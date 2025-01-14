Kim Kardashian Kids: What We Know About Her Four Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s journey as a high-profile celebrity couple has captured attention for over a decade. After transitioning from friends to partners in 2012, the global icons built a family of six together.

After years of friendship and flirtation, Kardashian and West finally tied the knot in 2014 at an extravagant wedding ceremony in a Renaissance fortress in Florence. The enviable invitee list included John Legend, Lana Del Rey, Steve McQueen, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Their children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — have also grown to be household names, reflecting the influence of their famous parents. Despite their divorce, Kim and Kanye remain committed to co-parenting while navigating life apart.

From Chi’s inspiring surrogacy story to North’s bold honesty, Saint’s precocious charm, and Psalm’s sweetness, let’s explore the four Kardashian-West kids whose personalities are shaping the next generation of their iconic family empire.

Image credits: @kimkardashian

North: Kim's Firstborn and Budding Star

Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

Born on June 15, 2013, and now 11 years old, North inherited Kim’s impeccable work ethic, propelling her shapewear brand, SKIMS, into a multi-billion-dollar company.

Kim has worked to instill this drive in her children, and none more so than her firstborn, whose bold personality and budding business sense have fueled her growing fame on social media.

Thanks to her joy-filled, creative videos, the 11-year-old has amassed a massive following on TikTok (19 million and counting). The mother-daughter duo often films together, be it “ridiculous dance routines” (per Hello Magazine), blink-and-you’ll-miss-it trends, or candid behind-the-scenes life clips at the Kardashian family home.

Unsurprisingly, the offspring of two fashion titans has also become known for her iconic style. With family friends like Oliver Rousteing and Riccardo Tisci on speed dial, North’s fashion moments could compete with those of her ultra-stylish mother and aunts — most notably, her pin-striped monochromatic look for couture week in July 2022.

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In season 4 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the straight-from-the-shoulder starlet commented on looks at the 2023 Met Gala, providing the kind of candid dressing-downs that would have made Joan Rivers proud.

Kardashian has publicly celebrated North’s cheeky and fun-filled personality, and the two share a wonderfully close bond. However, the mother of four acknowledges that her older daughter, who can be quite a harsh critic, has taught her invaluable lessons in patience (per Elle.com).

After having North, Kim reportedly reduced publicly available images of her children, particularly on her own social media pages, to lessen the impact of feverish public interest, saying, “On weekends, I don’t post as much [on social media] because I’m with my kids. I’m really protective of my life with them” (Per ET Online).

Saint: The Energetic and Loving Son

Image credits: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first son, Saint West, on December 5, 2015. Now 9 years old, Saint continues to captivate with his playful charm, magnetic personality, and budding interests in sports and fashion.

Known for his lively energy and kind nature, he has become the apple of his parent’s eyes and is often celebrated by his family in touching tributes online.

Kim, in particular, has never shied away from sharing adoration for her son. In a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his ninth birthday, the SKIMS CEO referred to him as her “soulmate,” a sentiment that touched her millions of followers.

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Frequently describing him as her “sweet boy,” Kim’s affection for Saint is evident in her posts, photos, and interviews, where she often highlights his loving nature and bright spirit (per Page Six.)

Noting the imbalanced gender ratio in the Kardashian household, Kim hired a “manny” for Saint and Psalm in 2023 to ensure they had a solid male presence at home.

However, there’s been no shortage of affectionate displays between Saint and his father, Kanye, who often go on one-on-one outings to sports games together.

Image credits: Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News / Getty Images

The big brother of Chi and Psalm was even given a football lesson by Tom Brady in 2021, and he was seen attending a Golden State Warriors game with Kanye in 2022.

He’s also a soccer fan, and in March 2023, he watched England’s Arsenal F.C. play Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in London.

Chicago: The Precious Sweetheart

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Born via surrogacy on January 15, 2018, Chicago West marked a joyous milestone for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after a challenging journey. Now 6 years old, Chicago has instantly captured hearts with her sweet presence, and the excitement surrounding her birth remains a cherished memory.

Despite not personally carrying Chi, Kardashian claimed to feel an instant connection with her. The pair’s second daughter strongly resembles her beauty icon mother (per BBC.)

The sweet-natured darling continued a Kardashian-West tradition of uncommon baby names, with Chi’s celebrating West’s beloved hometown.

Chicago shares a strong bond with her siblings: North loves dressing up with her little sister, while Saint is the ever-protective older brother. She is also very close to her second cousins, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, who are fondly referred to as “the triplets.”

Image credits: @kimkardashian

In August 2024, Chicago was revealed to be a featured artist (per Hello Magazine) on Ye’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Vultures 2, signaling her possible baby steps into the music industry.

On the track, Chicago delivers a lighthearted and personal verse, singing about her favorite pastimes with charm and simplicity. She sings, “It’s Chicago, you know I’m the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun.”

Fans have lapped up the carefree, youthful vibe she shares with her big sister, North, and especially enjoyed the glimpse into her personality and lifestyle.

In a touching post celebrating Chi’s sixth birthday, Kardashian wrote in the caption, “I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you.”

Psalm: The Baby of the Family

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

The youngest of the Kardashian-West family, Psalm West, was born on May 9, 2019, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Now 5 years old, Psalm holds a special place as the fourth and final addition to Kim and Kanye’s celebrated family.

Just like Chicago West, Psalm was born to a surrogate mother – and, much like older brother Saint, he was given a spiritual name inspired by the Book of Psalms in the bible.

Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

It was clear from the instant Kim locked eyes with her second son that he was a blessing, and she has gone on to call him her “calm child” – a far cry from the wild natures of her other children.

Not long after Psalm’s birth, in the wake of successive scandals, social media spats, and a widening emotional gulf between the spouses, Kim and Kanye finally called it quits in 2021. They have since co-parented their four children.

When asked about it by GQ in 2023, Kim responded, “Ultimately, what matters is that the kids feel loved and heard.”

Kim Kardashian’s Unique Parenting Style and Family Life with Her Kids

Kanye and Kim are dedicated to presenting a united front for their children’s sake. However, balancing their careers, managing fame, and raising four kids is no walk in the park.

Parenting in the public eye has often taken its toll on Kardashian, who recently told E! News she feels as though she’s raising her kids “by herself” (per E Online) and that despite sharing joint custody with her ex-husband, she assumes the role of primary caregiver.

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumni filed for divorce in November 2022, she has grown to become a refreshing voice of reason online, advocating for single mothers and anyone struggling to balance work and home life (per BuzzFeed).

The Kardashians and Wests have always been no strangers to controversy and are certainly not shy when it comes to the spotlight.

However, it’s refreshing to see how they prioritize their children’s individuality and privacy, even amidst the growing public curiosity surrounding their lives.

How the Kim Kardashian Kids Are Growing Up in the Public Eye

Since the infamous duo split in 2022, Kardashian has been battling potty and media training, a delicate balancing act she’s navigating with poise (per People.com).

With her exorbitant social media following, Kim often shares glimpses of her kids’ lives through Instagram, X, and most recently, TikTok (no doubt at the encouragement of North, a nascent influencer on the platform.)

Image credits: @dashkids

Given the backlash that reality TV exposure has brought Kim and her sisters’ doorsteps, Kardashian is reluctant to overshare the minutiae of her kids’ private lives and is mistrustful of letting the media spin their narrative.

Raising her brood alone — including sons Saint and Psalm, who are increasingly estranged from their rapper father — makes the split much more difficult.

The unrelenting press attention has captured everything from family outings to school drop-offs, and the line between personal and public life is blurred.

While Kardashian has excellent support systems in her close family and friends, keeping her children away from the media’s watchful eyes often falls on her — Kim shows just enough to keep her fans updated.

Image credits: @kimkardashian

The public’s fascination with Kardashian’s four children – their clothes, their personalities, their appearances at big-ticket celebrity events – shows no sign of abating. But the 44-year-old is forthright about protecting their privacy and innocence.

Image credits: @dashkids

Despite the kids’ lavish lifestyles, Kim has struggled to keep her children grounded. And she’s not the only one upholding house rules.

Never one to back down in the face of invasive paps, Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, could be seen holding up a handwritten “Stop” sign (per People) to them at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian’s Instagram page is a treasure trove of behind-the-curtain snapshots into family life, with some of the most popular featuring all the kids.

She makes sure to spotlight each of them equally, and it’s been a source of great joy for her fans to keep up with their development over the years.

Image credits: @kimkardashian

What’s next for Kim, Ye, and Their Four Children?

Kanye has recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori, a model and architecture student. In the meantime, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying the single life.

Regardless, they will always be connected through their four children, who apparently are eager to play matchmaker for their mom, according to Collider.

Communication between Kardashian and West has ranged from amicable to combative, but both are committed to putting on a united front for the sake of their children.

Image credits: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

In spite of the rocky road post-divorce, Kim is gradually getting comfortable with this new stage of single motherhood, and her union with Kanye delivered her the greatest gift of all: four healthy, happy children.

