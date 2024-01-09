One should never underestimate the power of an image. Most of us could probably name and even mentally picture some important and powerful pics throughout history. Setting those cases aside for a moment, the images here are a clear indicator that just a random picture can, in an instant, make you stop what you are doing and start wondering what the hell is going on.

Because, even if these pics lack context, they have just enough contextual clues in them that the average armchair detective can start theory crafting. Soon enough, entire novels are written in the comments sections as people argue and debate the finer points of each image. How did this happen, is it staged, and so on.