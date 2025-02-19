Are Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Really Rekindling Their Romance?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shocked fans when they started dating in 2021. The showbiz couple made headlines worldwide with their unlikely love affair — only to call quits after brief nine months of high-profile dating.

The reality TV star and the Saturday Night Live alum are still a hot topic in Hollywood. Even after their high-profile split, rumors of a rekindled romance continue to swirl, and Kim hasn’t done much to shut them down.

How It All Started

Share icon Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Kardashian and Davidson first met when the fashion mogul hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021. In her SNL episode, Kardashian starred as Jasmine and shared the now-famous peck with comedian Davidson as Aladdin in a Disney-themed sketch.

While the joint, satire-based episode wrapped up amidst laughter and applause, Kim felt it was real. In an interview for Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she admitted that she actually felt something on stage.

“When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” Kardashian shared. “It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.’”

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Kardashian was still bouncing back from her high-profile divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added that, after sharing a kiss with Davidson, he did not show up to the SNL’s after-party, to which she made a hot appearance in a Balenciaga velvet catsuit and extravagant matching fur coat.

Davidson eventually showed interest in Kardashian and got a hold of her number. The duo started dating casually in the same month, though the top model initially wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

Kardashian and Davidson’s Relationship Timeline

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After months of dating, Kardashian finally made her romance with Davidson official on Instagram. The KKW Beauty founder showered her millions of followers with photos featuring Davidson more than a week after she was named legally single from West on March 2, 2022.

In a photo carousel shared on March 11, 2022, Kardashian was pictured rocking a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress underneath, chrome thigh-high boots, and oversized shades on the floor as Davidson rested his head on her lap.

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

The couple’s romance continued to blossom during their first luxurious public vacation to the Bahamas since starting their relationship in October 2021.

Kardashian and Davidson were living it up in a private, celebrity-favored resort featuring six miles of gorgeous pink-sand beaches, a luxurious poolside spa, and a deep-water marina (per Daily Mail).

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

As Kardashian’s official boyfriend and a close friend of the family, Davidson attended the red-carpet premiere of The Kardashians on April 7, 2022. The affectionate couple was spotted walking hand in hand, reveling in the celebration of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show.

Despite the age gap (Kim at 41, Davidson at 28) and media frenzy, the unlikely pair seemed to take their relationship seriously. Kardashian felt safe letting her boyfriend be around her four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and spend quality time with them.

Interestingly, Davidson was photographed showing off a neck tattoo that appears to be connected to his girlfriend and her children. Observant fans have speculated that the letter “K” might represent Kim, while the other four letters could represent her four kids’ initials.

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardahian

The lovebirds looked even more inseparable at the 2022 Met Gala, the first time they attended a major fashion event together.

As they strolled the red carpet hand-in-hand, it was clear to everyone that the couple was head over heels in love. Adorned in a stunning beige gown embellished with 2,500 sparkling crystals, Kardashian complimented Davidson, who looked dashing in a timeless Dior suit.

Kim and Pete’s Age Gap: Defying Norms or a PR Stunt?

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Kardashian’s 13-year age gap with Davidson shattered all expectations about how a romantic bond should look like. Pew Research Center reports that in the US, the average age gap in heterosexual relationships has noticeably narrowed over the past 20 years to only 2.2 years — a prevailing norm that Kardashian and her younger boyfriend threw out of the window.

In a candid conversation with E! News, the SKIMS founder addressed the media frenzy surrounding her romance with a younger man. “I just go off of vibes. Whatever good vibes are, that’s what you should go for. If it’s older, younger, doesn’t even matter,” she shared before remarking with a smile, “But younger…I’m not mad at it.”

Still, some fans took issue with the idea of an ultra-famous reality TV star dating a younger comedian. “Kim K is 41 and Pete Davidson is 28…. how tf,” @r/playboicarti posted on Reddit.

The comment section was filled with people trying to figure out how Kardashian and Davidson were dating. “He’s gotta be the funniest guy alive to bag her,” @Goat-papa pointed out, while @Bam_Bam_47_ symbolically remarked, “$.”

Some fans were even convinced that their relationship was fake altogether. “This is just a publicity stunt,” @Imnotbenshapiro insisted.

What Really Caused The Breakup

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

Much to the shock of their fans, Kardashian and Davidson called it quits in 2022 after nine months of dating. The ex-couple’s long-distance relationship may have caused the breakup.

Sources close to them revealed to E! News that both Kardashian and Davidson had “a lot of love and respect for each other” at the time of their breakup. However, as he was filming for the Wizards! in Australia and she was in Calabasas, it was “really difficult” for both to maintain their relationship.

Kim’s ex may also be to blame. According to an InTouch Weekly report, Kanye West actively tried to sabotage their relationship through constant cynical jibes, including threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**” in his 2022 track Eazy (per The Economic Times).

“People may not realize it, but they were very much in love,” an insider disclosed to the outlet. “Fact is, he didn’t end it because he wasn’t into her anymore. He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her.”

Kardashian also confessed during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians that the rebound fling with Davidson made her feel “a lot of guilt” following the breakup as her boyfriend “went through a lot because of my relationship [with West].”

The intense scrutiny from her ex-husband was also too overwhelming for the mother of four. “It’s really confusing for me,” she admitted. “It’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember … I’ll do anything to get that person back. The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it.”

Pete Moves On While Kim Embraces the Single Life

Share icon

Image credits: Peacock / Getty Images

Davidson jumped back into the dating pool after his split with the fashion mogul rather quickly. Three months after the August breakup, the King of Staten Island actor entered a new romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

An insider shared details about their budding relationship with ET, revealing that the two had been spending time together and that things had turned flirtatious. According to the source, the model actress was “playing the field and enjoying dating,” suggesting she wasn’t looking for anything serious at the time.

However, shortly after his split from Ratajkowski, Davidson was spotted getting cozy with actress Chase Sui Wonders. Photos of the two cuddling and kissing on a beach chair fueled speculation that he had already moved on.

The sighting raised questions about whether his fling with Ratajkowski had been short-lived or if the two had simply kept things casual from the start.

While the SNL star seemed to explore his options, Kardashian enjoyed being a “happily single” billionaire.

Share icon

Image credits: @kimkardashian

In a confessional interview with The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kardashian let everyone know she isn’t rushing to mingle. “I haven’t really thought about it ‘cause I’m not looking, I just wanna chill for a minute,” she declared. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

Rekindled Rumors and Where They Stand Now

Share icon

Image credits: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

Although years have passed since their breakup, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson still manage to spark romance rumors.

In August 2022, following their split, both made it clear that a reconciliation wasn’t on the table. “It was an amicable split,” a source told PEOPLE then. “They had discussed ending their relationship for a while—it wasn’t sudden. And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now.”

Fast-forward to August 2024, and speculation about a rekindled romance began again. According to Daily Mail, the former couple was “considering” giving their relationship another shot due to “unfinished business.”

By October 2024, reports surfaced that the two had remained in touch. A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that the comedian stays on good terms with “pretty much all his exes” and that “he and Kim still talk occasionally.”

On February 16, 2025, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special in New York City (per Page Six). Later that night, they were spotted briefly catching up at the Plaza Hotel afterparty.

According to insiders, their exchange was cordial but purely platonic, with Davidson showing respect toward Kardashian while making it clear that a romantic reunion isn’t on the horizon.