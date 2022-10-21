100 Self Portrait Ideas To Step Up Your Insta Game
Has your Instagram game been lacking? Are you planning on posting a third mirror selfie in a row? There are two ways to go about this: if you are feeling yourself and that selfie is hawt, you go ahead and bless your followers' Instagram feeds. Or, if you want to spice things up, we've assembled plenty of self-portrait ideas that will make your content pop!
Let's first distinguish the difference between self-portrait photography and a selfie. The subject in both photos is you; however, the image is typically taken with the phone's front camera in the latter. In (self) portraits photography, it's more common to use a DSLR camera, yet the smartphone's back camera will do just fine! You would also want to equip a tripod (or stack some books) and utilize the built-in timer.
However, don't get mistaken. Creative portrait photography requires more time and effort than 'classic' mirror pics. Snapping a self-portrait often requires preparation beforehand. Depending on how seriously you approach this, the background, lighting, composition, color scheme, clothing, hair, and makeup can really impact the result. Also, depending on your photography skills, some self-portrait photography ideas might be more difficult to implement than others. Psst, remember that post-processing does wonders, so make sure to play and experiment with editing!
Below, we've compiled an exhaustive list of creative self-portrait ideas that will surely make your photos stand out! Alternating between easy shots and some rather challenging photography tricks, the examples below will inspire you to create some bomb dot com content yourself. Should we do an article on cute selfie ideas? Let us know! Also, if you want even more creative photoshoot ideas, check out our recent article next!
Include Motion Blur
Motion blur in photography is the deliberate streaking or blurring of a moving object in a picture for aesthetic effect. By blurring the background, for example, you can center the viewer's full attention on the subject, which almost works like adding layers and dimension to the photo.
Use Glitter
Literal way of adding some sparkle and bedazzle to your portraits!
Levitation
In photography, levitation is a simple concept of layer masking in Photoshop. Simply put, a scene is captured on camera without the subject first. Then, several pictures are taken with the subject by suspending the model in the air. Tripod is essential if you want to do it by yourself!
Use Contrast
Colors that are warm and chilly contrast with one another. Those are the so-called complementary colors. They are the ones that appear on the color wheel in opposition to one another. For example, complementary colors are red and green, blue and orange, and yellow and purple). With contrast photography, you may adjust the contrast in several ways to change the tone, texture, clarity, and colors of your image as well as its mood. Altering the contrast can significantly impact the final image!
Make Use Of Shadows
In photography, shadows can often become one's greatest foe or amplest friend, especially when shooting in direct sunlight. However, there are multiple ways to work around or with shade. Shadows give our imagery depth, shape, and texture, not to mention adding contrast and balance.
Emphasize Color
Light is the most fundamental aspect of photography. Using natural light will never go out of style, yet, try playing with colored LED lights and color gels to add vibrant color to your shots.
Go Abstract
After all, photography is a form of art. When done well, abstract photography may transform a standard portrait into a work of art featuring a variety of hues, patterns, and textures. Just go wild at it.
Experiment With Depth Of Field
While there is such a thing as "the perfect" depth of field (DOP) for portraits, which is a shallow DOP when you want your subject to stand out from the background, try experimenting with it and what fits your portraiture style.
Venture Into The Great Outdoors
Outdoor photography is superior as no light source is better than natural light.
Play With Light
Brightness, darkness, tone, mood, and atmosphere are all influenced by lighting. The light must be carefully adjusted and controlled to achieve your subjects' best texture, color vibrancy, and luminosity. In order to find the "perfect" lighting, just play with it first!
Reference Other Creative Works
If you have stuck with us for a while, you perhaps have noticed that we love this style of photography and have covered plenty of articles showcasing people's recreations of famous works! Make sure to check them out for more inspiration!
Play With Prism
Photographers often use a prism to scatter, refract, or bend light onto a subject. Small rainbow lights in the foreground can enhance a portrait, an album cover, or a wedding photograph. Or a subject can seem to be in the middle of a kaleidoscope or in a surreal dream world! There are endless portrait possibilities in playing with a prism!
Create A Silhouette
A silhouetted subject can still display some detail, but the less detail is seen, the more drama it adds to the image. Backlighting is essential for an effective silhouette. Place a subject in front of a background, then expose it to the background while keeping the subject in shadow to make a silhouette.
Become A Work Of Art
Makeup, body paint, glitter, stickers, flowers, or various tiny objects or even edibles can become your finest companions wanting to create a unique portrait.
Try In A Milk Bath
According to legend, Cleopatra regularly bathed in milk to maintain her skin's smooth, youthful, and attractive appearance. Sadly, photography wasn't an option back then. You're in luck because today, you can arrange a milk bath photoshoot that will give you both beautiful images and silky skin.
Stick To One Color Scheme
It is worthwhile to take some time to choose colors that work well together. Your portrait photograph will become even more artistically beautiful as an outcome!
Nude Photography
Nude photography doesn't have to be fully nude, you know? As potent as outright nakedness can be is the subtly implied nudity. Also, consider including some fabric or clothing, depending on your theme. You can conceal certain body areas by using a lovely bed sheet to reflect light and block them off or, for example, by adding a paintbrush stroke in photo editing software later!
Use Flowers In The Background
Pose With Siblings
Use Expressions
Try Some Action Shots
Use Your Favourite Sport
Find Or Build An Interesting Background
Use Background Smoke
Make A Faceless Portrait
Something you wouldn't expect from a portrait, right? Even without a visible face, a faceless portrait is still a portrait!
Make Multiple Exposures
Using multiple exposures in a single image may assist you in telling a tale or expressing an emotion. It's a simple and fun method to try out new photographic techniques. To make original portraits, surely try out utilizing multiple exposures!
Work In Black And White
B&W photography is distraction-free. Cluttered or overly colored photos can often mislead the eye because sometimes there is just too much going on. Black and white photography removes any color distractions, allowing the viewer to concentrate on the subject, textures, shapes, patterns, and composition. There's not a single thing that looks bad in black and white.
Experiment With Reflections
When taking pictures, reflections can remarkably transform an image from one that is relatively straightforward into one that is richer, abstract, or otherwise more artistic.
Introduce Objects
This one goes closely with perspective and depth of field. By centering the focus on an object at a different distance from the camera than the subject, you can expect some exciting results. Just experiment with distance and a range of things you can employ in your portrait photography!
Experiment With Objects In Front Of The Lens
Try Frozen Motion
Perfect for taking photos on the go or of moving subjects. The basic technique of frozen motion photography involves totally stopping all motion while maintaining full or nearly complete focus on the moving subject. Though, this style of photography requires a fast shutter speed!
Try Framing
In photography, framing is used to draw attention to the subject by blocking off distracting elements of the scene. Photographers frequently create frames with branches, tunnels, arches, windows, or even people. Frames can literally be constructed from any material and shape!
Use Fairy Lights
The aim of fairy light photography is to take tantalizing, magical pictures. This style is fantastic for photographers who wish to sharpen their lighting techniques and capture compelling images perfect for Instagram!
Incorporate Shadows
Dress Up
Throughout history, wonderful costume portraits have been produced in photography and other kinds of art. Even more so than in traditional portrait photography, every component of a costume portrait adds to the tale being conveyed by the finished picture.
Underwater Shot
Even for a skilled photographer, taking underwater photos is quite challenging. It takes a lot of preparation, effort, and luck, but when it performs well, it's pretty rewarding. Also requires a waterproof camera!
Use A Water Glass
Shooting through a water glass can be tricky as the water distorts the view, yet the results can be fascinating!
Through The Lens
Do A Close-Up
In a typical close-up shot, the subject fills most of the frame. This can evoke a feeling of closeness by directing the full attention to the precise spot of the subject's face, such as the eyes.
Pose With A Pet
Taking photos with your pet really is about capturing your relationship with your furry companion. It is about capturing your pet's personality and the funny and adorable moments you two have together.
Create A Collage
Creating a collage from separate portrait photographs and making that "photobooth" effect has been really gaining popularity on social media!
Pose In Beach
Use Your Smile
Pose In Rain
Rain can become the perfect tool to bring emotion, drama, a sense of motion, texture, and even excitement to a shot, even though we may perceive it as gloomy and dull. However, photographing in the rain can be difficult, especially if you aren't prepared for it. You must consider underexposed colors, gray sky, and, of course, keeping your equipment out of the water!
Use Bubbles
While yes, you can take photographs of bubbles with a point-and-shoot camera, if you really want to achieve excellent results, you should consider using a DSLR. To ensure that your bubble shots are sharp, we recommend using a small aperture between f/11 and f/16.
Use Your Smartphone Camera As A Guide
Pose With Your Family
Use Rainbow Colors
Pose In Desert
Pose In Party
Pose At Night
Taking photos at night can be pretty tricky due to the lack of lighting. Therefore, shutter speed is the most crucial parameter to keep in mind at night. We are looking at something between 1/50th and 1/200th of a second.
Try A Change In Perspective
Changing your usual photographic perspective of a portrait may be a lot of fun. Portraits shouldn't be done solely with a straight face looking directly at the camera. You can take some fascinating, lovely, and even dramatic pictures that captivate the viewer when you learn to capture a face from a different perspective. Even just experimenting with a few different viewpoints can elicit a specific emotion. You can photograph up or down (shooting from below may not be as flattering, but there are multiple ways to go about it), from different angles of the face, or even photograph through objects!
Make A Photo Within A Photo
Inception photography - why not? If you have a polaroid or an old photo of you lying around, put the pic in front of the camera lens and press the shutter!
Photograph Your Passion
Not only a creative approach to portrait photography but also carries some sentimental value!
Use Color Gels
Shoot Yourself In A Mirror
Is that your typical mirror selfie? Not exactly, in case you want the camera showing in the final picture. Basically, you must take your photos at a slight angle. Even small shifts in angles can make a huge difference!
Wearing Accessories
The right accessories can elevate your photo to the next level. You may showcase your style and individuality by layering jewelry, styling a cap, or donning stylish sunglasses.
Experiment With Angles
Partially Hide Your Face
Use Balloons
Pose In Halloween
Use A Remote Shutter Release
Use A Camera With A Flip Screen
Use Burst Mode
Holding the shutter button while the burst mode is on will cause your camera to take a series of pictures and take plentiful photos in the movement to choose from. Also great to include it in your next photo collage!
Create Fake Film Stills
Shoot Your Hands
While the face is the undisputed star of most portraits, hands are often their biggest defeat. Awkward or misplaced hands can destroy what otherwise would have been a fantastic portrait. Making sure the hands appear relaxed, delicate, and natural is essential to a successful portrait. In photographs, this helps to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere and keeps the hands from attracting extra attention.
Pose With Your Love
Use Your Instruments
Pose On Mountain
Pose On Travel
Pose In Fall
Pose On Christmas Day
Capture Couple Activity
Experiment With Minimalism
In portrait photography, especially, minimalism is key. The fewer distractions in the background - the better.
Shoot A Self-Portrait In Landscape Orientation
Who knew you could shoot portraits, not only in portrait but also in landscape mode? Duh!
Photograph Detail
Pose In The Forest
The good news is that a forest doesn't require additional accessories or tricks to stand out in a photograph. Everything you could possibly need is already present in a forest, waiting to be compellingly captured. It just lacks you in the frame!
Pose In Summer
Summer season is a great time to pull out your camera and pose during the long, hot days and the starry skies at night. Fountains, lakes, rivers, sea, beaches, the possibilities are endless! Make use of the greenery and nature at its best of times. Also, don't forget to utilize the Golden Hour!
Use Professional Editing Programs
Use Formal Clothes
Pose With Fruits
Stand In Front Of A Fan
Color Correct Your Self-Portraits
By modifying hue and saturation, color grading changes the color tone of an image. By altering these aspects, you may add drama or a particular mood to your photos in ways you couldn't otherwise.