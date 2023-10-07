30 Pics About Billionaires And The Wealth Gap That Show Just How Infuriatingly Unfair The World Is    

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statista, in the second quarter of 2023, 69% of the total wealth in the US was owned by the top 10% of earners while the lowest 50% of earners only owned 2.5 of the country’s total wealth. When you read the news about how much money some companies and already rich people already have and what they earn each year, it can make you feel enraged and powerless. However, being constantly angry is no way to live either.

Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled all across Reddit to bring you some of the most mind-boggling facts about billionaires and the wealth gap. Scroll down to check them out. But keep in mind, some of them are so shocking that you might want to skip work today and work on some protest placards.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about envy and why people tend to think that having more money will make them happier, so we got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. He was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on for our full interview with the professor.