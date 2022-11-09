Following recent archaeological discoveries, the very first art subject was not a human but a warty pig, and soon after followed cave paintings of humans hunting pigs. Thus, the portrayal of humans in artworks, later followed by objects and nature, really is as old as art itself. Before the invention of camera obscura and long before the selfie era, painters were entrusted with creating the most accurate depictions of people. Even today, one of the most famous paintings, painted over 500 years ago, Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, is deemed highly realistic even by today's portrait painting standards.

However, painted portraits can display more than just a person's appearance. They tell us about the person's culture and even a broader retrospective into their cultural and societal background. Whether on wooden panels, towels, napkins, or whatever canvases were available at hand, by painting portraits, artists from all over the globe were responsible for immortalizing and documenting human progress. Thus, portrait paintings are historically regarded as some of the most important pieces of artwork.

Below, we've compiled a list of famous portrait paintings and famous paintings depicting humans that bear immense importance in history and have heavily influenced the modern art we see today. Remember to upvote your favorite portraits, and once you are done, check out our article covering the most famous works of art of all time!