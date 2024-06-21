Bianca Censori’s Breasts Almost Fall Out As She Wears Outfit Resemblant Of “The Fifth Element”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori, who has rapidly built a reputation for daring and extremely revealing fashion choices, made sure that her latest appearance in Paris was no exception.

The 29-year-old former Yeezy architect nearly bared it all once again as she stepped out on Thursday night and headed to Gigi Paris.

Opting for an audacious ensemble, the Australian native wore only a pair of suspenders to cover her top half and paired the striking monochromatic look with capris and chunky heels, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Image credits: BACKGRID

The cherry on top was her new pink hairdo, which she first debuted during an outing with her 47-year-old husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Wednesday, June 20.

As the couple attended a Paris Fashion Week runway show on Wednesday for the label Prototypes, the young model’s outfit consisted of a sheer, nude bodysuit that exposed her back and butt cheeks, paired with knee-length stockings in the same hue, while her husband went with an incognito look that was composed of an all-white outfit that looked like a hazmat suit.

After the couple attended a runway show on Wednesday, netizens compared the controversial rapper’s outfit to that of a beekeeper

Image credits: dondatimes

Image credits: dondatimes

Image credits: Vogue

When the boundary-pushing model stepped out on Thursday, she had dinner at the popular Gigi Paris restaurant and met the Heartless rapper at the location.

Her outfit was reminiscent of actress Milla Jovovich’s iconic look in the 1997 sci-fi film The Fifth Element. The ensemble appeared to be an ultra-racy interpretation of the Jean Paul Gaultier bandage bodysuit worn by Jovovich’s character Leeloo.

While Leeloo sported a neon orange bob, Bianca’s statement was complete with messy, shoulder-length curls that were in vibrant hues of pink.

“Leeloo Dallas multipass!” read one Facebook user’s comment on the model’s outfit, referencing one of the movie character’s famous dialogues from the film.

The outfit choice also fueled more allegations of the model being controlled by her husband or being coerced into dressing a certain way.

“I feel sorry for her, I really believe her husband is abusing her (mentally),” read one comment, while another said, “Does she have mental health issues. No sane person would go.out looking like this.”

“i would be asking them to leave if they appeared in a restaurant like that it’s disgusting,” one wrote.

“This girl needs help & should run as fast as she can from that lunatic,” wrote another. “Have some respect for urself girl.”

“What the hell is going on there, is he forcing her to dress this way, is it for attention????????” a social media user asked this week

Image credits: dondatimes

It is unclear exactly when the controversial rapper began dating his spouse. The Australian woman earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Melbourne. Years after she completed her master’s education in 2020, she began working for the music mogul’s company, Yeezy, in November 2020.

“I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic,” said Bianca while explaining her entry into architecture in a since-deleted interview with Hypebeast in 2021.

“I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale,” she continued. “As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture.”

“She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood,” she added.

After Ye’s divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized in November 2022, the Grammy winner and Bianca got a “confidential” marriage license in California on December 20, 2022.

The rap artist has also been co-parenting his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with the SKIMS founder.

The 47-year-old artist once got into a scuffle with a reporter for asking whether his wife had any “free will”

Ye’s second marriage to his headline-sparking wife has been riddled with speculation from onlookers about whether Bianca has any “free will.”

The Vultures 1 album-maker even got into a scuffle with a reporter over the very same subject earlier this year.

“Hey Kanye, how you doing?” a TMZ journalist asked him in January 2024. “It’s good to see you. People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying you’re controlling her.”

The remarks prompted an aggressive reaction from the CARNIVAL rapper, who snatched the phone out of the reporter’s hand.

“Don’t come asking me that dumb-a– s— ,” he said. “I’m a person, bro … some dumb-a** disrespectful questions about my wife.”

“You got questions for that, or are you part of the system? Do you understand what I’m saying?” he asked. “…Do you understand what I’m saying? Was it wrong for you to ask me about my wife, some dumba–, disrespectful s— like that, was that wrong or right?”

When the reporter asked him to answer her questions, he responded by saying, “Answer the question — I’m supposed to answer your questions? Answer my questions.”

“I got your phone now: They’re gonna arrest me for taking your phone, arrest me for taking your phone then,” he continued before calling himself a “grown-a– superhero.”

“I’m a grown man with a family, I provide for a lot of people,” he was captured saying in another video as he chided the journalist.

The internet joked about it being “ironic” that the Australian model’s surname was Censori “when she dresses like that”

