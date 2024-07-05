Ex-Howard Stern Writer Elisa Jordana Pleads Guilty To Battery In Viral Livestream Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Howard Stern Show writer Elisa “Jordana” Schwartz pleaded guilty to battery after being arrested for physically assaulting her then-boyfriend — a moment that was captured during one of her livestreams.

She highlighted her happiness over the ordeal being finally over, confessing to Bored Panda that the viral moment drew requests from “weirdos that like dominatrixes.”

Highlights Elisa Jordana pleaded guilty to battery, resulting in 12 months of probation, community service, anger management, and a small fine.

The viral livestream incident captured Elisa assaulting her then-boyfriend, drawing unusual attention from dominatrix enthusiasts.

Elisa completed her community service at the Salvation Army and was recommended for therapy after a mental health evaluation.

The 41-year-old content creator copped the plea in May, and with it, she received 12 months of probation, 45 hours of community service, 12 hours of anger management classes, and a small fine, court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday (July 5) show.

“Just so happy this whole thing is over,” Elisa told Bored Panda on Friday. “Can’t wait for the probation to be over. They said if I’m good, it can be six months.”

As per Page Six, the streamer can apply for early termination of her probation after six months if all the conditions of her agreement are met.

Elisa “Jordana” Schwartz opened up to Bored Panda after pleading guilty to battery

The blogger, who manages the IRL Queen website, said she has already completed her community service requirement, which included 19.5 hours at the Salvation Army.

“The rest of the time, I bought out of at $10 an hour,” she explained.

As for anger management classes, Elisa has been evaluated for mental health and was subsequently recommended to go to therapy.

“The mental health evaluation was enjoyable. It was a really nice woman. It felt like I was talking to a friend,” she recalled.

“I am going to forget about this whole thing and just work on my own YouTube and date new awesome people,” Elisa said, emphasizing that she did not want to comment on Bahram “Zscorro” Alipour, whom she was found guilty of “repeatedly punching.”

Back in April, Elisa’s lawyer, Brian Bieber from Miami, told Bored Panda that she had been “suffocated” by Bahram, writing in an email: “A verbal argument ensued between two people who were in a volatile relationship, the temperature escalated, and Elisa was the victim of a battery – not the other way around.”

Nevertheless, the influencer, who is followed by nearly 25,000 people on Instagram, said she had no intentions of pursuing any legal action against her former boyfriend.

She eventually settled on a guilty plea to close a painful and expensive chapter of her life, saying: “I just wanted it to be over. The lawyers charge too much to go to trial. This whole experience has been a big money suck. I’m still paying for things.

“If I took the plea, it could just be over, and it wouldn’t be on my record.”

Elisa said she has already completed her community service requirement, which included 19.5 hours at the Salvation Army

Elisa has, however, learned a lot about herself throughout this experience, as she admitted: “I’m obviously not going to hit anybody again, and I am definitely going to try and control my emotions better.”

The viral lifestream, which was, at the time, viewed by millions of people, rapidly propelled Elisa into infamy on the internet. But the negative attention hasn’t impacted her life much.

“My life has not changed at all!” she said. “I wish it would — only a handful of weirdos that like dominatrixes have contacted me sadly.

“I gained a few thousand subscribers on YouTube, but my job has not changed, nor my daily life.”

Elisa was arrested on April 9 on a battery charge after streaming a fight with her then-boyfriend, Zscorro, whose real name is Bahram.

In the stream, Elisa could be seen striking her ex following a cheating dispute involving the 41-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman named Sara.

Elisa, who used to play keytar for the band Cobra Starship, had been live streaming after coming out of a couple’s therapy session, during which she learned that Bahram, who is the alleged son of a billionaire, had been cheating on her.

Following a series of evocative conversations with her viewers and even showcasing a brief job interview for a position as an assistant with a homeless woman named Crystal, Elisa was told to meet with the police outside the shopping area she had been live streaming from.

Back in April, Elisa’s lawyer, Brian Bieber from Miami, told Bored Panda that she had been “suffocated” by Bahram

Former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana gets into an insane fight with a man while driving on stream pic.twitter.com/LYDZi1XmY5 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 9, 2024

At a later stage, the former musician was filmed driving with her ex, but tensions rose when Sara called and Elisa struck Bahram, eventually leading to the physical altercation.

At the time, Elisa told Bored Panda that she had feared for her life and believed she could’ve been “easily killed.”

She said: “I slapped him a few times regrettably, but he tried to strangle me and tossed my head around like a ragdoll.

“I believe he would have killed me if I didn’t get out of the car [and] on[to] the road.”

Elisa was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, USA

Elisa was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The police had reportedly heard both sides of the fight and looked at the video of the live stream, ultimately determining Elisa was the aggressor.

In the original footage of the live stream, which has since been taken down from YouTube, 2 hours and 15 minutes in, Bahram could be seen seizing Elisa’s hair and pulling it while she screamed in pain and asked him to stop.

Elisa eventually honked her car when the man wouldn’t stop pulling her hair, despite her pleading, “I’m sorry.” The car subsequently stopped in the traffic, and Elisa was seen getting out of her car and running before Bahram was seen racing after her.

“I ran into another car. That’s how desperate I was to get away,” Elisa recalled. The comedy writer went on to explain that “random truck drivers” were able to put a stop to the situation.

She said: “Yes, all the truck drivers were calling the police to help me when they saw me being thrown out onto the highway.”

In the aftermath, Elisa’s locks had been damaged to the point of no return, as she described: “I had to cut my hair out. It was so messed up after that hair-pulling.

“My head was so violently shaken.”

Now, seemingly appeased by the conclusion of this entire situation, Elisa has decided to focus on her career.

She told Bored Panda: “My main goal is to get my business to where it was — that’s how I know I’ll get through everything.

“Success is the best revenge, as they say.”

