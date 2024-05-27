Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Worst Case Of Nepo”: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Faces Hate Online For Young Simba Performance
Celebrities, Entertainment

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
North West, the oldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children, enjoyed the spotlight onstage during her performance as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live concert in Los Angeles.

However, following the performance, the 10-year-old daughter faced the wrath of the internet, which branded her performance as the “worst case” of nepotism.

Highlights
  • North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter, starred as Young Simba in The Lion King live concert
  • The child star’s performance was part of a two-day production at The Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25
  • Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories of North's performance, including a snap with Jennifer Hudson
  • North faced online backlash, accused of nepotism, following her Young Simba performance

The preteen, who was one of the youngest artists to enter Billboard’s Hot 100, starred in a two-day live production at The Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25.

The audience included North’s family members, who cheered her on as she sang I Just Can’t Wait to be King from the animated film.

North West made her acting debut as Young Simba in the The Lion King live concert

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

The child star’s portrayal of Young Simba saw her dressed in light yellow furry hood and a zipped sweater. A matching pair of shorts and furry boats were also included in the outfit.

The 10-year-old’s Young Simba performance comes just months after she clinched her own rap portion in the song Talking, which featured on her music mogul father’s Vultures 1 album.

Kim Kardashian proudly shared Instagram Stories of her 10-year-old daughter behind-the-scenes

"Worst Case Of Nepo": Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Faces Hate Online For Young Simba Performance

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Proud mama and reality TV star Kim posted a series of Instagram stories of her daughter’s Young Simba portrayal from the show. One of them included a snap with Jennifer Hudson, who appeared as a special guest in the live show.

Not everyone online was happy with her performance, with many saying nepotism was the only reason she landed the role.

Netizens sharply criticized the child’s performance, saying she landed the role only because of her famous parents

@sophiaavachang I had so much fun watching North West performing “I Just Can’t Wait To King” at Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl #fyp #disney #simba #northwest #lionking #hollywoodbowl ♬ original sound – Sophia Chang 💕

“The worst case of nepo I have witnessed,” one comment said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Nepotism is literally the best thing to be born with,” another comment said while a third read, “Nepotism and the synonym next to it is KARDASHIANS.”

“I’m sure her mom’s influence (or money) is the only reason she got this leading/singing role,” one comment said

"Worst Case Of Nepo": Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Faces Hate Online For Young Simba Performance

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“She looks great and it seems like she’s having a lot of fun, but I’m definitely not gonna bypass the fact that we all know she wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t who her parents were. This is classism at its finest!” another said.

One wrote, “Nepotism is so crazy lol. Someone else’s more talented, probably voice and dance trained kid didn’t get it because his/her family isn’t famous enough.”

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel bad for the children with actual talent that never get a chance to show it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
caroleg_ avatar
Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for that kid. She's been thrown into the limelight without talent, only because she is who she is. Shame on her parents, publicly seeking mongrels.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
dorits avatar
doredde
doredde
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you are doing it again. You seem to binge-copy everything that pops up on TIKTOK or whatever "important" media to this side. Quality, not Quantity is the magic word here. Try to find something that comes from your own personality to discuss here. It´s really starting to annoy me. Every time I come here for an interesting exchange of topics that go beyond Hollywoods B- or C- Celebs obscene waste of money or other peoples time or nerves, I find another blog about someones b**bs or clothes or "scandals". Not everybodies life revolves solely around this. Nearly all the time I find an interesting article that I like to comment or read other peoples comments it´s more or less 6 months old or more. Please Panda, do not be boring!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
