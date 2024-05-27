“Worst Case Of Nepo”: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Faces Hate Online For Young Simba Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

North West, the oldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children, enjoyed the spotlight onstage during her performance as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live concert in Los Angeles.

However, following the performance, the 10-year-old daughter faced the wrath of the internet, which branded her performance as the “worst case” of nepotism.

The preteen, who was one of the youngest artists to enter Billboard’s Hot 100, starred in a two-day live production at The Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25.

The audience included North’s family members, who cheered her on as she sang I Just Can’t Wait to be King from the animated film.

North West made her acting debut as Young Simba in the The Lion King live concert

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

The child star’s portrayal of Young Simba saw her dressed in light yellow furry hood and a zipped sweater. A matching pair of shorts and furry boats were also included in the outfit.

The 10-year-old’s Young Simba performance comes just months after she clinched her own rap portion in the song Talking, which featured on her music mogul father’s Vultures 1 album.

Kim Kardashian proudly shared Instagram Stories of her 10-year-old daughter behind-the-scenes

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Proud mama and reality TV star Kim posted a series of Instagram stories of her daughter’s Young Simba portrayal from the show. One of them included a snap with Jennifer Hudson, who appeared as a special guest in the live show.

Not everyone online was happy with her performance, with many saying nepotism was the only reason she landed the role.

Netizens sharply criticized the child’s performance, saying she landed the role only because of her famous parents

“The worst case of nepo I have witnessed,” one comment said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Nepotism is literally the best thing to be born with,” another comment said while a third read, “Nepotism and the synonym next to it is KARDASHIANS.”

“I’m sure her mom’s influence (or money) is the only reason she got this leading/singing role,” one comment said

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“She looks great and it seems like she’s having a lot of fun, but I’m definitely not gonna bypass the fact that we all know she wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t who her parents were. This is classism at its finest!” another said.

One wrote, “Nepotism is so crazy lol. Someone else’s more talented, probably voice and dance trained kid didn’t get it because his/her family isn’t famous enough.”

