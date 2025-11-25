Who Is Pete Davidson? Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer, known for his distinct brand of self-deprecating humor and candid storytelling. His relaxed stage presence often turns personal struggles into relatable comedy, resonating with a broad audience. He rose to public prominence as one of the youngest cast members on Saturday Night Live in 2014, where his “Weekend Update” segments quickly became fan favorites. Davidson is also recognized for his extensive tattoo collection.

Full Name Peter Michael Davidson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (187 cm) Relationship Status Dating Elsie Hewitt Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School, St. Francis College Father Scott Matthew Davidson Mother Amy Waters Davidson Siblings Casey Davidson

Early Life and Education Pete Davidson grew up on Staten Island, New York, with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and younger sister, Casey Davidson, after his firefighter father, Scott Matthew Davidson, died in the September 11th attacks when Pete was seven. This profound loss significantly shaped his early life and perspective. He attended St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, and Xaverian High School, graduating in 2011. Davidson later briefly enrolled at St. Francis College before pursuing comedy full-time, finding an outlet for his experiences.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pete Davidson’s public life, including engagements to pop star Ariana Grande and relationships with Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale. His candid approach to dating often garnered significant media attention. Davidson is currently dating Elsie Hewitt, and the couple announced in July 2025 that they are expecting their first child. He has no other children.