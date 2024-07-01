Hawk Tuah Girl Stuns Thousands By Making First Public Appearance At Zach Bryan Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” joined Zach Bryan on stage during his Quittin Time Tour concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Tennessee, USA, on Saturday (June 29). The 23-year-old consequently joined a notable list of artists who shared the grandstand with the Oklahoma musician, including John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

Multiple clips of Hailey started circulating over the weekend, as the internet sensation was filmed stepping onto the stage during Zach’s 2020 hit Revival.

The Great American Bar Scene TikTok page, dedicated to the 28-year-old singer, shared a video of Hailey entering the show, donning white cowboy boots, cut-off jeans, and a cowboy hat.

The clip, which has amassed over 15.5 million views, showed Hailey grabbing the microphone while holding a beer in the other hand before letting out a saluting scream to an excited audience.

Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” joined Zach Bryan on stage during his Quittin Time Tour concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium

Hailey Welch

Plenty of people showed support, as a TikTok user commented: “This is the revenge I’ve been hoping for to all these women hating on her for literally no reason.

“God bless you hawk tuah girl.”

A person wrote: “2 little words changed her whole life!! GOOD FOR HER.”

greatamericanbarscene

The concert took place in Tennessee, USA, on Saturday (June 29)

Someone else penned: “Here’s hoping that she can turn this into a true positive and find a new job since her employer fired her.

“Looks like she’s doing good so far!”

A second clip shared by The Great American Bar Scene, which received over 1.3 million views, displayed Hailey singing along with Zach.

greatamericanbarscene

The 23-year-old joined a notable list of artists who shared the grandstand with Zach, including John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen

greatamericanbarscene

Despite numerous perverted comments referring to oral sex, more people shared their praise, as an observer penned: “She’s having the summer of a lifetime”

“She is living her best life protect her at all cost,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “She’s a cute bubbly girl. has a sense of humor.”

At some point, Zach and Hailey gave a “Hawk Tuah” to the thrilled crowd. Moreover, the viral woman had some stumbles, occasionally getting lost over lyrics, but concertgoers didn’t care, TMZ reported on Sunday (June 30).

The viral sensation has flipped what was once an infamous street interview to her advantage, making over $65,000 (and counting) selling merch inspired by her unfiltered personality.

Fathead Threads, a Tennessee-based embroidery and apparel brand, became the only official vendor for Hawk Tuah Girl merchandise, selling hats and apparel.

Multiple clips of Hailey started circulating over the weekend, as she was filmed stepping onto the stage during Zach’s 2020 hit Revival

The company has been exclusively selling “Hawk Tuah ’24” hats, which are currently available in 14 colors and selling for $32.78 each.

Hailey became known as the Hawk Tuah Girl on June 11 after mimicking expectoration sounds and joking about fellatio during a street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV.

During the much-talked-about video interview, the YouTubers asked Hailey, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

timanddeetv

Hailey responded in her now emblematic Southern accent: “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

The woman’s response became an instant internet meme, sparking reactions from millions of people, including WWE wrestler Liv Morgan, who quoted her in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday (June 22).

Posing with her massive belt, Liv said: “I feel so good. I just gotta give this thing a hawk tuah.”

Over the past weeks, the clip has been referenced by other notable figures, including Joe Rogan, Howard Stern, and the Philadelphia Phillies’ first baseman Bryce Harper.

Hailey flipped what was once an infamous street interview to her advantage, making over $65,000 (and counting) selling merch

Fathead Threads

Numerous rumors regarding Hailey’s professional life have since spread, such as claims that she signed with United Talent Agency. However, the deal was quickly debunked.

There were also speculations regarding Hailey’s job as a preschool teacher, which she supposedly lost as a result of her infamous street interview.

Facebook page Tippah County Tribune published a post on June 21 stating that “Hawk Tuah girl” had been fired from her job at a school after a video of her risqué relationship advice went viral online.

However, after the post went viral, the claim was also debunked as the Facebook page described its output as being satirical in nature.

“Forget anyone who doesn’t like what you’re doing,” a reader commented

