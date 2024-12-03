Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating? A Timeline Of Her Relationships
Celebrities, Entertainment

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating? A Timeline Of Her Relationships

Tegan Springate
BoredPanda staff
Kim Kardashian has been in the public eye since 2007, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired. Since then, her celebrity status has skyrocketed. With over 359 million followers on Instagram and nearly 10 million on TikTok, it’s clear that the demand for all things Kardashian is as strong as ever.

Given that Kim has built her brand on sharing her life in front of the camera, she’s set the stage for scrutiny. Fans are eager to hear about her personal relationships, and the intrigue surrounding her romantic life only adds to the excitement.

Join us as we explore the latest on Kim’s relationship status and reveal a complete timeline of past romances. Discover the unique ways Kim juggles motherhood while navigating the dating scene, and find out how her kids are playfully trying to set her up on dates

Kim Kardashian’s Current Relationship Status

In August 2024, Kim appeared on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed she was single, prompting cheers and applause from the audience. She shared that while she isn’t ready to date, her children are eager for her to find someone and have even hilariously tried to play matchmaker.

Kim revealed that all her children have each created a list of potential dates, with one child wanting her to date a streamer; meanwhile, her son, 8-year-old Saint, wants her to date a sports star, with Kim quipping, “I’m like, ‘If you only knew!’”

Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Timeline

Kim has a diverse relationship history, including actors, sports stars, comedians, and rappers. She has been married three times, with her first marriage occurring when she was just 19 years old.

In 2000, she married music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior. The marriage lasted four years, with Kim admitting on the “Vegas, Baby!” episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy during their Vegas elopement. 

Thomas, who has not remarried, refuted the claim, saying he doesn’t remember that happening (per Entertainment Tonight).

Following her divorce from Thomas, one of Kim’s most infamous exploits — her adult film — was born from her short-lived relationship with Ray J in 2004.

Kim had several high-profile relationships, including Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, and Gabriel Aubry, before marrying basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 after just six months of dating. Their marriage, however, made headlines for its brevity, ending in a highly publicized divorce just 72 days later.

After her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim began dating rapper Kanye West in 2012, marking the start of one of the most influential celebrity unions of the decade. The couple tied the knot in a lavish European wedding 2014, capturing global attention with their opulent celebrations.

Throughout their marriage, they welcomed four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — cementing their status as a Hollywood power couple. However, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, ending their high-profile relationship.

Kim navigated a new chapter after her marriage to Kanye West ended in early 2021. Later that year, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, she shared an unexpected on-screen moment with comedian Pete Davidson.

The two shared a kiss during a skit, sparking immediate rumors of a budding romance. This connection, however, reportedly irritated West, leading to a public back-and-forth between the rapper and Davidson.

Their relationship became a public fascination throughout 2022, with Kim often praising Pete for his humor and kind nature. In the October 2022 episode of The Kardashians titled Never Go Against the Family,” Kim described Pete as “literally the best human being I’ve ever met. Like, the best heart.”

Despite the positive public perception and their visible chemistry, the couple called it quits in August 2022 after nine months of dating, citing busy schedules and the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight. Both reportedly parted on good terms and chose to remain friends.

After her split from Pete, Kim revealed to Scott Disick in the June 2023 “Don’t Want It, Don’t Need It, I’m Done” episode of The Kardashians that she was seeing someone new. 

Kim revealed that her friends set her up, and she began dating a mystery man, dubbed “Drop Dead Fred.” The identity of “Fred” was never disclosed.

In September 2023, Kim was reportedly dating NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a former fling of her sister KKhloé. The couple was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party packing on some light PDA (per People).

 

However, neither Odell nor Kim confirmed or denied the relationship. Sources claim the couple called it quits in April 2024 (per Entertainment Tonight).

Most recently, Kim shared some steamy snaps on her Instagram. Kim, who often pokes fun at herself and the media attention surrounding her relationships, held a sexy photo shoot with the new Tesla Optimus robot. Perhaps the robot is Kim’s answer to the perfect man.

How Kim Balances Dating and Motherhood

Amidst her whirlwind of relationships, her marriage to Kanye is a defining chapter that gifted her with her greatest treasure: her children. Yet, being a single parent to four active little ones is no small feat.

Speaking to Zoe Winkler in November 2024 on her podcast, “What In The Winkler!?” Kim shared that despite being fortunate enough to have nannies available, she still finds motherhood hard. She said she often “[feels] like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and people around us.”

During a teaser trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kim admitted how hard it was to deal with her split from Kanye. She stated, “He has made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

In November 2023, Kim sat down with GQ and revealed more about how she discussed her divorce from Kanye with her children, “You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.” She continued, saying her priority is that her kids “feel loved and heard.”

Kim Kardashian’s Perspective on Love Post-Kanye

Despite an initially acrimonious split from Kanye (things have calmed down), Kim shared some insight into what she looks for in relationships in the future.

In February 2022, Kim spoke to Vogue, revealing that her 40s would be all about prioritizing herself. She stated, “For so long, I did what made other people happy… I’m going to make myself happy.” 

She continued, “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.” 

Appearing on Hoda Kotb’s podcast, “Making Space with Hoda Kotb,” in April 2022, Kim revealed she wants to live in the moment but doesn’t want to be dating around too much. She also suggested that keeping relationships more private is perhaps the way forward. 

During the “Can Everyone Get Their Sh*t Together?” episode of The Kardashians in September 2022, Kim showed a more negative outlook towards future relationships, however. 

She said, “Who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my 40s.” She continued with a more hopeful tone, suggesting that the right person for her will acknowledge that dating her will be difficult, but they will ultimately be able to look past all of it. 

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September 2022, Kim (who had recently split from Pete Davidson) acknowledged she was happily single. 

Corden began asking how someone as famous as Kim finds a date, and Kim replied that she hadn’t given it much thought because she wasn’t looking to get involved at the moment. 

However, she admitted that when the time comes, she needs to try something different. She quipped, “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.” 

Kim continued, suggesting she might try dating doctors, lawyers, or a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that’s maybe what I envision.”

In February 2024, Kim sat down with Corden again on his podcast, “This Life of Mine with James Corden.” She then said she is ultimately looking for “a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life.”

The next romantic partner Kim chooses will have some big shoes to fill. Not only will they need to respect her priority of putting her children first, but they’ll also have to navigate the challenges that come with her celebrity status — and the lack of privacy that follows it. 

Share on Facebook
Tegan Springate

Tegan Springate

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I’m Tegan, a Content Writer for Bored Panda. Originally from North America, I now live and work in the UK. Storytelling has captured my heart since I first found my voice; I love diving deep into various topics, from celebrity gossip to entertainment and pop culture. I’m also a part-time primary school teacher.

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the fúck cares? Who are the 14 sad acts who have upvoted this utter cráp?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
annpattinson248 avatar
EM
EM
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven't read this article. I've just scrolled to the end to say who gives a f**k.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not reading this garbage. Just came here to downvote and comment that I don't give a flying fudge about Kim Kartrashian

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
