BoredPanda

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure
Michał Kruszyński
Firstly, I love movies, and secondly, I love practical special effects. 

Films such as Predator, Aliens, Gremlins, Little Shop of Horrors laid the foundations for modern special effects. I deal with stage design and sculpture, so I decided to bring scenes from these iconic productions to life.

 

The aliens in the James Cameron movie weren’t painted black. In fact, they looked more like insects

The first one is a scene from James Cameron’s Aliens. I want to show 1:1 Alien Warrior and Ellen Ripley. I started with Xenomorph character.

Some were bright and dark

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

The problem is that we never see the monsters in their entirety in the movie. They are always hidden in the dark and show up in short, one-second shots. Of course, you can find many archival photos or action figures modeled on the film.

All these versions of Alien were slightly different from each other

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

It should be remembered that puppets with the right proportions, costumes for stuntmen and animatronic puppets were used on the set.

I used the foam and rubber method to build the alien character

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

It allows for quick effects and quick introduction of changes to an existing project.

Close up look

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

This technique consists in building a form using foam sheets of different thickness and hardness, and the whole thing is covered with several layers of latex at the end

Here you can see facial details

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

The alien is ready – now it’s time for Ellen Ripley

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

The final appearance of the creature was the sum of all these elements and created the image of the full terror of the alien – in the minds of people in the cinema. This is what I focused on creating a replica of the character, on giving the horror that the director wanted to show us in his cult film.

Creating character using the foam and rubber technique

I Have Created A Lifesize Alien Warrior Figure

Michał Kruszyński
Multidisciplinary creator / sculptor / graphic designer / scenography and prop maker

