE BILLIONAIRE PATH CRUSHES EVERYTHING IN IT'S PATH'

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“If you don’t like it, go to North Korea!” say the defenders of this system, little realizing that NK is the ultimate example of a place where a tiny elite owns and controls literally EVERYTHING.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is    

Though becoming extremely rich depends a lot on luck and perseverance, you can still live a high-quality, comfortable life without being a billionaire or even a millionaire. We don’t write that in an off-hand kind of way, either.

Of course, having money provides you with more opportunities, power, and clout in life. You can eat better food, save your precious time by hiring experts to do many things for you, afford a better education for your children, and fund the worthwhile causes you personally care about.

However, with riches comes a lot of additional pressure. For one, whether you’ve inherited your family’s company or started up your own, you now have a literal business empire to run. That means making tough decisions, worrying about investors, and managing hundreds or possibly even thousands of employees around the globe.
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Nationalize it"

chrislandrum avatar
Chris Landrum
Chris Landrum
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the government would guarantee they would not censor any of it.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Jeff Bezos wealth. Seems very true but would like to know the math behind it"

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm according to my calculation it's totally not true. This move woulc cost him 87% of his money. But I may have miss a zero somewhere... (150B wealth, 1.3mln workers)

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "Billionaires should not exist"

bobbrooce avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may be the biggest problem with wealth inequality. Not only do rich people disproportionately screw up the environment and negatively impact the health of everyone, they inflate the cost of many (most?) resources so that the rest of us have to pay more

While some people would embrace this kind of responsibility, this sort of entrepreneurial and corporate rat race isn’t for everybody. If you’re earning millions and billions, then it’s likely that you’re also sacrificing something to focus on your work, whether that’s your health, spiritual needs, or time spent with the people you love.

It’s easy to envy billionaires and assume that all of them are ‘lazy’ or ‘evil’ or take advantage of their employees or don’t deserve their wealth. It might be true in some cases and it’s vital to call this sort of behavior out, but not everyone who’s rich or inherits wealth is automatically a bad person. Some folks really do deserve what they’ve built up, they donate to charitable causes and treat others with respect. Others do not. It all depends on the individual and their values.

Generally speaking, many people would probably agree that they’d love to see their efforts rewarded. And they’d also like to leave what they’ve built up over their lifetimes to their children and grandchildren. 
There is a finite amount of resources in the economy. For one group of people to have so much money they have to be able to prevent the other group from getting more. In the past decade 7 trillion dollars has been transferred to the top wealthiest of Americans out of the hands of the workers. Meanwhile, 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and 15 million children live in food insecurity. And it's only getting worse. Billionaires aren't just people who make a lot of money, they are actively the cause of so many families going hungry in the wealthiest country in the world.

afiakooma avatar
afia kooma
afia kooma
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would happen if we collecticly stopped bying anything but groseries from our local providers for just one month? 🤔

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Wealth Inequality in America.

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And still there are people (many of whom are NOT in the top group) who think the real problem is that the top 20% still don’t have enough money.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is "How long it would take to get one billion dollars from a job earning $100 an hour"

tommiller_3 avatar
TomasL
TomasL
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How long would it take if I started a company selling books online.

It’s not just running a business empire that’s stressful. When you become rich (especially when this happens quickly), your relationship dynamic can change quite a bit. Suddenly, it becomes difficult to distinguish between your real friends and people who cozy up to you because they expect gifts and a fancy lifestyle. 

You can also become the target of scammers and con artists. Meanwhile, others, who feel envious of what you have, might talk behind your back, even if you’ve done nothing wrong. 
30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Here's how insane it is at the top.

Steve Balmer - the 9th richest person in the world with ~$86 billion- is closer to the broke janitor than the richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault with ~$190 billion.

yamadadaniel98741 avatar
Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the only thing Steve Balmer ever accomplished in his "career" was being friends with Bill Gates. Balmer is the world's most highly-paid escort.

Even if you by some miracle manage to become that wealthy through completely ethical means (press X to doubt), STAYING that wealthy is a moral failing of an incalculable magnitude. You can get rid of most of that money and still live comfortably for the rest of your life and your children’s lives and their children’s lives. There comes a point- well before when you have the resources of a small country btw- that you have a responsibility to help other people.

janetbest avatar
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not helping and hoarding money should be considered a crime against humanity and no company should take dividends or profit if the employees aren’t making a living wage. CEO’s should not be paid until employees have been paid enough and no one working for that company is receiving government benefits. Just my soap box. I’ll be quiet now.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is The unequal distribution of wealth demotivates me immensely.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is How much did billionaires' net worth increase during the pandemic? 62%. How much did wages for workers rise? 10%. And the 10 richest men in the world? Their wealth doubled during the pandemic. The same pandemic that sent 100 million people into extreme poverty.

clairebauling avatar
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a disgusting display of blatant disregard for the rest of humanity, and the failings of capitalism

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is The average American household makes around $60K a year, it would take that average household over 16,000 years to accumulate $1B. Think about that: SIXTEEN THOUSAND YEARS.

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

stop supporting them then. Delete windows and install linux. Do not host with AWS or Azure. Go to secondhand bookstores not Amazon. Order nothing online except from small retailers on their own websites. Stop buying iphones. Etc.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Reminder that billionaires are destroying the planet.

vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That chart makes no sense. Three colors, two figures? Are these figures $, piece, apples, planets?

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Wealth Distribution by Generation in the United States.

eleanorleesblackmer avatar
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gen Z is too young to get on these types of stats rn, but here are some facts after some quick research: GenZer’s have an average card balance of $3328 USD, and 72% of American Gen Z’ers have claimed feeling “hopeless and financially insecure” about their savings and their future, with most also stating that they believe they will never own a home. However, another cool fact i saw is that a whopping 83% of americans identify left-wing. So that’s cool, but good lord does this wealth gap suck.

30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is Wealth inequality by country (OECD data)

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We prolly oughtta stop making these charts, lest wealthy people look at them and see opportunities to make even more money. 😞

