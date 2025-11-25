Pete Davidson wearing an orange jacket, looking at the camera with a slight smile in a studio setting.

Pete Davidson

Born

November 16, 1993

Died
Birthplace

Staten Island, New York, US

Age

32 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Pete Davidson?

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer, known for his distinct brand of self-deprecating humor and candid storytelling. His relaxed stage presence often turns personal struggles into relatable comedy, resonating with a broad audience.

He rose to public prominence as one of the youngest cast members on Saturday Night Live in 2014, where his “Weekend Update” segments quickly became fan favorites. Davidson is also recognized for his extensive tattoo collection.

Full NamePeter Michael Davidson
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (187 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Elsie Hewitt
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationSt. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School, St. Francis College
FatherScott Matthew Davidson
MotherAmy Waters Davidson
SiblingsCasey Davidson

Early Life and Education

Pete Davidson grew up on Staten Island, New York, with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and younger sister, Casey Davidson, after his firefighter father, Scott Matthew Davidson, died in the September 11th attacks when Pete was seven. This profound loss significantly shaped his early life and perspective.

He attended St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, and Xaverian High School, graduating in 2011. Davidson later briefly enrolled at St. Francis College before pursuing comedy full-time, finding an outlet for his experiences.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Pete Davidson’s public life, including engagements to pop star Ariana Grande and relationships with Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale. His candid approach to dating often garnered significant media attention.

Davidson is currently dating Elsie Hewitt, and the couple announced in July 2025 that they are expecting their first child. He has no other children.

Career Highlights

As a comedian, Pete Davidson gained widespread recognition during his eight-season tenure on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022. He anchored numerous memorable sketches and stand-up segments, earning a People’s Choice Award nomination.

Davidson expanded his career into film by co-writing and starring in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island in 2020. He has also released comedy specials, including Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.

