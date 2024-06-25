“She Brought The World Together”: Hawk Tuah Girl Gets Support From Netizens Amid Hate

ADVERTISEMENT

People are defending the Hawk Tuah Girl after she faced criticism following a lewd video of herself filmed in Tennessee.

On June 11, YouTubers Tim & Dee TV posted a Reel to their Instagram account @timanddeetv of a street interview conducted in Nashville with two women.

One of them was Hailey Welch, now known by a strange onomatopoeia.

Highlights Hailey Welch, known as Hawk Tuah Girl, went viral after a street interview in Tennessee.

Her peculiar onomatopoeia response during the interview led to memes, merchandise, and even tattoos.

Many people find Hailey's carefree attitude refreshing and support her against online hate.

The clip of the interview was later reposted on TikTok, receiving 3.4 million views and 300,000 likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey’s popularity grew so much that she is reportedly selling merch to profit from her new viral Hawk Tuah Girl identity.

Share icon A woman named Hailey Welch was turned into a meme after describing a risqué act during a street interview



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim & Dee TV

During the much-talked-about video, the men asked Hailey, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” to which she responded in a Southern accent, “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

The woman’s response led to dozens of memes that added her over backgrounds, inserting her into different scenarios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even WWE wrestler Liv Morgan quoted the woman’s peculiar spitting onomatopoeia in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday (June 22).

Posing with her massive belt, Liv said, “I feel so good. I just gotta give this thing a hawk tuah.”

Hailey is now known as the Hawk Tuah Girl

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tim & Dee TV

The Tennessee woman was asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” to which she responded, “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang “

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tim & Dee TV

In a separate clip from the Tim & Dee TV interview, one of the content creators asked Hailey to “leave a message to [her] last body,” to which she responded, “I love you, Pookie!” making thousands comment that “she’s the funniest chick to hang out with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tennessee resident’s words sparked mixed reactions online, with some people arguing that she shouldn’t have exposed herself like that in front of a global audience.

“Imagine your boss seeing this in the future,” a TikTok user pointed out.

Thousands of social media users found the onomatopoeia hilarious, leading Hailey to sell merch with her famous catchphrase

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: fatheadthreads

Share icon

Image credits: fatheadthreads

However, most people found her carefree attitude really refreshing. One user wrote, “This woman needs to be protected at all cost!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know she’s a blast to party with,” someone else added.

“The country twang makes this 10000% better,” another individual highlighted.

She has recently partnered with the apparel company Fathead Threads to sell signed hats for $50

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fatheadthreads

Share icon

Image credits: fatheadthreads

“We have been here all night making them,” the company wrote on X

Hawk Tuah Spit On That Thang pic.twitter.com/uvwc3vvlO5 — OldSchoolHats (@Oldschoolhats) June 20, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey’s response inspired everything from memes to toys and even tattoos

No way people are getting Hawk Tuah tattoos. 🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/5JgnLJ0saP — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 22, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full interview below:

On June 19, the Tennessee-based apparel company Fathead Threads posted two photos to Facebook showing the owner, Jason Poteete, standing with Hailey in a hat reading, “Hawk Tuah ’24 Spit On That Thang.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second picture, Hailey is shown signing her name on the hats.

The hats are available on the company’s website and range in price from $32 (regular) to $50 (signed).

“She’s only getting hate because she’s free-spirited,” an X user wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon