Has your Instagram game been lacking? Are you planning on posting a third mirror selfie in a row? There are two ways to go about this: if you are feeling yourself and that selfie is hawt, you go ahead and bless your followers' Instagram feeds. Or, if you want to spice things up, we've assembled plenty of self-portrait ideas that will make your content pop!

Let's first distinguish the difference between self-portrait photography and a selfie. The subject in both photos is you; however, the image is typically taken with the phone's front camera in the latter. In (self) portraits photography, it's more common to use a DSLR camera, yet the smartphone's back camera will do just fine! You would also want to equip a tripod (or stack some books) and utilize the built-in timer.

However, don't get mistaken. Creative portrait photography requires more time and effort than 'classic' mirror pics. Snapping a self-portrait often requires preparation beforehand. Depending on how seriously you approach this, the background, lighting, composition, color scheme, clothing, hair, and makeup can really impact the result. Also, depending on your photography skills, some self-portrait photography ideas might be more difficult to implement than others. Psst, remember that post-processing does wonders, so make sure to play and experiment with editing!

Below, we've compiled an exhaustive list of creative self-portrait ideas that will surely make your photos stand out! Alternating between easy shots and some rather challenging photography tricks, the examples below will inspire you to create some bomb dot com content yourself. Should we do an article on cute selfie ideas? Let us know! Also, if you want even more creative photoshoot ideas, check out our recent article next!