Photoshoots are fun. They need more preparation than just snapping a casual photo, but if done right, the results are really worth the effort. Some people say that it is only professional photographers who should be doing photoshoots, but that’s not true at all. A photoshoot is an interesting way to tell a story in a series of images, so if you have a story to tell, all that matters is your vision.

A themed photoshoot doesn’t have to be limited to a holiday season or your favorite fandom. Almost anything that inspires you can become the theme for your creative photoshoot ideas. You can design a photoshoot around an important event or even a concept that fits your worldview.

And if themed photoshoots are not something you are interested in, you can always try an aesthetic photoshoot. Here you are virtually unlimited in your possibilities. It’s all about colors, and objects, and light, and composition!  

If you are searching for inspiration for your next photoshoot, take a look at the photoshoot ideas we have collected in this article that work great for both indoor and outdoor photography. We are looking forward to hearing about the cool photoshoot ideas you have worked on in the past; share them in the comments! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Look For Street Fashion

Look For Street Fashion

The way people dress can say a lot about the urban culture of the place.

Report

12points
POST
#2

Take Polaroids

Take Polaroids

Recreate the vintage vibe of the 70s and add some nostalgia to your photos.

Report

12points
POST
#3

Photograph In Black And White

Photograph In Black And White

Even the most mundane shots look artistic when taken in black and white.

Report

12points
POST
#4

Minimalistic Shots

Minimalistic Shots

Less is more. Try it for yourself to realize that you don’t always need elaborate backdrops.

Report

12points
POST
#5

Create Double Exposures

Create Double Exposures

Let your imagination fly and create the wildest shots with double exposure.

Report

11points
POST
#6

Try Shooting With Fisheye Lens

Try Shooting With Fisheye Lens

Limited perspective doesn’t mean limited possibilities, and the fisheye lens proves it.

Report

11points
POST
#7

Shoot Some Film

Shoot Some Film

Take a series of shots that, when combined, tell a story.

Report

11points
POST
#8

Take Action Shots

Take Action Shots

These require a bit of technical knowledge but the results are absolutely worth the time.

Report

11points
POST
#9

Shoot The Same Scene Every Day

Shoot The Same Scene Every Day

When we see something every day, we don’t always notice the change. But if you shoot the same scene day in day out, you’ll start noticing small details.

Report

10points
POST
#10

Use Mirrors For Creative Impact

Use Mirrors For Creative Impact

The possibilities here are countless, from funny to mystical images.

Report

10points
POST
#11

Rely On Natural Lighting

Rely On Natural Lighting

Having professional lighting equipment is great, but nothing beats nature.

Report

10points
POST
#12

Shoot Through Objects

Shoot Through Objects

Have you ever seen life through a cheese grater? You can create whole new worlds using this technique.

Report

10points
POST
#13

Try Architecture Photography

Try Architecture Photography

Whether at home or in a foreign place, explore the poetry of the local architecture.

Report

10points
POST
#14

Shadow Play

Shadow Play

Are shadows our twins? They surely are intriguing. Try capturing this mystery.

Report

10points
POST
#15

Shoot Through The Prisms

Shoot Through The Prisms

Nothing stands between you and countless images you can create with prisms.

Report

10points
POST
#16

Backlight Portraits

Backlight Portraits

Want to show a previously unseen side of a person? Try shooting their silhouettes in the backlight.

Report

10points
POST
#17

Explore Patterns And Repeating Elements

Explore Patterns And Repeating Elements

Patterns are everywhere: in nature, in architecture, in the way people act and move.

Report

10points
POST
#18

Take Your Camera On Your Daily Walk

Take Your Camera On Your Daily Walk

You never know what amusing or breathtaking encounters might happen on your way to the local park.

Report

9points
POST
#19

Photograph Still Life With Found Objects

Photograph Still Life With Found Objects

Every object has a story. Even more so if you found them in a thrift shop or in the street. Show this story through your photos

Report

9points
POST
#20

Make Use Of The Rain

Make Use Of The Rain

One of the most poetic acts of nature, rain sets the mood, changes the world around, and gives new faces to old things

Report

9points
POST
#21

Conduct A Fashion Shoot

Conduct A Fashion Shoot

If you dream of working for Vogue, you gotta start somewhere, and this is your chance.

Report

9points
POST
#22

Shoot Window Reflections

Shoot Window Reflections

Life through the glass may seem pretty different from what your eyes see.

Report

9points
POST
#23

Master Artificial Light

Master Artificial Light

Learned to work with natural light? Perfect, it’s time to create magic using lamps of all kinds.

Report

9points
POST
#24

Try Car Photography

Try Car Photography

Cars tell as many stories about their owners as pets. Collect as many as you can.

Report

8points
POST
#25

Work On Product Photography

Work On Product Photography

If you have a friend who makes handmade candles or embroidered baseball caps, help them promote their products.

Report

8points
POST
#26

Drive To Dark Sky Areas

Drive To Dark Sky Areas

This might be difficult in big cities but if you can drive to places where the night sky is not polluted by all the city lights, you will get some magic photos.

Report

8points
POST
#27

Light Trail Photography

Light Trail Photography

If you want to create an iconic urban photo, light trails are an absolute must to try.

Report

8points
POST
#28

Recreate A Tilt-Shift Effect

Recreate A Tilt-Shift Effect

What if places and objects were the same but doll-sized?

Report

8points
POST
#29

Try Creating Images With Complementary Colors

Try Creating Images With Complementary Colors

You will need to study the color wheel, but when you use it in practice, the results are so satisfying.

Report

8points
POST
#30

Experiment With Projecting An Image Onto Your Model

Experiment With Projecting An Image Onto Your Model


Take the green screen to a whole new level and create magic worlds.

Report

8points
POST
#31

Take Candid Photos

Take Candid Photos

Sincere human emotions are so beautiful. Can you reflect them in your photos? 

Report

8points
POST
#32

Get Up For Sunrise

Get Up For Sunrise

The golden hour is given its name for a reason. Even if you are not an early bird, try it at least once.

Report

8points
POST
#33

Pick A Movie Or TV Show Concept

Pick A Movie Or TV Show Concept

Do you love noir movies? Or maybe you always wanted to recreate Wes Anderson’s aesthetics? You can do it with your photos.

Report

8points
POST
#34

Take Portraits Of Yourself

Take Portraits Of Yourself

One model that is always available and will follow your every instruction to the T.

Report

7points
POST
#35

Photograph Your Partner

Photograph Your Partner

If you think you know everything about your partner, turn them into your model. You will be surprised to find new sides.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Photograph Someone Working

Photograph Someone Working

There is something extremely fascinating about a person doing the job they love.

Report

7points
POST
#37

Get Dirty In The Garden

Get Dirty In The Garden

All those bushes you’ve been taking care of, the time has come to present them to the world.

Report

7points
POST
#38

Get Close With A Macro Shoot

Get Close With A Macro Shoot

Did you know that life happens on every level? Get up and personal with the smallest parts of it.

Report

7points
POST
#39

Seek Out Silhouettes

Seek Out Silhouettes

People, buildings, objects: they are absolutely different when presented in silhouette.

Report

7points
POST
#40

Find Local Events To Photograph

Find Local Events To Photograph

Events and celebrations are the epitome of the local culture. You can do it both while traveling and at home.

Report

7points
POST
#41

Try Some Motion Blur

Try Some Motion Blur

Blurs occur when you don’t know how to shoot motion but you can also turn them into an artistic tool.

Report

7points
POST
#42

Try Abstract Photography

Try Abstract Photography

Let your audience decide what it is that you wanted to show in this image.

Report

7points
POST
#43

Use Drone

Use Drone

Let’s look at the world the way birds see it. Be sure to check if you need permission to operate a drone in the area.

Report

7points
POST
#44

Use Fog And Mist To Capture A Mystical Atmosphere

Use Fog And Mist To Capture A Mystical Atmosphere

You were planning a photoshoot but the weather changed? Make nature your ally and create a fairy tale world.

Report

7points
POST
#45

Explore Enchanting Forests

Explore Enchanting Forests

Have you ever thought about why every fairy tale has a magic forest? It’s because every forest is full of magic. 

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Candid Couple

Candid Couple

That special feeling that can’t be expressed with words but fills the atmosphere if two people love each other. Don’t forget to ask the couple for permission to shoot.

Report

7points
POST
#47

Photograph Your Pets

Photograph Your Pets

You can’t go wrong with your pets. Every single photo will be a masterpiece, and you both will have a great time.

Report

6points
POST
#48

Take Up Toy Photography

Take Up Toy Photography

Remember Toy Story? Lego Movie? What if you try and recreate their success with the toys you have at hand?

Report

6points
POST
#49

Photograph Water Drops

Photograph Water Drops

Every water drop is as powerful as the entire ocean. They are also magnificently photogenic.

Report

6points
POST
#50

Photograph Someone Cooking

Photograph Someone Cooking

Cooking is nothing short of magic, and people who cook are equal to magicians. Capture them performing their magic.

Report

6points
POST
#51

Food Photography

Food Photography

Once the cooking is over, take a photo of the dish. Make sure your photo shows how delicious it is.

Report

6points
POST
#52

Take Neon-Lit Photographs At Night

Take Neon-Lit Photographs At Night

Neon lights are so photogenic, every photo that features them immediately becomes an urban masterpiece.

Report

6points
POST
#53

Try Taking Long Exposure Portraits

Try Taking Long Exposure Portraits

We all have many faces and many voices. Set your camera settings to long exposure and see if you can capture every avatar of your model.

Report

6points
POST
#54

Photograph Family Or Friends

Photograph Family Or Friends

Your family and friends will always help you out when you need models. Express your love for them through your photos.

Report

6points
POST
#55

Experiment With Bokeh

Experiment With Bokeh

Another very interesting artistic tool in your belt. If used correctly and in moderation, can add a flair of fantasy to your photos.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Photograph Perspective

Photograph Perspective

This is like photographing the notion of no limits.

Report

6points
POST
#57

Hunt For Wildlife

Hunt For Wildlife

You are in for a lot of comedy here. You will also be surprised how many wild animals actually enjoy posing in front of the camera.

Report

6points
POST
#58

Framing Flowers

Framing Flowers

Nature has given us flowers as a symbol of beauty. You can use them as a natural frame for your portraits.

Report

6points
POST
#59

Capture Kids Portrait Images

Capture Kids Portrait Images

Even the shyest kid will open up so much quicker than any adult. Try to capture their unique personalities.

Report

5points
POST
#60

Clean Up And Photograph Your Interior Design

Clean Up And Photograph Your Interior Design

You’ll be surprised how many people would love to see the way you decorate your space. Also will give you another reason to clean up.

Report

5points
POST
#61

Call Upon Your Neighbours

Call Upon Your Neighbours

Hopefully you have some nice neighbors who are up for the challenge. And if you are new in the area, that will be a nice chance to get to know them better.

Report

5points
POST
#62

Create A Personal Documentary

Create A Personal Documentary

From your daily activities to any issue that holds great importance for you, anything can be a topic for a documentary.

Report

5points
POST
#63

Crystal Ball Photography

Crystal Ball Photography

Crystal balls look like they hold entire worlds within them. They are amazing for photographing landscapes but you can also experiment with other objects and people.

Report

5points
POST
#64

Shoot Out Of Focus

Shoot Out Of Focus

What is generally considered to be a lack of photography skill can become a great artistic tool to draw attention to important details or express your feelings.

Report

5points
POST
#65

In A Deserted Building

In A Deserted Building

Whether you photograph the building itself or people and objects in the building, try incorporating the building’s character into the shots. They will tell you stories beyond imagination.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Make Panoramic Pictures

Make Panoramic Pictures

This technique takes some time to master but once you can pull it off you will want to apply it to every single landscape. And the results will be stunning.

Report

5points
POST
#67

Have A Photoshoot In A Bath

Have A Photoshoot In A Bath

Recreate some of the old English paintings or create your own portraits of people in water, foam bubbles, and an occasional rubber duck.

Report

4points
POST
#68

Go Treasure Hunting

Go Treasure Hunting

The definition of treasure here can be so broad. The more rare or the better hidden the object, the more interesting the game and the photos get.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!